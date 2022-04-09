  • Home
Banu Mediterranean Grill 3861 Roswell Road

No reviews yet

3861 Roswell Road

Atlanta, GA 30342

Food

Appetizers

Hummus

$7.00

Tahini, garlic, comming, fresh lemon juice, toz, and olive oil

Haydari

$7.00

Yogurt, garlic, walnuts, and dill

Kashke Bademjan

$8.00

Eggplant, whey cream, mint, and onion

Patlijan Sauce

$8.00

Onion, garlic, red pepper, eggplant, and tomato

Dolmeh

$8.00

Grape leaves, rice, hazelnut, and raisins

Zeytinyagli Dolmeh

$8.00

Rice, raisin, dill, and walnut

Calamari

$16.00

Special house seasoning

Baba Ganoush

$7.00

Eggplant, black pepper, tahini, and garlic

Masto Khiar

$8.00

Marmara

$8.00

Fandogh, garlic, olive oil, and red pepper

Zeytoon Parvardeh

$8.00

Sigara Boregi

$7.00

Turkish cheese rolls

Falafel

Falafel

$9.00

Entrées

Chicken Kebab

$21.00

Chicken breast marinated with saffron, basmati rice with saffron

Lamb Chops

$31.00

Premium cut grilled lamb chops, lemon, dill, basmati rice, and saffron

Chenjeh Kebab

$24.00

Prime beef sirloin, saffron marinade, basmati rice with saffron

Chicken Soltani

$25.00

One chicken breast skewer and koobideh kabob skewer, basmati rice, and saffron

Koobideh Kabob

$22.00

Two skewer of prime ground brisket, basmati rice with saffron

Lamb Shank

$27.00

Seasoned lamb shank, with Himalayan and pepper, baghali polo with saffron

Beef Soltani

$29.00

One beef sirloin skewer and one koobideh kabob skewer, basmati rice, and saffron

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Salmon fillet marinated in house special seasoning, basmati rice, and saffron

Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

Garlic butter sauce, black pepper, dill, lemon, basmati rice, and saffron

Persian Wings

$19.00

Grilled wings & drumsticks, marinated with lemon, lime and saffron and served with basmati rice and saffron

Bone-In Ribeye

$72.00

26 oz char-grilled bone-in ribeye, served with potatoes or basmati rice

Bronzini

$34.00

Whole sea bass, marinated with house special, basmati rice and saffron

Rice

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Baghali Polo

$5.00

Shirin Polo

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Ribeye Shish Shepherd's Salad with Cheese

$8.00

Shirazi Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Pistachio Baklava

$9.00

Knafeh

$9.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Kazandibi

$7.00

Beverage

Cocktails - House Specialty

King Shah

$16.00

Mezcal, casamigos reposado, cointreau, agave, lime, and lemon sour

Queen of Persia

$14.00

Vodka, watermelon juice, watermelon liquor, and lemon

Persian Prince

$16.00

Bulleit bourbon, fruitful blackberry, triple sec, ripe lemon juice, and simple

Tehran 021

$15.00

Deleon® tequila, Mezcal, Cointreau, agave, lime, and lemon sour

Jordan Street

$15.00

Vanilla vodka, kahlúa, and cold brew espresso

Persian Girl "Don't Be Shy"

$15.00

Captain Morgan silver, mint, lime, sugar, and club soda

Darband

$15.00

Crown royal, ginger beer, lime, and simple

Goli

$15.00

Blue note whiskey, orange bitters, and simple syrup

Doolab

$15.00

Gin, lemon, and peach liquor

Royal Family

$75.00

6 shots, casamigos reposado, saffron, and spice

Beverages

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Royal Water

$5.00

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Wine

Glass Noble Vines Pinot Noir, Monterey Ca

$9.00

Aromas of black cherry, blackberry, and bittersweet cocoa

Glass Rabble Cabernet, Paso Robles Ca

$13.00

Rich, seamless black fruit flavors and hints of tobacco, vanilla, and cinnamon

Glass Emiliana Natura Merlot, Chile

$8.00

Attractive red fruit aroma of strawberries and raspberries with hints of black pepper

