Audie's Restaurant
508 Reviews
$$
314 N Nicolet St
Mackinaw City, MI 49701
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
7 mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried with homemade buttermilk Ranch
Chicken Fingers
Tender strips of boneless chicken breast deep-fried in our own beer batter with homemade BBQ and Ranch dipping sauces
Shrimp Cocktail
One half-dozen steamed then iced jumbo shrimp with our homemade zesty cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Beer Cheese & Crackers
A blend of cheddar cheese, blue cheese and Labatt Blue with assorted crackers
Poutine
Crispy battered French fries smothered in beef gravy and melted cheddar cheese
Smelt
Crispy lake smelt with homemade tartar sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh hand dipped mushrooms deep fried in our beer batter until golden brown with Ranch dipping sauce
New Orleans Style Crab Cakes
Fresh shrimp & crab meat delicately seasoned and fried. Served over shrimp veloute and chive aioli
Soups & Salads
Signature Salad
Baby spinach with homemade raspberry balsamic vinaigrette, sugar roasted pecans, sun-dried cranberries, purple onion, tomato & poppy seed crescent.
Chef Salad
Crisp greens, roasted sliced turkey & ham, sliced egg, shredded cheddar, assorted vegetables & your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, fresh shredded parmesan, homemade croutons & our own traditional Caesar dressing.
Romaine Wedge
Crisp wedge of romaine lettuce topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing, crumbled fresh bleu cheese, tomatoes, real bacon bits, & purple onions.
Baby Spinach Salad
Topped with fresh mushrooms, chopped egg, real bacon bits, red onion, tomato & homemade honey mustard dressing.
Cup of Homemade "Texas Style" Chili
Homemade "Texas Style" Chili
Bowl of Homemade "Texas Style" Chili
Homemade "Texas Style" Chili
Cup of Soup du Jour
Chef Dwayne's homemade soup du jour. Please call Audie's Restaurant to find out the soup of the day.
Bowl of Soup du Jour
Chef Dwayne's homemade soup du jour. Please call Audie's Restaurant to find out the soup of the day.
Specialty Sandwiches
Mighty Mac
Heidi's pepper-parmesan French loaf stuffed with grilled ham, turkey, melted cheddar, Mike's Original Sweet Creamy Mustard, leaf lettuce, tomato & purple onion
Grilled Reuben
Stacked corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & melted Swiss grilled on Heidi's marble rye
NY Strip Steak Sandwich
Served on our homemade garlic toast with a garnish of onion rings
Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on homemade white or wheat toast
Chicken BLT
A boneless lemon pepper grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Grilled Three Cheese
Three slices of Heidi's homemade Italian bread grilled with Swiss, American and cheddar cheeses
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham topped with melted American cheese on homemade bread
BLT
Crispy bacon, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce & mayo on toasted homemade bread
Chili & Cheddar Dog
1/2 pound Angus dog topped with homemade chili and melted cheddar
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad grilled on Heidi's homemade marble rye topped with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, Swiss & American cheeses
Wet Burrito
Cheddar & jalapeno tortilla filled with house seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Topped with burrito sauce, melted Mexican cheese, lettuce & tomato. Homemade salsa & sour cream on the side
Whitefish Deluxe Sandwich
Fresh Great Lakes whitefish deep fried on a brioche bun served with French fries, coleslaw and homemade tartar
Perchwich
3 Lake Perch deep fried on Brioche with homemade tartar sauce, leaf lettuce & sliced tomato with French fries and coleslaw
Burgers/Hot Sandwiches
Audie Burger
1/2 pound house ground, hand pattied beef topped with melted Swiss or American, fresh sautéed mushrooms, & sliced onion on brioche
Bar Burger
1/2 pound house ground, hand pattied beef on brioche garnished with crisp leaf lettuce, homemade pickles, sliced tomato & onion
Bison Burger
1/2 pound lean ground Bison chuck, dry-rubbed with Western BBQ spice, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & melted cheddar on Brioche, served with a side of homemade Kansas City style BBQ sauce
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 ground sirloin burgers with double American cheese & crispy bacon
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Stacked on Heidi's homemade bread & served with real mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Bison Sandwich
Stacked on Heidi's homemade bread & served with real mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Hamburger Sandwich
Stacked on Heidi's homemade bread & served with real mashed potatoes & gravy
Black Bean Burger
Roasted corn, black beans, red peppers, brown rice, quinoa, bulgar plus assorted veggies & grains topped with our homemade salsa on brioche.
Chipotle Burger
Our bar burger topped with homemade chipotle mayo
Family Room Entrees
Whitefish Dinner
The local specialty, delivered fresh from the Great Lakes daily. Choose your favorite style
Fish & Chips
3 thick cod loins deep-fried in a light beer batter with French fries
Canadian Perch
Fished from the icy waters of the northern Great Lakes, deep fried in light beer batter
Shore Lunch Style Walleye
Audie's own specialty! Deep fried in a dry batter
Gulf Shrimp Dinner
Ten fresh shrimp, deep fried & served with zesty homemade cocktail sauce
New Orlean's Chicken
Grilled tender breast of chicken, mounded with our famous seafood cake served with rice pilaf, vegetables and finished with a shrimp veloute & chive oil
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Boneless breast of chicken grilled and mounded with smoked ham and melted Swiss, served with fresh veggies and a choice of potato.
