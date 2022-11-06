Bǎo Brewhouse
1317 14th St
Denver, CO 80202
Draft Beer
Breckenridge Peach Palisade
5.3% Hazy American wheat bursting with peach flavor
Budweiser
5.0% Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.
Cerebral Inhabited Form Lager
5.8% Denver, CO Dry-Hopped Oat Lager brewed with Pilsner and Oats and then hopped with Galaxy & Citra. Notes of dried kiwi, lime zest and honeydew melon.
Comrade Honey Man
11.0% A triple IPA brewed with some Colorado orange blossom honey and hopped with Lotus and Sultana.
Crystal Springs Blood Orange Kolsch
4.9% Louisville, CO A crisp, hugely refreshing Kolsch-style ale with subtle orange aroma, citrus flavors, and just a hint of raspberries.
Flyte Bao Lager
Băo Brewhouse's house beer brewed by our friends at FlyteCo Brewing.
Flyte Co. Hop Is My Co-Pilot Hop IPA
6.7% All Colorado collaboration IPA with fhe freshest hops in town
Jade Mountain "Red Guard" Chinese Red Lager
Aurora, CO 4% Red Lager
Jade Mountain "Ronin" Saison
Aurora, CO 5% Saison brewed with Osmanthus Flower.
June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha
6.0% From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion: a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine.
Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout
6.2% Rich milk chocolate notes team up with peanut buttery perfection for a deliciously deliciously dark duo
Left Hand St. Vrain Tripel Ale
9.3% The beer pours a brilliant gold with high carbonation and a fluffy white head. The aromas start with tropical fruit, spicy pepper, and bubble gum. The taste opens with light malt and a honey-like sweetness tempered by mint and peppery flavors. The beer transitions to herbal hoppy notes and a slightly nutty finish redolent of chestnuts. The finish is warming and dry, with a slight lingering bitterness.
Master Gao "Baby Jasmine" Tea Lager
China - Light Lager - 5.4% ABV. Jasmine Tea Lager uses Jasmine Tea produced in Guangxi province. The overall tea flavor on the beer is mild as to complement the lager quality of the beer, making this a very easy to drinking & refreshing beer.
Odell Sippin' Tropical Sour
4.5% More of a mantra than a beer, Sippin’ Pretty is our Fruited Sour Ale. Loaded with our unique blend of açai, guava, and elderberry, and balanced with a delicate addition of Himalayan pink sea salt, this beer pops with a bright ruby color and a refreshing tart finish. So sit back, relax, and sip on something pretty.
Ratio Cityscapes Mexican Lager
4.8% Whether you're screaming from the rooftops or kicking back on a porch, this Mexican Lager is the perfect crusher. Brewed with flaked corn, Rooftops is clean and crisp with a slight touch of salinity. Drop a lime in and find your party, because your time is now.
Stem Chile Guava Cider
5.7% A blend of off-dry cider made from fresh pressed apples from the Pacific Northwest, guava puree infused with guajillo and ancho chiles. Now a year round favorite, this cider is packed in guava goodness, smoky, and mild with a soft lingering heat on the finish.
Trumer Pilsner
4.9% A German style Pilsner, Trumer Pils is characterized by a distinct hops flavor, high carbonation and light body. A combination of Saaz and Austrian hops, malt mashing process and proprietary yeast make Trumer Pils unique among beers.
Weihenstephan Hefe Weissbier
5.4% Our golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-pored white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. It is full bodied and with a smooth yeast taste. To be enjoyed at any time (always a pleasure / enjoyment), goes excellently with fish and seafood, with spicy cheese and especially with the traditional Bavarian veal sausage. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill.
Bottle/Canned Beer
Avalanche Amber Ale (19.2oz)
5% ABV Breckenridge, CO This classic American amber blends pale, chocolate, and caramel malts in a well-rounded, flavorful beer. Caramel malts lend whispers of toffee sweetness, while a touch of bittering hops gives this beer its clean finish.
Avery White Rascal (16oz)
5.6% ABV Boulder, CO A truly authentic Belgian style wheat or “white” ale, this Rascal is unfiltered (yup, that’s yeast on the bottom) and cleverly spiced with coriander and Curaçao orange peel producing a refreshingly zesty classic ale.
Bud Light
4.2% Fort Collins, CO Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer.
10 Barrel Crush Guava Sour
5.5% Denver, CO Packed with pink guava flavor and aroma into a tart Berliner Weiss Vase. Like all the crush series, the beer is fruit focused and made for the sour beer lover.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
6.0% POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness.
