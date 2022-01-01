Midvale restaurants you'll love

Go
Midvale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Midvale

Midvale's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Midvale restaurants

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hash Browns$2.99
½ Bacon$2.99
Full Bacon$4.99
More about Original Pancake House
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 image

 

Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0

7630 Union Park Avenue, Midvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Donuts w/drink$1.50
We feature Banbury Cross Donuts and purchase an assortment. So, you may request a specific donut but we cannot promise that what you requested is available.
Iced Coffee$2.00
Freshly brewed and served over ice they way you like it.
By the Dozen$18.00
Order 1 day ahead for pick at the coffee shop! They will be an assortment of raised and baked donuts made fresh by Banbury Cross Donuts. No special requests for this item.
More about Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0
Tres Gatos Coffee image

 

Tres Gatos Coffee

7567 S. Main Street, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Joy Mocha 20 oz$5.25
3 hot shots, 3 pump Almond, 3 pump Coconut, 3pump Mocha, milk
Mexican Mocha 20 oz$6.75
3 Shot, Abuelita's spiced chocolate, Milk
20 oz Cyclops Brewed Coffee$3.75
Cyclops Vacuume Brewer
More about Tres Gatos Coffee
Louks Greek Baby Donuts image

 

Louks Greek Baby Donuts

6949 S 1300 E, Cottonwood Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
DULCE DE LECHE$9.00
dulce de leche filled, white chocolate, banana, toasted coconut
THE CLASSIC$5.00
honey, cinnamon, toasted walnuts
FUNKY MONKEY$9.00
milk chocolate, reeses peanut butter, banana, almonds
More about Louks Greek Baby Donuts
Vessel Kitchen image

 

Vessel Kitchen

1146 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JUNIOR PLATE$6.00
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
HASH HASH$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
CUSTOM VEGGIE PLATE$10.50
Choose from any three of our seasonal market sides.
More about Vessel Kitchen
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

 

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

7628 S Union Park Ave, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Map

More near Midvale to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston