Audie's Restaurant

508 Reviews

$$

314 N Nicolet St

Mackinaw City, MI 49701

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
Whitefish Dinner
Chicken Fingers

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$8.69

7 mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried with homemade buttermilk Ranch

Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Tender strips of boneless chicken breast deep-fried in our own beer batter with homemade BBQ and Ranch dipping sauces

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

One half-dozen steamed then iced jumbo shrimp with our homemade zesty cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge

Beer Cheese & Crackers

$7.99

A blend of cheddar cheese, blue cheese and Labatt Blue with assorted crackers

Poutine

$7.29

Crispy battered French fries smothered in beef gravy and melted cheddar cheese

Smelt

$7.99

Crispy lake smelt with homemade tartar sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fresh hand dipped mushrooms deep fried in our beer batter until golden brown with Ranch dipping sauce

New Orleans Style Crab Cakes

$10.99

Fresh shrimp & crab meat delicately seasoned and fried. Served over shrimp veloute and chive aioli

Soups & Salads

Signature Salad

$10.49

Baby spinach with homemade raspberry balsamic vinaigrette, sugar roasted pecans, sun-dried cranberries, purple onion, tomato & poppy seed crescent.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Crisp greens, roasted sliced turkey & ham, sliced egg, shredded cheddar, assorted vegetables & your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Crisp romaine, fresh shredded parmesan, homemade croutons & our own traditional Caesar dressing.

Romaine Wedge

$10.49

Crisp wedge of romaine lettuce topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing, crumbled fresh bleu cheese, tomatoes, real bacon bits, & purple onions.

Baby Spinach Salad

$10.79

Topped with fresh mushrooms, chopped egg, real bacon bits, red onion, tomato & homemade honey mustard dressing.

Cup of Homemade "Texas Style" Chili

$4.29

Homemade "Texas Style" Chili

Bowl of Homemade "Texas Style" Chili

$4.79

Homemade "Texas Style" Chili

Cup of Soup du Jour

$3.99

Chef Dwayne's homemade soup du jour. Please call Audie's Restaurant to find out the soup of the day.

Bowl of Soup du Jour

$4.49

Chef Dwayne's homemade soup du jour. Please call Audie's Restaurant to find out the soup of the day.

Specialty Sandwiches

Served with your choice of French fries, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Add a $1 for sweet potato fries or onion rings.

Mighty Mac

$13.99

Heidi's pepper-parmesan French loaf stuffed with grilled ham, turkey, melted cheddar, Mike's Original Sweet Creamy Mustard, leaf lettuce, tomato & purple onion

Grilled Reuben

$12.99

Stacked corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & melted Swiss grilled on Heidi's marble rye

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$22.99

Served on our homemade garlic toast with a garnish of onion rings

Club Sandwich

$13.49

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on homemade white or wheat toast

Chicken BLT

$12.79

A boneless lemon pepper grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Three Cheese

$10.79

Three slices of Heidi's homemade Italian bread grilled with Swiss, American and cheddar cheeses

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.29

Thinly sliced ham topped with melted American cheese on homemade bread

BLT

$11.99

Crispy bacon, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce & mayo on toasted homemade bread

Chili & Cheddar Dog

$12.99Out of stock

1/2 pound Angus dog topped with homemade chili and melted cheddar

Tuna Melt

$11.29

Tuna salad grilled on Heidi's homemade marble rye topped with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, Swiss & American cheeses

Wet Burrito

$13.49

Cheddar & jalapeno tortilla filled with house seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Topped with burrito sauce, melted Mexican cheese, lettuce & tomato. Homemade salsa & sour cream on the side

Whitefish Deluxe Sandwich

Whitefish Deluxe Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh Great Lakes whitefish deep fried on a brioche bun served with French fries, coleslaw and homemade tartar

Perchwich

$13.99

3 Lake Perch deep fried on Brioche with homemade tartar sauce, leaf lettuce & sliced tomato with French fries and coleslaw

Burgers/Hot Sandwiches

Audie Burger

Audie Burger

$15.49

1/2 pound house ground, hand pattied beef topped with melted Swiss or American, fresh sautéed mushrooms, & sliced onion on brioche

Bar Burger

$14.59

1/2 pound house ground, hand pattied beef on brioche garnished with crisp leaf lettuce, homemade pickles, sliced tomato & onion

