All Stop Travel Plaza Lodi
1551 Sunset Drive
Lodi, WI 53555
Burgers
Hamburger
Dressed With Ketchup, Mustard, And Pickles.
Cheeseburger
Dressed With American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard And Pickles.
Double Cheeseburger
Dressed With American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard And Pickles.
Papa Burger - Single
A Single With 100% U.S. Beef Patty, A Slice Of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles And Our Signature A&W Papa Sauce On A Toasted Bun.
Papa Burger - Double
A Double With 100% U.S. Beef Patty, A Slice Of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles And Our Signature A&W Papa Sauce On A Toasted Bun.
Original Bacon Cheeseburger
We Invented The Bacon Cheeseburger Way Back In 1963. Try This Classic Served With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions And Pickles.
Original Bacon Double Cheeseburger
We Invented The Bacon Cheeseburger Way Back In 1963. Try This Classic Served With Two 100% Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions And Pickles.
Mushroom Onion Melt - Single
Single 100% Beef Patty Dressed With Swiss Cheese And Mushroom & Onion Mix.
Mushroom Onion Melt - Double
Double 100% Beef Patties Dressed With Swiss Cheese And Mushroom & Onion Mix.
Double Hamburger
Spicy Papa Single
Spicy Papa Double
Triple Cheeseburger
Beyond Burger
Beyond Papa Burger
A tasty alternative to a beef burger. Made with beets, coconut oil, yellow peas, pomegranates, mung beans, potatoes, rice, and apples. Topped with our signature Papa Sauce, lettuce, pickle, onions, and tomato.
Chicken
Chicken Tender (1 Pc.) Slider (Hbc Or Grilled)
1 Slider Made With Either Hand-Breaded Or Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped With Salad Dressing And Pickles Served On A Potato Slider Bun
Chicken Tender (2 Pc.) Slider (Hbc Or Grilled)
2 Sliders Made With Either Hand-Breaded Or Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped With Salad Dressing And Pickles Served On A Potato Slider Bun
1 Chicken Strip
3 Chicken Strips
5 Chicken Tenders
12 Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwhich
Hot Dogs
Hot Dog
Our All Beef Hot Dog Served Plain On A Bun
Coney Dog
Our All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Coney Sauce And Diced Onions.
Cheese Dog
Our All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Coney Cheese Dog
Our All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Coney Sauce And Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Corn Dog Nuggets - 5 Pc.
Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried.
Corn Dog Nuggets - 10 Pc.
Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried.
Kids Meal
Kid's Hamburger
Our Delicious 100% U.S. Beef Hamburger Served With Mustard, Ketchup, And Pickles.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Our Delicious 100% U.S. Beef Cheeseburger Served With American Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup, And Pickles.
Kid's Hot Dog
Our All Beef Hot Dog Served Plain.
Kid's Chicken Hbc Tenders - 2 Pc.
Two Of Our Juicy Chicken Tenders Served With Your Choice Of Signature Sauces.
Kid's Corn Dog Nugget - 5 Pc.
5 Of Our Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried.
A&W Sides
French Fries - Regular
Golden And Crispy. A Burger's Best Friend.
French Fries - Large
Golden And Crispy. A Burger's Best Friend.
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries Smothered In Our Signature Chili And Creamy Cheese Sauce.
Cheese Fries
Fries Smothered In Our Creamy Cheese Sauce.
Chili Fries
Fries Smothered In Our Signature Chili Sauce.
Onion Rings
White Onions Breaded And Fried To A Crunchy Golden-Brown Crisp.
Cheese Curds - Regular
Real 100% Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Lightly Breaded And Golden-Fried.
Cheese Curds - Large
Real 100% Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Lightly Breaded And Golden-Fried.
Apple Sauce - Motts
Dipping Sauce
Drinks
16oz Small Beverage
20oz Medium Beverage
32oz Large Beverage
1/2 Gal. Root Beer
1 Gal. Root Beer
Bottled Water
16oz Float
Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.
20oz Float
Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.
32oz Float
Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.
16oz Shake
Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
20oz Shake
Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
32oz Shake
Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
Ice Cream
Sundae
Choose From Hot Caramel, Hot Fudge, Chocolate, Or Strawberry.
Cone - Regular
You Simply Can’t Go Wrong With A&W® Signature Vanilla Soft Serve. Add Some Variety With The Flavor Of The Day Or Get The Best Of Both And Have It As A Twist. Your Choice – Cone Or Cup.
Cone - Small (Kids)
You Simply Can’t Go Wrong With A&W® Signature Vanilla Soft Serve. Add Some Variety With The Flavor Of The Day Or Get The Best Of Both And Have It As A Twist. Your Choice – Cone Or Cup.
16oz Float
Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.
20oz Float
Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.
32oz Float
Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.
16oz Shake
Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
20oz Shake
Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
32oz Shake
Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
16oz Freeze
Our famous Float blended to create a one-of-a kind treat.
20oz Freeze
Our famous Float blended to create a one-of-a kind treat.
