Burley restaurants you'll love

SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
1332 Albion Ave, Burley
|Popular items
|Avacado Toast - LOADED
|$8.49
Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, pepper, bacon, tomato, feta, Jalapeno, arugula, and an egg
|Garden Sandwich (served with salad not chips)
|$12.80
Wheat toast, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, red onion, herb cheese, provolone, sun dried tomato, and olive. Served with crisp greens with a lemon mustard drizzle and cucumber spears.
|Burrito BACON
|$7.49
Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
Taco Bandido
2301 Overland Ave, Burley
|Popular items
|Fried Bean Burrito
|$2.30
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy
|Fried Meat Burrito
|$2.65
10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy
|Taco
|$1.60
6"Hard Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Bent Bean
2101 Overland Ave., Burley
|Popular items
|Bacon Sandy
|$3.50
|Spiced Chai (Hot)
|Dr McDreamy
Aguila Con El Taco
123 West 5th Street North, Burley