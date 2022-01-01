Go
Toast

Nine Giant Brewing

Let's ride out the apocalypse with some delicious food (and beer)

6095 Montgomery Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Caprese Salad$12.00
fresh strawberries | heirloom grape tomato | avocado | fresh mozzarella | romaine | basil | croutons | candied pecans | balsamic reduction
The NG Burger$12.00
Grass fed beef | NG secret sauce | house pickles | lettuce | tomato | cheddar | caramelized onion | toasted challah bun
Pommes Frites$6.00
hand cut kennebec potato | fresh herbs | house ketchup
Chicken Tenders$12.00
buttermilk & pickle brined chicken tenderloins | seasoned panko breading | choice of sauce: ranch, honey mustard, Carolina gold bbq, peppadew bbq, hot bbq, comeback sauce
Miso Salmon Sammie$14.00
miso-marinated atlantic salmon (hormone & antibiotic-free) | sesame soy wakame seaweed salad | wasabi soy mayo | pickled ginger | toasted sesame seed challah bun
Sourdough Pretzel$10.00
Tuba Baking (local) Swabian-style sourdough pretzel | cheese wiz | sweet mustard
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
caramelized brussel sprouts | parmesan | lemon | grain mustard (on side)
Drunken Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.00
drunken goat cheese | Nueske's applewood smoked bacon | fontina | cheddar | sourdough bread
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
grass fed beef | local cheddar | challah bun
See full menu

Location

6095 Montgomery Rd.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nine Giant Fermentorium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revolution Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Café Alma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Crab House - Cincinnati

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston