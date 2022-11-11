  • Home
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe 1332 Albion Ave

231 Reviews

$

1332 Albion Ave

Burley, ID 83318

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz hot favorite
16 oz Hot Mocha
Burrito BACON

Breakfast

Avacado Toast - LOADED

$9.49

Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, pepper, bacon, tomato, feta, Jalapeno, arugula, and an egg

Avacado Toast - Plain/ build your own

$4.25

Toasted Sour dough bread, avocado, salt, and pepper.

Beckett's Egg & Bacon

$4.99

1 Egg and 1 diced slice of bacon. Created for a young child :) But is also great at any age.

Burrito B&B (Butternut Squash and Black Beans)

$8.99

Fresh cut roasted butternut squash, black beans, tomatoes, onions, egg, jack cheese, and a side of salsa

Burrito BACON

$8.25

Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa

Burrito SAUSAGE

$8.25

Sausage, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa

Burrito Guts and Gravy

$9.99

"Generous portion of fresh cut potatoes, topped with ground sausage, bacon pieces, diced tomato, home made white gravy, 2 eggs, and cheddar cheese. Served with a toasted tortilla."

Grandma's Hash

$9.99

Fresh cut potato mixed with ground sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Served with2 eggs and a side of ketchup.

Modern Hash

$9.99

"Fresh grated sweet potato hash browns with bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, and green onion. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes and served with our home made salsa. "

Quesadilla - Low Carb- BACON

$8.25

2 eggs, bacon pieces, tomato, red onion, and cheddar in a low carb tortilla. (If ordered without a tortilla it will come as a sandwich where the eggs are the bun)

Quesadilla - Low Carb- SAUSAGE

$8.25

2 eggs, ground sausage, tomato, red onion and cheddar in a low carb tortilla.

Sandwich BACON & EGG

$8.25

1 egg, bacon pieces, tomato, red onion, arugula, and cheddar on sour dough toast.

Sandwich SAUSAGE & EGG

$8.25

1 egg, ground sausage, tomato, red onion, arugula, and cheddar on sour dough toast.

Kids Cheese Roll

$4.49

Special

Spaghetti Squash dish W/ Italian Meat served w/ dry wheat toast

$12.49Out of stock

Spaghetti Squash dish W/ Butternut squash and Blackbeans served w/ dry wheat toast

$12.49Out of stock

Sandwiches (served with kettle chips)

Garden Sandwich (served with salad not chips)

$13.49

Wheat toast, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, red onion, herb cheese, provolone, sun dried tomato, and olive. Served with crisp greens with a lemon mustard drizzle and cucumber spears.

Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich

$10.49

Bacon Melt

$11.49

Sour dough bread, bacon, tomato, pickle, cheddar, and monterey jack melty like grilled cheese. Served with chips.

BamBam Club (Turkey& Bacon Sandwich)

$12.99

Toasted ciabatta bun, aioli, turkey, bacon, arugula jack cheese, tomato, red onion, brown mustard. Served with chips.

BLT Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sour dough toast. Served with chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich (Contains Pecans)

$12.99

Cranberry pecan chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sour dough toast. Served with chips.

Dad's Delight (Pastrami)

$11.49

Toasted sourdough bread, hot pastrami, tomato, pickle, red onion, provolone, brown mustard, and aioli. Served with chips.

Koopa Troopa (Italian Sandwich)

$12.99

Toasted ciabatta bun, pepperoni, salami, aioli, pepperoncini, red onions, arugula, tomato, and provolone. Served with chips.

Dill Tuna Melt

$11.49

Dill tuna salad, tomato, and cheddar on sourdough bread. Served with chips.

Dill Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.49

Dill tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough toast. Served with chips.

Salad

B&B Salad

$11.49

A bed of Crisp Greens topped with butternut Squash and black beans, Cilantro, Avocado, Feta, and Ranch dressing. Service with a crispy tortilla. Option to add grilled Chicken

B-L-a-T Salad

$11.49

A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with bacon, cheddar, tomato, and avocado. Served with a slice of wheat toast.

Chicken Pecan Salad (Contains Pecans)

$11.49

A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with cheddar, tomato, and home made cranberry pecan chicken salad. (No Dressing)

Dill Tuna Salad

$11.49

A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with cheddar, tomato, and home made dill tuna salad. (No Dressing)

Build a Salad

$6.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Portion of Green Leaf lettuce topped with tomato and cheddar. Served with choice of dressing.

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Pecans)

$11.49

Cranberry pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, green leaf lettuce, cheddar, and pickles. Served with plain chips

Dill Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.49

Dill Tuna salad, tomato, bacon, green leaf lettuce, cheddar, and pickles. Served with plain chips

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.49

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, jack cheese, red onion, aioli, tomato, brown mustard, pickles, lettuce. Served with plain chips.

