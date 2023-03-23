A map showing the location of Barbacoa- Fort Union 1953 Ft Union BlvdView gallery

Barbacoa- Fort Union 1953 Ft Union Blvd

1953 Ft Union Blvd

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Entrees

Burrito

$8.99

Burrito, available in original or enchilada style,

Salad

$9.49

Soup

$8.99

Quesadilla

$2.99

Taco

$4.49

Bowl

$8.99

Salad Small

$7.99

Small Soup

$5.99

Meat Quesadilla

$3.99

Nachos

$8.99

Kids Meal

$4.49

Bean N Cheese

$2.99

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Guacamole

$3.99

Three Amigos

$4.99

Chips Only

$1.99

Sides

Rice

$0.99

Beans

$0.79

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Small Tortilla

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.79

Side Queso

$0.99

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.89

Xtra Taco

$0.49

Extra Meat

$2.99

Taco Queso

$0.49

Extra Meat Beef

$3.99

Taco Guac

$0.99

Xtra Dressing

$0.79

Fajitas

$0.99

Drinks

Regular Soda

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$0.99

Solo Cup

$0.35

Kids Drink

$0.90

Refil

$1.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1953 Ft Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Directions