Coconut Shrimp
8 ounce NY Strip
Choice, wet aged beef. Garnished with onion rings & served with fresh vegetables
12 ounce NY Strip
Choice, wet aged beef. Garnished with onion rings & served with fresh vegetables
5 ounce Filet Mignon
Choice, wet aged beef. Garnished with onion rings & served with fresh vegetables
Plath's Smoked Pork Chops
Two 5 ounce center cut smoked pork chops direct from Plath's Market, served with vegetables, potato and chunky applesauce
Full Slab BBQ Ribs
Deliciously tender Baby Back Ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted in Audie's own tangy sauce
Half Slab BBQ Ribs
Deliciously tender Baby Back Ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted in Audie's own tangy sauce
Bison Meatloaf
Homemade Bison meatloaf, real mashed potatoes & gravy
Lasagna
Ma Mucci's lasagna baked with our traditional sauce prepared with house made Italian sausage, melted mozzarella, Parmesan and Italian spices accompanied by homemade garlic bread
Spaghetti
Old fashioned spaghetti sauce, simmered with lots of ground beef and Italian sausage
Spaghetti Marinara
A sweet tomato sauce made with fresh garlic & onions simmered with oregano & basil, then topped with fresh grated parmesan & romano cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Italian seasoned grilled breast of chicken topped with melted mozzarella & parmesan on a bed of spaghetti with a rich, homemade marinara sauce
Vegan Spaghetti
Zatar spiced noodles, blistered tomatoes and baby spinach tossed in roasted garlic oil topped with a crumbled black bean, oats & red pepper cake. Garlic bread & shredded parmesan upon request
Desserts
Turtle Pie
A smooth blend of Bear Hug ice cream folded with caramel, peanuts & chocolate, nestled in an Oreo crust
Mudd Pie
Coffee ice cream blended with whipped cream & fudge in an Oreo cookie crust, drizzled with gooey fudge sauce
Strawberry Shortcake
Thick slices of homemade Angel Food cake mounded with fresh strawberries & whipping cream
Strawberry Cheesecake
Homemade New York style cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust
Raspberry Cheesecake
Homemade New York style cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust
Heidi's Homemade Pie
Please call to find out what Heidi baked today
Sundae
Large scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with your choice of hot fudge, strawberries, or raspberries with whipped cream
Michigan Maple Sundae
Homemade maple ice cream swirled with maple candied pecans and topped with maple caramel sauce
Dunes Bear Hug Ice Cream
Sleeping Bear Dunes Bear Hug (chocolate, cashews, and caramel)
French Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla bean ice cream
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
with french fries
Children's Hamburger
Children's Cheeseburger
Children's Spaghetti
Children's Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Nuggets
with french fries
Children's Lasagna
Children's Hot Dog No Side
Just a hot dog and a bun
Hot Dog Dinner
Hot dog on a bun with French fries
Children's Fish & Chips
Deep fried cod & French fries
Children's Whitefish Dinner
Fresh Great Lakes whitefish with a choice of potato
Children's Perch Dinner
3 deep fried Great Lakes Perch with a potato choice
Children's Chicken Fingers
Homemade hand dipped strips of chicken breast
Mac & Cheese
With garlic toast
Kid's Tossed Salad
Sides
Food
An 8 ounce tub of our homemade beer cheese
Cheese & Crackers
York Mint
A small after dinner treat! Get the sensation!
Large Salt Water Taffy
An assorted 1/2 pound bag of Fort Fudge Shop's hand pulled Salt Water Taffy!
Candy Corner Caramel Corn
Fort Fudge
Breath Mint
Homemade Mixed Berry Jam
Our homemade mixed berry jam
3.4 OZ Maple Syrup
1/2 Pint Maple Syrup
Large Maple Syrup
Bridge Bottle Maple Syrup 500 ML
100 Ml Leaf Bottle Maple Syrup
Lil Honey Bear 2 OZ
Appetizers
Oysters Rockefeller
Succulent oysters topped with creamed spinach & bacon
Gulf Port Shrimp
One half dozen steamed & iced jumbo shrimp with our zesty homemade cocktail sauce
Chicken Fingers
Tender strips of boneless chicken breast deep-fried in our own beer batter with homemade BBQ and Ranch dipping sauces
New Orleans Style Crab Cakes
Fresh shrimp & crab meat delicately seasoned and fried. Served over shrimp veloute and chive aioli
Smelt
Crispy lake smelt with homemade tartar sauce
Salads
Signature Salad
Crisp baby spinach with homemade raspberry balsamic vinaigrette, purple onions, candied pecans, tomatoes, sun-dried cranberries & a poppy seed crescent
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, fresh shredded parmesan, homemade croutons & our own traditional Caesar dressing.