Lucky Buddha Lager
4.8% China-- Brewed and bottled at the Thousand Island Lake in China fusing the finest quality malt, hops, rice and water from this pristine region delivering an Asian style lager that is truly an enlightened brew.
Melvin Killer Bees Blonde Ale Can
American Blonde Ale 5.0% ABV 12oz Can Clean, smooth, easy drinking, brewed with honey. The palette cleanser extraordinaire.
Odd 13 Codename Superfan IPA (16 oz)
6.5% Codename: Superfan is a deliciously modern take on the American IPA style. Brewed with a variety of juicy American hops from the Pacific Northwest.
Odd13 Noob 16 oz Can (16oz)
Southern Tier PumpKing Nitro Can
New York - Pumpkin Ale - 8.6% ABV. (13.65oz Can) The King of Pumpkin Beers is now in nitro cans! Flavor: Pumpkin, pie spices, buttery crust, vanilla, roasted pecans. Rich, creamy mouthfeel. Pumpkin pie in a glass!
St Pauli Girl (NA) Bottle
0.5% For those that prefer a non-alcoholic Girl, St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic (N.A.) has a pleasant hop aroma, a well-balanced malt flavor, crisp hop finish and the taste of an imported beer without the alcohol. This N.A. has been a Gold Medal winner for the American Tasting Institute Best Imported Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage. She's a pure, high-quality Girl. St. Pauli N.A. is also the #1 Imported Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage sold in the U.S.
Tsingtao Lager
4.7% Qinqdao, China Tsingtao Beer has a pleasant aroma and a well-balanced taste. It has high-malty flavor and well-hopped character. Tsingtao is produced with spring water from Laoshan a mountain area famous throughout China for the purity of its water.
Jiant Strawberry Kiwi Hard Tea (19.2oz)
7% ABV Colorado (19.2oz Can) Clean, refreshing, craft sparkling hard Tea-- made with all fresh ingredients, Yerba Mate, Keemun black tea, and only 4 grams of sugar!
10 Barrel Profuse Juice IPA
6.5% Bend, OR/Denver, CO Hazy IPA. Tropical fruit aromas, tangerine, vanilla, full bodied. Gold Medal from 2019 North American Beer Awards. 1% proceeds go to the Surfrider Foundation, protecting the world's oceans.
June Shine Mai Tai (Canned Cocktail)
10% Tiki inspired canned cocktail using rum, orange, pineapple, coconut and lime. No sugar added.
June Shine Margarita (Canned Cocktail)
10% A clever cut above, this fresh twist on a legendary cocktail features nothing but the best: real, premium tequila and real, organic juice.
June Shine Passionfruit Vodka Soda (Canned Cocktail)
8% The best of both worlds: real, premium vodka on vacation with a splash of passion fruit.
June Shine Ranch Water (Canned Cocktail)
8% Made with a perfect pour of real, premium tequila, sparkling water, lemon, and lime
Tap Room Cocktails
Dancing Dragon
Yuzu, Hibiscus, Grapefruit, Lime, Tromba Tequila, Togarashi Salt Rim
Forbidden City
Lapsang (smokey tea) infused whiskey, ginger, lemon, honey, and topped with Peychaud's bitters and mint.
Freeloading Rusty
Santa Teresa Aged Rum, George Spiced Pear, Lime, 5 Spice Syrup
Lucky Cat
Hibiscus Tea Infused Aged rum, mint, peach, pineapple, citrus. And the Bao Lucky Cat mug is yours to take home! (Nine Lives) Refill: $10.88
Nine Lives (Lucky Cat Refill)
Refill your Lucky Cat mug for 1/2 the price. (additional mug not included) Hibiscus Infused Aged Rum, Mint, Peach, Pineapple, Citrus.
Pinky Ring
Vodka, Yuzu Sake, Lime, Blood Orange Umeshu
Sacred Garden
Gin, Lime, Jalapeno Syrup, St Germain, and Green Chartreuse
Warriors's Last Stand
Celebrating Latin Heritage. Ojo De Tigre Mezcal, Lemon, Pineapple, Yuzu Sake, Szechuan, Black Salt Rim
White Lotus
Bee's Knees
Lemon, Honey, Gin, Shaken
Boulevardier
Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Bourbon, Orange Oils
Bartender's Choice Cocktail
Give us a flavor profile of what you'd like, and we'll take it from there! ie- spicy, fruity, with mezcal etc (you get the gist!)