Bison Burger

$15.49

1/2 pound lean ground Bison chuck, dry-rubbed with Western BBQ spice, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & melted cheddar on Brioche, served with a side of homemade Kansas City style BBQ sauce

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.59

2 ground sirloin burgers with double American cheese & crispy bacon

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Stacked on Heidi's homemade bread & served with real mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Bison Sandwich

$12.95

Stacked on Heidi's homemade bread & served with real mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$12.95

Stacked on Heidi's homemade bread & served with real mashed potatoes & gravy

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Roasted corn, black beans, red peppers, brown rice, quinoa, bulgar plus assorted veggies & grains topped with our homemade salsa on brioche.

Chipotle Burger

$15.00

Our bar burger topped with homemade chipotle mayo

Family Room Entrees

Whitefish Dinner

Whitefish Dinner

$19.99

The local specialty, delivered fresh from the Great Lakes daily. Choose your favorite style

Fish & Chips

$17.59

3 thick cod loins deep-fried in a light beer batter with French fries

Canadian Perch

$20.09

Fished from the icy waters of the northern Great Lakes, deep fried in light beer batter

Shore Lunch Style Walleye

$21.49

Audie's own specialty! Deep fried in a dry batter

Gulf Shrimp Dinner

$21.79

Ten fresh shrimp, deep fried & served with zesty homemade cocktail sauce

New Orlean's Chicken

$17.79

Grilled tender breast of chicken, mounded with our famous seafood cake served with rice pilaf, vegetables and finished with a shrimp veloute & chive oil

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.29

Boneless breast of chicken grilled and mounded with smoked ham and melted Swiss, served with fresh veggies and a choice of potato.

Coconut Shrimp

$21.29

8 ounce NY Strip

$25.79

Choice, wet aged beef. Garnished with onion rings & served with fresh vegetables

12 ounce NY Strip

$29.99

Choice, wet aged beef. Garnished with onion rings & served with fresh vegetables

5 ounce Filet Mignon

$25.79

Choice, wet aged beef. Garnished with onion rings & served with fresh vegetables

Plath's Smoked Pork Chops

$17.29

Two 5 ounce center cut smoked pork chops direct from Plath's Market, served with vegetables, potato and chunky applesauce

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$24.79

Deliciously tender Baby Back Ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted in Audie's own tangy sauce

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$20.19

Deliciously tender Baby Back Ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted in Audie's own tangy sauce

Bison Meatloaf

$17.59

Homemade Bison meatloaf, real mashed potatoes & gravy

Lasagna

$17.99

Ma Mucci's lasagna baked with our traditional sauce prepared with house made Italian sausage, melted mozzarella, Parmesan and Italian spices accompanied by homemade garlic bread

Spaghetti

$17.29

Old fashioned spaghetti sauce, simmered with lots of ground beef and Italian sausage

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.09

A sweet tomato sauce made with fresh garlic & onions simmered with oregano & basil, then topped with fresh grated parmesan & romano cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$18.49

Italian seasoned grilled breast of chicken topped with melted mozzarella & parmesan on a bed of spaghetti with a rich, homemade marinara sauce

Vegan Spaghetti

$17.29

Zatar spiced noodles, blistered tomatoes and baby spinach tossed in roasted garlic oil topped with a crumbled black bean, oats & red pepper cake. Garlic bread & shredded parmesan upon request

Desserts

Turtle Pie

$6.69

A smooth blend of Bear Hug ice cream folded with caramel, peanuts & chocolate, nestled in an Oreo crust

Mudd Pie

$6.69

Coffee ice cream blended with whipped cream & fudge in an Oreo cookie crust, drizzled with gooey fudge sauce

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.49

Thick slices of homemade Angel Food cake mounded with fresh strawberries & whipping cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.59

Homemade New York style cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.59

Homemade New York style cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust

Heidi's Homemade Pie

$4.29

Please call to find out what Heidi baked today

Sundae

$5.99

Large scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with your choice of hot fudge, strawberries, or raspberries with whipped cream

Michigan Maple Sundae

$6.49

Homemade maple ice cream swirled with maple candied pecans and topped with maple caramel sauce

