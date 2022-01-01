Midvale restaurants you'll love
Midvale's top cuisines
Must-try Midvale restaurants
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale
|Popular items
|Hash Browns
|$2.99
|½ Bacon
|$2.99
|Full Bacon
|$4.99
More about Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0
7630 Union Park Avenue, Midvale
|Popular items
|Donuts w/drink
|$1.50
We feature Banbury Cross Donuts and purchase an assortment. So, you may request a specific donut but we cannot promise that what you requested is available.
|Iced Coffee
|$2.00
Freshly brewed and served over ice they way you like it.
|By the Dozen
|$18.00
Order 1 day ahead for pick at the coffee shop! They will be an assortment of raised and baked donuts made fresh by Banbury Cross Donuts. No special requests for this item.
More about Tres Gatos Coffee
Tres Gatos Coffee
7567 S. Main Street, Midvale
|Popular items
|Almond Joy Mocha 20 oz
|$5.25
3 hot shots, 3 pump Almond, 3 pump Coconut, 3pump Mocha, milk
|Mexican Mocha 20 oz
|$6.75
3 Shot, Abuelita's spiced chocolate, Milk
|20 oz Cyclops Brewed Coffee
|$3.75
Cyclops Vacuume Brewer
More about Louks Greek Baby Donuts
Louks Greek Baby Donuts
6949 S 1300 E, Cottonwood Heights
|Popular items
|DULCE DE LECHE
|$9.00
dulce de leche filled, white chocolate, banana, toasted coconut
|THE CLASSIC
|$5.00
honey, cinnamon, toasted walnuts
|FUNKY MONKEY
|$9.00
milk chocolate, reeses peanut butter, banana, almonds
More about Vessel Kitchen
Vessel Kitchen
1146 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale
|Popular items
|JUNIOR PLATE
|$6.00
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
|HASH HASH
|$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
|CUSTOM VEGGIE PLATE
|$10.50
Choose from any three of our seasonal market sides.