Gold Rush
Lemon, Honey, Bourbon
Hanky Panky
Fernet, Sweet Vermouth, Gin, Orange Oil
Jasmine
Lemon, Campari, Cointreau, Gin
Juneshine Mai Tai (Can)
Juneshine Passionfruit Vodka Soda (Can)
8% The best of both worlds: real, premium vodka on vacation with a splash of passion fruit. No sugar added.
Juneshine Tequila Ranch Water (Can)
8% Made with a perfect pour of real, premium tequila, sparkling water, lemon, and lime. No sugar added!
Manhattan
Sweet Vermouth, Rye, Bitters, Orange Oil
Margarita
Lime, Curacao, Sugar, Blanco Tequila
Martini
Dry Vermouth, Family Jones Gin (otherwise, please specify), Stirred (Please specify twist of lemon or olives)
Mojito
Mint, Lime, Sugar, Soda, White Rum
Negroni
Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Gin, Orange Oil
Old Fashioned
Demerara Sugar, Bourbon, Bitters, Orange Oil
Paper Plane
Aperitif, Amaro, Lemon, Bourbon
Sazerac
Rye Whiskey, Demerara Sugar, Absinthe, Bitters, Lemon
Tom Collins
Lemon, Sugar, Gin, Sparkling Water
June Shine Margarita
10% A clever cut above, this fresh twist on a legendary cocktail features nothing but the best: real, premium tequila and real, organic juice, and a touch of salt.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Symbiotik Blueberry Lavender
Made locally in Denver using fresh ingredients-- seasonal rotating flavors!
Ku Cha Summer Tranquility
Whole-leaf white tea from Fujian Province, China. Infused with peach and apricot, this is a perfect tea for sunny days and friends
Ku Cha Golden Monkey
Premium black tea from Fujian Province, China. Rich and honey-toned with notes of apricot and sweet potato
Ku Cha Sakura Cherry Green Tea
Ku Cha Jasmine Oolong
This lightly oxidized green oolong tea from FuJian, China is scented with aromatic jasmine flowers. It is smooth, rich, and full bodied with a sweet jasmine scent.
Topo-Chico
Coke
Sprite
Diet coke
Lemonade
Cranberry
Tonic
Gingerale
Dr. Pepper
Spirit Free Cocktail
Red Bull Can
Sugar Free Redbull Can
Tropical Redbull Can
Fiji Water
Beer and Shot Specials
"Beijing" Bao and Baijiu
"Josh" Budweiser and a Bad Boy (Jager)
"Bartender" Bud and Jameson
"Togarashi Tango" Patron and Ratio Lager
Shot of Patron Silver and a Ration "Cityscapes" Mexican Lager with a Togarashi Rim and Lime
"Tamalito" Mezcal and Nixta
Celebrating Latin Heritage. Contains Ojo De Tigre Mezcal and Nixta Corn Liqueur
Dim Sum
Shrimp Cracklins
Lightly fried wheat shrimp cracklins with a togarashi sesame dust. Bottomless at the table. *shellfish allergy
Shishitos & Brussels
Jalapeno, shishito peppers, lemon juice, pistachio, treasure aioli. (veg, sauce has gluten) Add sweet fried pork for $4
1 lb Wings
1 pound of breaded wings tossed in the dry rub of your choice and served with choice of wet sauce on side.
2 lb Wings
2 pounds of breaded wings tossed in the dry rub of your choice and served with choice of wet sauce on side.
Cheese Rangoons
Onion cream cheese, pineapple sweet & sour sauce, scallion, cilantro, tri-color fresno peppers, sambal hoisin, furikake seasoning (5 per order) (veg) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
DIY Lettuce Wrap Veggie Roll
Bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint, jalapeno, Thai basil, pickled Bao vegetables, tri-color fresno peppers, daikon sprouts, treasure sauce, sweet fish sauce vinaigrette. (6 each) (Veg with no fish sauce) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Big on the Pig 2.0
Spicy pork and chicken dumplings, scallions, fried onions, spicy chili crisp, chili oil. (SPICY) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted) (5 per order)
Beef Xiao Long Bao
Beef soup dumplings, sweet black vinegar, chili oil (5 each) (Contains soy and sesame that cannot be omitted) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Philly Cheesesteak Dumplings
Wagyu beef, caramelized onion, tri-color peppers, cheddar cheese, sweet & spicy Chinese mustard, daikon sprouts, furikake seasoning (5 per order) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Shrimp Shu-mai
Tobiko, cilantro, scallion, daikon sprout, tamari truffle soy, shaved bonito flake (6 per order) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
Traditional Chinese fare with a nuance of American flair. All menu items are served family style and will arrive at the table right when it's finished being prepared.