Dunes Bear Hug Ice Cream

$4.29

Sleeping Bear Dunes Bear Hug (chocolate, cashews, and caramel)

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.29

Vanilla bean ice cream

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

with french fries

Children's Hamburger

$7.95

Children's Cheeseburger

$7.95

Children's Spaghetti

$7.95

Children's Spaghetti Marinara

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

with french fries

Children's Lasagna

$7.95

Children's Hot Dog No Side

$6.95

Just a hot dog and a bun

Hot Dog Dinner

$7.95

Hot dog on a bun with French fries

Children's Fish & Chips

$7.95

Deep fried cod & French fries

Children's Whitefish Dinner

$10.25

Fresh Great Lakes whitefish with a choice of potato

Children's Perch Dinner

$10.25

3 deep fried Great Lakes Perch with a potato choice

Children's Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Homemade hand dipped strips of chicken breast

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

With garlic toast

Kid's Tossed Salad

$1.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.79

Vegetable du Jour

$2.79

French Fries

$2.89

Rice Pilaf

$2.59

Yukon Gold Potatoes

$2.59

Mashed Potatoes

$2.59

Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.89

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.09

White Milk

$3.09

Chocolate Milk

$3.09

Smoothie

$3.59

Perrier

$2.99Out of stock

Hot Water Service

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

An 8 ounce tub of our homemade beer cheese

$5.99

Cheese & Crackers

$8.99

York Mint

$0.25

A small after dinner treat! Get the sensation!

Large Salt Water Taffy

Large Salt Water Taffy

$5.00

An assorted 1/2 pound bag of Fort Fudge Shop's hand pulled Salt Water Taffy!

Candy Corner Caramel Corn

Candy Corner Caramel Corn

$8.00

Fort Fudge

$5.80

Breath Mint

$1.00

Homemade Mixed Berry Jam

$5.29

Our homemade mixed berry jam

3.4 OZ Maple Syrup

3.4 OZ Maple Syrup

$4.75
1/2 Pint Maple Syrup

1/2 Pint Maple Syrup

$5.99

Large Maple Syrup

$11.00
Bridge Bottle Maple Syrup 500 ML

Bridge Bottle Maple Syrup 500 ML

$18.99
100 Ml Leaf Bottle Maple Syrup

100 Ml Leaf Bottle Maple Syrup

$10.00

Lil Honey Bear 2 OZ

$1.25

Appetizers

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.50

Succulent oysters topped with creamed spinach & bacon

Gulf Port Shrimp

$12.25

One half dozen steamed & iced jumbo shrimp with our zesty homemade cocktail sauce

Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Tender strips of boneless chicken breast deep-fried in our own beer batter with homemade BBQ and Ranch dipping sauces

New Orleans Style Crab Cakes

$11.25

Fresh shrimp & crab meat delicately seasoned and fried. Served over shrimp veloute and chive aioli

Smelt

$8.00

Crispy lake smelt with homemade tartar sauce

Salads

Signature Salad

$10.50

Crisp baby spinach with homemade raspberry balsamic vinaigrette, purple onions, candied pecans, tomatoes, sun-dried cranberries & a poppy seed crescent

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine, fresh shredded parmesan, homemade croutons & our own traditional Caesar dressing.

Mixed Field Greens

$10.50

Assorted field greens, toasted pine nuts, grated cheddar, purple onions, grape tomatoes & homemade baked croutons topped with fat free tomato basil vinaigrette dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$10.50

Topped with fresh mushrooms, chopped egg, real bacon bits, red onion, tomato & homemade honey mustard dressing.

Romaine Wedge

$10.50

Crisp wedge of romaine lettuce topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing, crumbled fresh bleu cheese, tomatoes, real bacon bits, & purple onions.

Entrees

All entrees include vegetable, potato, or Armenian rice pilaf. Add one-half dozen shrimp or perch to any entree $7

Almond Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Boneless breast of chicken stuffed with Swiss cheese & imported smoked ham, rolled in Italian bread crumbs & almonds, baked until golden and served on hollandaise sauce

Chicken Philadelphia

$26.00

Fresh baby spinach blended with herbed Boursin and Philadelphia cream cheese, rolled into a boneless breast of chicken, encrusted in spinach, herb & Parmesan panko and roasted to perfection. Plated atop hollandaise

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Ma Mucci's handmade pasta tossed in double cream & freshly ground parmesan cheese.