Snacks

Chocolate Coffee Beans

$4.49

Soup (Phone# 2086781368)

Soup of the day - Cup - Hot (10oz)

$5.24

Chilli - Cup - 10 oz

$5.24

Soup of the day - Bowl - Hot (15oz)

$8.24

Chilli - Bowl - 15 oz

$8.24

Crackers (4 )

$1.00Out of stock

Favorites

Flavor combinations you are sure to love.

12 oz hot Favorite

$5.66

16 oz hot favorite

$6.37

20 oz hot favorite

$7.78

16 oz iced Favorites

$6.84

24 oz iced Favorites

$8.73

16 oz Blended Favorites

$8.02

24 oz Blended Favorites

$8.99

Mocha

Espresso, Milk, and Chocolate

12 oz Hot Mocha

$4.75

16 oz Hot Mocha

$5.99

20 oz Hot Mocha

$7.25

16 oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

24 oz Iced Mocha

$6.99

16 oz Blended Mocha

$7.26

24 oz Blended Mocha

$9.25

Latte

Espresso and milk

12 oz Hot Latte

$4.50

16 oz Hot Latte

$5.50

20 oz Hot Latte

$6.50

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.99

24 oz Iced Latte

$6.50

16 oz Blended Latte

$6.99

24 oz Blended Latte

$7.99

Americano

Espresso and Water

12 oz Hot Americano

$3.54

16 oz Hot Americano

$4.48

20 oz Hot Americano

$5.25

16 oz Iced Americano

$2.83

24 oz Iced Americano

$3.54

Drip brewed coffee

Nostalgias Custom Blend Drip Coffee

12 oz Drip

$2.12

16 oz Drip

$2.59

20 oz Drip

$3.07

Cold Brew Coffee

Coffee Brewed Cold over time to bring our the full flavor without the bitter shock of hot coffee over ice.

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.30

24 oz Cold Brew

$3.77

16 oz Cold Brew Slush

$3.77

24 oz Cold Brew Slush

$4.48

Favorites

8 oz Milk Favorite Hot - Kids under 12

$3.99

12 oz Milk Favorite Hot

$4.99

16 oz Milk Favorite Hot

$5.99

20 oz Milk Favorite Hot

$6.99

16 oz Milk Favorite Iced

$5.49

24 oz Milk Favorite Iced

$6.80

16 oz Milk Favorite Blended

$6.99

24 oz Milk Favorite Blended

$7.99

Milk (glass of)

16 oz glass of milk

$4.20

24 oz glass of milk

$4.50

8oz kids

$3.75

Milk Flavored (w/out chocolate)

8 oz - kids under 12 Steamer

$3.45

12 oz steamer

$3.75

16 oz steamer

$4.25

20 oz steamer

$4.75

16 oz Flavored Milk Iced

$5.30

24 oz Flavored Milk Iced

$5.99

16 oz Blended Flavored MIlk

$5.99

24 oz Blended Flavored Milk

$6.99

Chocolate Milk (Hot or Cold)

8 oz Hot chocolate (kids under 12)

