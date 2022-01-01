Vessel Kitchen

Go
Any restaurant can make you full. Vessel is about feeling better. Honest ingredients. New flavors. Seasonal selections. Even if it’s a quick stop, enjoy a great meal and put your day, and your hunger, in time-out. Pause - Refuel - Reconnect. Come as you are, leave feeling renewed and ready for what’s next.

1146 Fort Union Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (7884 reviews)

Popular Items

CUSTOM PROTEIN PLATE$10.00
Choose one market protein and any two seasonal market sides.
GOOD 'N PLENTY$13.00
honey mustard pulled pork, creamy mashed potatoes, oven-roasted brussels
sprouts, honey fresno aioli, fresh corn esquites
CHICKEN + GRAINS$12.00
shredded chicken, coconut rice + tricolor quinoa, house spicy green sauce, fresno aioli, mango slaw (contains soy)
CUSTOM PROTEIN SALAD$10.00
Choice of protein, greens, toppings + dressing.
HASH HASH$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
MED 5.0$11.00
falafel, hummus, cashew caesar broccoli, spicy sesame couscous, pita strips, israeli slaw, spiced tahini (vegan, contains gluten, contains nuts, contains soy)
JUNIOR PLATE$7.50
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
MARKET SIDE$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
POKE TUNA$16.00
yellowfin tuna poke, spicy sesame couscous, thai carrots, smashed avocado (contains fish, contains soy, contains gluten, contains nuts)
MARKET PROTEIN$3.00
Responsibly sourced and gluten free.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1146 Fort Union Blvd

Midvale UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