32oz Freeze
Our famous Float blended to create a one-of-a kind treat.
Mini Polar Swirl
Choose M&M, Oreo, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup or Cookie Dough mix ins.
Reg Polar Swirl
Choose M&M, Oreo, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup or Cookie Dough mix ins.
Merchandise
A&W Mug - 20 Oz.
A&W Mug - Baby
A&W Mug - Collector
Balloon Key Chain
Light Gray Beanie
6" Plush Rooty
Car Coaster
A&W Pen
A&W Bumper Sticker
Sunglasses
Bolero Cup W/Straw
Matte Steel Stein
Double Wall Cup
Carousel Tumbler W/Straw
White/Black Steel Camper
20oz Mason Jar w/Straw
Rooty Can Holder
T-Shirts
Hand Knit Beanie
Baseball Hat
Coffee Mug
Christmas Ornament
Seafood
LTO Burger
Toppings
A&W Combo
#1 Papa Combo
A 1/3 lb. double made with 100% U.S. Beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature A&W Papa Sauce on a toasted bun.
#2 Chicken Slider Combo
2 sliders made with either hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders topped with mayo/salad dressing and pickles, served on a potato slider bun, served with Fries and Regular Drink.
#3 Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
#4 Coney Cheese dog Combo
Our all beef Hot Dog topped with Coney sauce and creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
#5 10 Pc. Corn Dog Combo
Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried served with fries and our fresh root beer made in stores.
#6 Double Cheeseburger Combo
Double patties dressed with American cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickles.
#7 3 pc. Chicken Tender Combo
3 pieces of either hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of signature sauces.
#8 Mushroom Onion Melt Combo
Our 1/3 burger dressed with swiss cheese and mushroom & onion mix.
#9 5 Pc Chicken Tender Combo
#10 Spicy Papa Combo
Make it a Combo
Sauce Cup
Appetizers
Pizza By The Slice
Regular Pepperoni
1/2 Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, And Pepperoni.
Regular Cheese
½ Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.
Regular Sausage
1/2 Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, And Hand-Pattied Italian Sausage.
Regular Sausage & Mushroom
1/2 Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, The Freshest Mushrooms And Hand-Pattied Italian Sausage.
Garden of Eatin'
Super Slice Sausage & Pepperoni
3/4 Lb Super Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Hand-Pattied Italian Sausage And Pepperoni.
Super Slice Of The Day
3/4 Lb Super Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. This Slice Changes Daily.
Super Cheese
Super Pepperoni
Super Sausage
Super Sausage & Mushroom
Pasta
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
Thin Crust
Rocky Combo
Breadsticks
Salad
Family Meal Deal
Drinks
Dipping Sauce
Merchandise
7.5in Sub
7.5In Club
Ham, Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano & Mayo.
7.5In Italian Special
Cappacolla Ham, Coteghino Bologna, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt, Oregano & Oil
7.5In Pepperoni Melt
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano & Mayo
7.5In Meatball & Provolone
Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Marinara Sauce
7.5In Tuna
A Blend Of Tuna & Mayo With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Oregano
7.5In Steak Cheese Steak
Steak, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Salt
7.5In Double Steak Cheese Steak
Double Steak & Provolone Cheese With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Salt
7.5In Steak Philly
Steak, American Cheese, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions
7.5In Steak Bacon Cheddar
Steak, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions & Tomatoes
7.5In Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt
7.5In Double Chicken Cheese Steak
Double Chicken & Provolone Cheese With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt
7.5In Chicken Philly
Chicken, American Cheese, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions
7.5In Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions & Tomatoes
7.5In Ham & Provolone
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano & Mayo
7.5In Turkey Breast
Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt & Mayo
7.5In Veggie
Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes
7.5In Roast Beef And Cheddar
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt & Mayo
7.5In BLT
7.5In Chicken Cheddar
15in Sub
15In Club
Ham, Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano & Mayo.
15In Italian Special
Cappacolla Ham, Coteghino Bologna, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt, Oregano & Oil
15In Pepperoni Melt
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano & Mayo
15In Meatball & Provolone
Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Marinara Sauce
15In Tuna
A Blend Of Tuna & Mayo With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Oregano
15In Steak Cheese Steak
Steak, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Salt
15In Double Steak Cheese Steak
Double Steak & Provolone Cheese With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Salt
15In Steak Philly
Steak, American Cheese, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions
15In Steak Bacon Cheddar
Steak, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions & Tomatoes
15In Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt
15In Double Chicken Cheese Steak
Double Chicken & Provolone Cheese With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt
15In Chicken Philly
Chicken, American Cheese, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions
15In Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions & Tomatoes
15In Ham & Provolone
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Oregano & Mayo
15In Turkey Breast
Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt & Mayo
15In Veggie
Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes
15In Roast Beef And Cheddar
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Salt & Mayo
15In BLT
15In Chicken Cheddar
Sides
Mini Subs
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1551 Sunset Drive, Lodi, WI 53555