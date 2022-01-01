Burley restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Burley

Burley's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Burley restaurants

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe

1332 Albion Ave, Burley

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avacado Toast - LOADED$8.49
Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, pepper, bacon, tomato, feta, Jalapeno, arugula, and an egg
Garden Sandwich (served with salad not chips)$12.80
Wheat toast, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, red onion, herb cheese, provolone, sun dried tomato, and olive. Served with crisp greens with a lemon mustard drizzle and cucumber spears.
Burrito BACON$7.49
Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
Taco Bandido image

 

Taco Bandido

2301 Overland Ave, Burley

Avg 4.5 (925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Bean Burrito$2.30
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy
Fried Meat Burrito$2.65
10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy
Taco$1.60
6"Hard Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
More about Taco Bandido
Bent Bean image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Bent Bean

2101 Overland Ave., Burley

Avg 4.2 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Sandy$3.50
Spiced Chai (Hot)
Dr McDreamy
More about Bent Bean
Restaurant banner

 

Aguila Con El Taco

123 West 5th Street North, Burley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Aguila Con El Taco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burley

Burritos

