Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe 1332 Albion Ave
231 Reviews
$
1332 Albion Ave
Burley, ID 83318
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Avacado Toast - LOADED
Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, pepper, bacon, tomato, feta, Jalapeno, arugula, and an egg
Avacado Toast - Plain/ build your own
Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, and pepper.
Beckett's Egg & Bacon
1 Egg and 1 diced slice of bacon. Created for a young child :) But is also great at any age.
Burrito B&B (Butternut Squash and Black Beans)
Fresh cut roasted butternut squash, black beans, tomatoes, onions, egg, jack cheese, and a side of salsa
Burrito BACON
Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
Burrito SAUSAGE
Sausage, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
Burrito Guts and Gravy
"Generous portion of fresh cut potatoes, topped with ground sausage, bacon pieces, diced tomato, home made white gravy, 2 eggs, and cheddar cheese. Served with a toasted tortilla."
Grandma's Hash
Fresh cut potato mixed with ground sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Served with2 eggs and a side of ketchup.
Modern Hash
"Fresh grated sweet potato hash browns with bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, and green onion. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes and served with our home made salsa. "
Quesadilla - Low Carb- BACON
2 eggs, bacon pieces, tomato, red onion, and cheddar in a low carb tortilla. (If ordered without a tortilla it will come as a sandwich where the eggs are the bun)
Quesadilla - Low Carb- SAUSAGE
2 eggs, ground sausage, tomato, red onion and cheddar in a low carb tortilla.
Sandwich BACON & EGG
1 egg, bacon pieces, tomato, red onion, arugula, and cheddar on sour dough toast.
Sandwich SAUSAGE & EGG
1 egg, ground sausage, tomato, red onion, arugula, and cheddar on sour dough toast.
Kids Cheese Roll
Special
Sandwiches (served with kettle chips)
Garden Sandwich (served with salad not chips)
Wheat toast, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, red onion, herb cheese, provolone, sun dried tomato, and olive. Served with crisp greens with a lemon mustard drizzle and cucumber spears.
Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich
Bacon Melt
Sour dough bread, bacon, tomato, pickle, cheddar, and monterey jack melty like grilled cheese. Served with chips.
BamBam Club (Turkey& Bacon Sandwich)
Toasted ciabatta bun, aioli, turkey, bacon, arugula jack cheese, tomato, red onion, brown mustard. Served with chips.
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sour dough toast. Served with chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Contains Pecans)
Cranberry pecan chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sour dough toast. Served with chips.
Dad's Delight (Pastrami)
Toasted sourdough bread, hot pastrami, tomato, pickle, red onion, provolone, brown mustard, and aioli. Served with chips.
Koopa Troopa (Italian Sandwich)
Toasted ciabatta bun, pepperoni, salami, aioli, pepperoncini, red onions, arugula, tomato, and provolone. Served with chips.
Dill Tuna Melt
Dill tuna salad, tomato, and cheddar on sourdough bread. Served with chips.
Dill Tuna Salad Sandwich
Dill tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough toast. Served with chips.
Salad
B&B Salad
A bed of Crisp Greens topped with butternut Squash and black beans, Cilantro, Avocado, Feta, and Ranch dressing. Service with a crispy tortilla. Option to add grilled Chicken
B-L-a-T Salad
A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with bacon, cheddar, tomato, and avocado. Served with a slice of wheat toast.
Chicken Pecan Salad (Contains Pecans)
A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with cheddar, tomato, and home made cranberry pecan chicken salad. (No Dressing)
Dill Tuna Salad
A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with cheddar, tomato, and home made dill tuna salad. (No Dressing)
Build a Salad
Side Salad
Side Portion of Green Leaf lettuce topped with tomato and cheddar. Served with choice of dressing.
Wraps
Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Pecans)
Cranberry pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, green leaf lettuce, cheddar, and pickles. Served with plain chips
Dill Tuna Salad Wrap
Dill Tuna salad, tomato, bacon, green leaf lettuce, cheddar, and pickles. Served with plain chips
Turkey Club Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, jack cheese, red onion, aioli, tomato, brown mustard, pickles, lettuce. Served with plain chips.
Soup (Phone# 2086781368)
Favorites
Mocha
Latte
Americano
Drip brewed coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Favorites
Milk Flavored (w/out chocolate)
Chocolate Milk (Hot or Cold)
Chai Latte
London Fog Latte
Fall Flannel Latte
Vanilla Rooibos Latte
Matcha Favorites
Matcha- build your own Latte
Turmeric Breve
12 oz Hot Turmeric Chai Breve
16 oz Hot Turmeric Chai Breve
20 oz HotTurmeric Chai Breve
12 oz Hot Turmeric Cocoa Breve
16 oz Hot Turmeric Cocoa Breve
20 oz Hot Turmeric Cocoa Breve
16 oz Turmeric Chai Breve Iced
24 oz Turmeric Chai Breve Iced
16 oz Iced Turmeric Cocoa Breve
24 oz Iced Turmeric Cocoa Breve
Scones
Brownies
Banana Bread
Pastry Pocket
Apple Juice
Blended Energy Drink
Smoothie Energy Drink
Iced Protein Shake (16 oz only)
Blended Protein Shake (24 oz only)
Blended Black Tea (Slushie)
Canned/bottled
Bottled Water
Brew Dr. Yerba Mate/ Kombucha
Cascade Ice Water
Coke
Day Trip 18 to buy
Dr Pepper
Health Aid Kombucha
Health-aid Pop
Pepsi
Premier Protein Shake
Red bull 8.5 oz SF
Red bull 12 oz.
Sprite
ZenTopia 18 to buy
Sockeye Hop Water
Topo Chico
Real Fruit, Yogurt, Apple Juice
Real Fruit and Lemonade
Real Fruit, Yogurt, and Milk
Excite your Senses- May 21st 2022
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Worth getting out of the car for!! We offer excellent options to fit your needs including gourmet Dawson Taylor coffee, fresh baked pastries, veggie filled food, meat and potato delights. Our atmosphere is light and friendly. We welcome you into our shop with a smile and a desire to make your day better through quality food and excellent customer service. Enjoy a home dinning experience inside or venture to our garden patio for a breath of fresh air and a ray of golden sunshine.
1332 Albion Ave, Burley, ID 83318