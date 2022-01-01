Go
Toast

North Beach Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1512 Stockton St • $$

Avg 4 (2384 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1512 Stockton St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hilda and Jesse

No reviews yet

Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.

15 Romolo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

No reviews yet

It's Hi-Time For A Hamburger!

Fior d'Italia

No reviews yet

Fior d'Italia is the oldest Italian restaurant in America. The restaurant has been through two World Wars, the Great Depression, Prohibition, two major earthquakes, and various fires and social disruptions.
We serve authentic Northern Italian cuisine. Our Executive Chef, Gianni Audieri, who is from Milan, has been cooking at Fior for over 35 years.
We have a beautiful dining room, three banquet rooms and a full bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston