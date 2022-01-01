Natura Eatery
Dedicated to Serving Freshness!
75 NE 16 Street
Popular Items
Location
75 NE 16 Street
Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paolo Fontanot Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mike's Miami
Delivery from Mike's is only valid for Venetia Condominiums, The Grand, Opera Tower & Bay Parc Plaza.
Owned and operated since 1989 by Mike & Norma Shelow, this Irish Pub's values are deeply rooted in family, tradition, and quality food for a fair price.
Bunbury
Restaurant - Bar - Wine Bar - Market
Melinda's
Home delivery and take out for Downtown, Brickell, Health District and up to 79th Street. Melinda's serves wood fired pizza, salads, and ceviche as well as daily specials.
Beer, wine, liquor, mixers and even Orchids are also available for delivery and take out