Glass Highlands 41 Black Granite, Paso Robles Ca

$12.00

Raspberry and blackberry with notes of spice and vanilla

Bottle Noble Vines Pinot Noir, Monterey Ca

$32.00

Aromas of black cherry, blackberry, and bittersweet cocoa

Bottle Rabble Cabernet, Paso Robles Ca

$50.00

Rich, seamless black fruit flavors and hints of tobacco, vanilla, and cinnamon

Bottle Emiliana Natura Merlot, Chile

$30.00

Attractive red fruit aroma of strawberries and raspberries with hints of black pepper

Bottle Highlands 41 Black Granite, Paso Robles Ca

$46.00

Raspberry and blackberry with notes of spice and vanilla

Glass Champion Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$9.00

Fruit-forward wine with flavors of passionfruit, gooseberry, and pink grapefruit

Glass Diora Chardonnay, Monterey Ca

$13.00

Excellently presented aromas of butter, nectarine, warm almond, and white flower

Glass Fleur De Prairie, France

$12.00

Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon, and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish

Glass Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti, Italy

$8.00

Peach, apricot, and honey

Glass Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy

$9.00

Refreshing flavors of honeydew and ripe apples

Bottle Champion Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$32.00

Fruit-forward wine with flavors of passionfruit, gooseberry, and pink grapefruit

Bottle Diora Chardonnay, Monterey Ca

$56.00

Excellently presented aromas of butter, nectarine, warm almond, and white flower

Bottle Fleur De Prairie, France

$46.00

Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon, and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish

Bottle Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti, Italy

$30.00

Peach, apricot, and honey

Bottle Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy

$32.00

Refreshing flavors of honeydew and ripe apples

J Vineyards Brut Rosé

$200.00

Moët Ice Imperial Brut Champagne

$300.00

Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé Champagne

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé Champagne

$250.00

Beau Joie Brut Champagne

$300.00

Beau Joie Demi Sec Champagne

$300.00

Beau Joie Rosé Champagne

$450.00

Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne

$400.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé Champagne

$600.00

Ace of Spades Brut Champagne

$750.00

Ace of Spades Rosé Champagne

$900.00

Louis Roederer Rosé Champagne

$250.00

Cristal by Louis Roederer Brut Champagne

$800.00

Krug Grande Cuvée

$400.00

Krug Rosé

$550.00

Spirits BTL

Hennessy V.S

$300.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P

$400.00

Hennessy X.O

$800.00

D'ussé

$300.00

D'ussé X.O

$800.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P

$350.00

Rémy Martin 1738

$350.00

Rémy Martin X.O

$550.00

Louis XIII

$900.00

Deleon Silver

$300.00

Deleon Reposado

$350.00

Deleon Añejo

$350.00

Don Julio Silver

$300.00

Don Julio Reposado

$350.00

Don Julio Añejo

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$900.00

Patron Silver

$300.00

Patron Reposado

$350.00

Patron Añejo

$350.00

Don Fulano Imperial

$700.00

Herradura Silver

$300.00

Herradura Reposado

$350.00

Herradura Añejo

$400.00

Casamigos Silver

$300.00

Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

Casamigos Añejo

$350.00

Clase Azul Silver

$400.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$600.00

Clase Azul Añejo

Cincoro Silver

$650.00

Cincoro Reposado

$750.00

Cincoro Añejo

$800.00

Crown Royal

$300.00

Crown Apple

$300.00

Basil Hayden

$300.00

Bookers

$450.00

Bulleit

$300.00

Bulleit Rye

$300.00

Knob Creek

$300.00

Knob Creek Rye

$300.00

Jack Daniel's

$300.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$300.00

Woodinville

$200.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$900.00

Ciroc

$250.00

Ketel One

$300.00

Belvedere

$300.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Black Label

$300.00

Gold Label Reserve

$400.00

Blue Label

Glenlivet 12Yr

$300.00

Glenlivet 15Yr

$350.00

Glenlivet 18Yr

$400.00

Glenlivet 21Yr

Macallan 12Yr

$300.00

Macallan 18Yr

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$250.00

Glenfiddich 18Yr

$400.00

Chivas 12Yr

$250.00

Chivas 18Yr

$400.00

Chivas 25Yr

Hendrick's

$300.00

Tanqueray

$250.00

Drinks

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Persian Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Liquor

Ciroc

$10.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3861 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30342