Mixed Field Greens
Assorted field greens, toasted pine nuts, grated cheddar, purple onions, grape tomatoes & homemade baked croutons topped with fat free tomato basil vinaigrette dressing
Baby Spinach Salad
Topped with fresh mushrooms, chopped egg, real bacon bits, red onion, tomato & homemade honey mustard dressing.
Romaine Wedge
Crisp wedge of romaine lettuce topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing, crumbled fresh bleu cheese, tomatoes, real bacon bits, & purple onions.
Entrees
Almond Chicken Cordon Bleu
Boneless breast of chicken stuffed with Swiss cheese & imported smoked ham, rolled in Italian bread crumbs & almonds, baked until golden and served on hollandaise sauce
Chicken Philadelphia
Fresh baby spinach blended with herbed Boursin and Philadelphia cream cheese, rolled into a boneless breast of chicken, encrusted in spinach, herb & Parmesan panko and roasted to perfection. Plated atop hollandaise
Fettuccine Alfredo
Ma Mucci's handmade pasta tossed in double cream & freshly ground parmesan cheese.
Black Bean Burger
Roasted corn, black beans, red peppers, brown rice, quinoa, bulgar plus assorted veggies & grains topped with our homemade salsa on brioche.
Vegan Spaghetti
Zatar spiced noodles, blistered tomatoes and baby spinach tossed in roasted garlic oil topped with a crumbled black bean, oats & red pepper cake. Garlic bread & shredded parmesan upon request
Lasagna
Ma Mucci's lasagna baked with our traditional sauce prepared with house made Italian sausage, melted mozzarella, Parmesan and Italian spices accompanied by homemade garlic bread
8oz NY Strip
Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms
12oz NY Strip
Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms
5oz Filet Mignon
Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms
8oz Filet Mignon
Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms
FULL BBQ Ribs
Baby back ribs dry rubbed, slow roasted, then oven-bronzed in homemade Kansas City style BBQ sauce
HALF BBQ Ribs
Baby back ribs dry rubbed, slow roasted, then oven-bronzed in homemade Kansas City style BBQ sauce
Bison Meatloaf
Homemade and slow cooked, on homemade demi-glace with our duchess potatoes
Hunter's Elk
Two medallions of elk loin sautéed with diced bacon, cherry wood smoked venison sausage, domestic mushrooms and a brunoise of peppers and onions flamed with brandy and cabernet, served over rice pilaf
Broiled Whitefish
Lightly seasoned served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Stuffed Whitefish
Topped with a seafood dressing of shrimp, crab meat, clams, langoustine and scallops
Almondine Whitefish
Laced with toasted almonds. Served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Encrusted Whitefish
Herb, Panko & parmesan encrusted fillet, oven roasted till bronzed. Served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
New Orleans Whitefish
Dusted with a delicate mixture of herbs and spices. Served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Cajun Whitefish
A mix of peppers, thyme & spices to give a full cajun flavor
Charlevoix Whitefish
Dusted with Drake's, sautéed til golden then topped with our lemon-dill & caper hollandaise sauce
Sauteed Yellow Lake Perch
Dusted in flour and pan fried with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Fried Yellow Lake Perch
Deep fried in our light beer batter with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Fried Whitefish
Deep fried in our light beer batter, with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Walleye
Canadian 'Shore Lunch' Style 10 ounce fillet. Nick's own specialty.
Sautéed Whitefish
Lobster Tails
Two 5 ounce cold water tails, delicately broiled
Crab Legs
One pound steamed snap & pull crab legs
Gulf Shrimp
One dozen dusted in flour & sautéed or deep fried in a light beer batter
Steak & Crab
A choice 5 ounce filet mignon, sautéed mushrooms and 1/2 pound snap & pull crab legs
Sauteed Frog Legs
Tender little legs dusted in flour and pan fried
Battered Frog Legs
Tender little legs deep friend in our beer batter
Steak & Lobster
A choice 5 ounce filet mignon, sautéed mushrooms and a 5 ounce cold water lobster tail
Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
A medley of shrimp, scallops, crab & clams tossed in double cream & freshly ground Parmesan cheese, tossed in Ma Mucci's homemade pasta, garnished with mussels and a bayou prawn
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Audie’s Restaurant has been owned and operated by the Jaggi Family since 1974 and a local favorite since the Bridge was built We do things pretty much the same way we did back then. Our baker, Heidi , bakes the breads, dinner rolls, desserts and pies. Chef Nick oversees the kitchen where Dwayne makes our homemade soups and sauces, we grind our own beef for burgers, slow roast the Prime Rib and create the daily specials. Today, you might find the third generation of the Jaggi family at the front door, welcoming you in or perhaps in the kitchen, following in the footsteps of their father and grandfather. Here at Audie’s, hospitality is a family tradition.
314 N Nicolet St, Mackinaw City, MI 49701