Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe 1332 Albion Ave

Excite your Senses- May 21st 2022

We are excited to bring you a social wine pairing experience. We are fortunate to be offering a sample of 4 delectable wines from Frank Family Vineyards each paired with delicious foods. Each of the wines you try will be offered by the bottle that night until supplies run out. 2 of the offerings have are already sold out at the vineyard! You don't want to miss this. Frank Family Vineyards Napa Valley wines are touted as the best of a region. Your spot at the event can be purchased in person, online, or through our app for $50 ea. Still not sure? Mark interested on this event to see the posts coming in the days ahead. But don't hesitate to long, space is limited. *Due to the required prep for this event all purchases are non refundable as of the 15th of May. Refunds are offered till the 15th at 90% of original cost. If you are unable to attend we will maintain a waiting list for those who were not fast enough purchasing their tickets.