Black Bean Burger

$16.99

Roasted corn, black beans, red peppers, brown rice, quinoa, bulgar plus assorted veggies & grains topped with our homemade salsa on brioche.

Vegan Spaghetti

$22.00

Zatar spiced noodles, blistered tomatoes and baby spinach tossed in roasted garlic oil topped with a crumbled black bean, oats & red pepper cake. Garlic bread & shredded parmesan upon request

Lasagna

$24.00

Ma Mucci's lasagna baked with our traditional sauce prepared with house made Italian sausage, melted mozzarella, Parmesan and Italian spices accompanied by homemade garlic bread

8oz NY Strip

$30.00

Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms

12oz NY Strip

$34.00

Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms

5oz Filet Mignon

$30.00

Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms

8oz Filet Mignon

$34.00

Closely trimmed wet aged choice beef topped, broiled to perfection with fresh mushrooms

FULL BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Baby back ribs dry rubbed, slow roasted, then oven-bronzed in homemade Kansas City style BBQ sauce

HALF BBQ Ribs

$23.00

Baby back ribs dry rubbed, slow roasted, then oven-bronzed in homemade Kansas City style BBQ sauce

Bison Meatloaf

$24.00

Homemade and slow cooked, on homemade demi-glace with our duchess potatoes

Hunter's Elk

$30.00

Two medallions of elk loin sautéed with diced bacon, cherry wood smoked venison sausage, domestic mushrooms and a brunoise of peppers and onions flamed with brandy and cabernet, served over rice pilaf

Broiled Whitefish

$27.00

Lightly seasoned served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Stuffed Whitefish

$30.00

Topped with a seafood dressing of shrimp, crab meat, clams, langoustine and scallops

Almondine Whitefish

$27.00

Laced with toasted almonds. Served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Encrusted Whitefish

$27.00

Herb, Panko & parmesan encrusted fillet, oven roasted till bronzed. Served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

New Orleans Whitefish

$27.00

Dusted with a delicate mixture of herbs and spices. Served with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Cajun Whitefish

$27.00

A mix of peppers, thyme & spices to give a full cajun flavor

Charlevoix Whitefish

$30.00

Dusted with Drake's, sautéed til golden then topped with our lemon-dill & caper hollandaise sauce

Sauteed Yellow Lake Perch

$27.00

Dusted in flour and pan fried with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Fried Yellow Lake Perch

$27.00

Deep fried in our light beer batter with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Fried Whitefish

$27.00

Deep fried in our light beer batter, with homemade lemon dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Walleye

$27.00

Canadian 'Shore Lunch' Style 10 ounce fillet. Nick's own specialty.

Sautéed Whitefish

$28.00

Lobster Tails

$48.00

Two 5 ounce cold water tails, delicately broiled

Crab Legs

$50.00

One pound steamed snap & pull crab legs

Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

One dozen dusted in flour & sautéed or deep fried in a light beer batter

Steak & Crab

$60.00

A choice 5 ounce filet mignon, sautéed mushrooms and 1/2 pound snap & pull crab legs

Sauteed Frog Legs

$32.00

Tender little legs dusted in flour and pan fried

Battered Frog Legs

$32.00

Tender little legs deep friend in our beer batter

Steak & Lobster

$58.00

A choice 5 ounce filet mignon, sautéed mushrooms and a 5 ounce cold water lobster tail

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

$32.00

A medley of shrimp, scallops, crab & clams tossed in double cream & freshly ground Parmesan cheese, tossed in Ma Mucci's homemade pasta, garnished with mussels and a bayou prawn

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Audie’s Restaurant has been owned and operated by the Jaggi Family since 1974 and a local favorite since the Bridge was built We do things pretty much the same way we did back then. Our baker, Heidi , bakes the breads, dinner rolls, desserts and pies. Chef Nick oversees the kitchen where Dwayne makes our homemade soups and sauces, we grind our own beef for burgers, slow roast the Prime Rib and create the daily specials. Today, you might find the third generation of the Jaggi family at the front door, welcoming you in or perhaps in the kitchen, following in the footsteps of their father and grandfather. Here at Audie’s, hospitality is a family tradition.

314 N Nicolet St, Mackinaw City, MI 49701