$3.55

12 oz Hot chocolate

$4.15

16 oz Hot chocolate

$4.80

20 oz Hot chocolate

$5.40

16 oz iced chocolate milk

$4.15

24 oz iced chocolate milk

$5.15

16 oz Blended Chocolate Milk

$5.90

24 oz Blended Chocolate Milk

$7.50

Chai Latte

12 oz Hot Chai Latte

$5.66

16 oz Hot Chai Latte

$6.37

20 oz Hot Chai Latte

$7.78

16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$6.84

24 oz Iced Chai Latte

$8.73

16 oz Blended Chai Latte

$8.02

24 oz Blended Chai Latte

$8.99

London Fog Latte

12 oz Hot London Fog Latte

$5.66

16 oz Hot London Fog Latte

$6.37

20 Oz Hot London Fog Latte

$7.78

16 oz Iced London Fog Latte

$6.84

24 oz Iced London Fog Latte

$8.73

16 oz Blended London Fog Latte

$8.02

24 oz Blended London Fog Latte

$8.99

Fall Flannel Latte

12 oz Hot Fall Flannel

$5.66

16 oz Hot Fall Flannel

$6.37

20 oz Hot Fall Flannel

$7.78

16 oz Iced Fall Flannel

$6.84

24 oz Iced Fall Flannel

$8.73

16 oz Blended Fall Flannel

$8.02

24 oz Blended Fall Flannel

$8.99

Vanilla Rooibos Latte

12 oz Hot Vanilla Rooibos

$5.66

16 oz Hot Vanilla Rooibos

$6.37

20 oz Hot Vanilla Rooibos

$7.78

16 oz Iced Vanilla Rooibos

$6.84

24 oz Iced Vanilla Rooibos

$8.73

16 oz Blended Vanilla Rooibos

$8.02

24 oz Blended Vanilla Rooibos

$8.99

Matcha Favorites

12 oz Hot Matcha

$5.66

16 oz Hot Matcha

$6.37

20 oz Hot Matcha

$7.78

16 oz Iced Matcha

$6.84

24 oz Iced Matcha

$8.73

16 oz Blended Matcha

$8.02

20 oz Blended Matcha

$8.99

Matcha- build your own Latte

12 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$5.16

16 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$5.87

20 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$7.28

16 oz iced Matcha Latte

$6.34

24 oz iced Matcha Latte

$8.23

16 oz Blended Matcha

$7.52

24 oz Blended Matcha

$8.49

Turmeric Breve

12 oz Hot Turmeric Chai Breve

$6.99

16 oz Hot Turmeric Chai Breve

$7.75

20 oz HotTurmeric Chai Breve

$8.50

12 oz Hot Turmeric Cocoa Breve

$6.99

16 oz Hot Turmeric Cocoa Breve

$7.75

20 oz Hot Turmeric Cocoa Breve

$8.50

16 oz Turmeric Chai Breve Iced

$7.75

24 oz Turmeric Chai Breve Iced

$8.50

16 oz Iced Turmeric Cocoa Breve

$7.75

24 oz Iced Turmeric Cocoa Breve

$8.50

Cookies

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Bag of Biscotti

$3.99

Scones

Scone of the day

$3.49

Scone, Chocolate Sauce & Whip Cream

$3.99

Scone, Caramel Sauce & Whip Cream

$3.99

Brownies

Brownie- Tripple Chocolate

$3.99

These would make Grandma proud

Brownie W/ Chocolate Sauce & Whip Cream

$4.49

Brownine w/Caramel Sauce & Whip Cream

$4.49

Brownie w/Creamy Peanut butter

$4.99

Banana Bread

With Walnuts

$3.99

Without Walnuts

$3.99

Pastry Pocket

Fruit and Cream Cheese Puff Pastry

$5.49

Apple Juice

16 oz Apple Juice w/ Ice

$3.50

24 oz Apple Juice w/Ice

$4.80

Caramel Apple Pie (16oz Blended Drink)

$6.50

Caramel Apple Pie 24 Oz Blended Drink

$7.80

Cranberry Juice

16 oz Cranberry Juice w/ice

$5.49

24 oz Cranberry Juice w/ice

$6.99

Lemonade

16 oz Lemonade Iced

$3.50

24 oz Lemonade Iced

$4.80

Orange Juice

16 oz Orange Juice w/Ice

$5.49

24 oz Orange Juice w/ Ice

$6.99

Iced Energy Drink

16 oz Iced Energy Infusion

$7.99Out of stock

24 oz Iced Energy Infusion

$9.99

Blended Energy Drink

16 oz Blended Energy Drink

$8.99Out of stock

24 oz Blended Energy Drink

$10.99

Smoothie Energy Drink

16 oz RED Smoothie

$10.75Out of stock

24 oz RED Smoothie

$13.50

Iced Protein Shake (16 oz only)

16 oz iced Vanilla Premier Protein w/ 2 shots espresso

$7.75

16 oz iced Chocolate Premier Protein w/ 2 shots espresso

$7.75

Blended Protein Shake (24 oz only)

24 oz blended Vanilla Premier Protein w/ 2 shots espresso

$8.75

24 oz blended Chocolate Premier Protein w/ 2 shots espresso

$8.75

Hot Tea

12 oz Tea

$2.80

16 oz Tea

$3.30

20 oz Tea

$3.80

Iced Tea

16 oz Iced Tea

$3.30

24 oz Iced Tea

$3.80

Blended Black Tea (Slushie)

16 oz Black Tea Slushie

$4.60

24 oz Blended Black Tea Slushie

$5.00

Canned/bottled

Bottled Water

$1.89

Brew Dr. Yerba Mate/ Kombucha

$3.54

Cascade Ice Water

$1.59

Coke

$1.18

Day Trip 18 to buy

$3.57

Dr Pepper

$1.18

Health Aid Kombucha

$4.95

Health-aid Pop

$3.54

Pepsi

$1.18

Premier Protein Shake

$3.77

Red bull 8.5 oz SF

$3.77

Red bull 12 oz.

$5.49

Sprite

$1.18

ZenTopia 18 to buy

$4.01

Sockeye Hop Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$2.49

Real Fruit, Yogurt, Apple Juice

16 oz Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

$6.72

24 Oz Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

$9.30

Real Fruit and Lemonade

16 oz Lemonade Smoothie

$6.72

24 oz Lemonade Smoothie

$9.30

Real Fruit, Yogurt, and Milk

16 oz Fruit and Milk Smoothies

$6.72

24 oz Fruit and Milk Smoothies

$9.30

Plain Hot Cider

12 oz Hot Cider

$3.75

16 oz Hot Cider

$4.25

20 oz Hot Cider

$4.75

Caramel Apple Crush

12 oz Caramel Apple Crush

$4.99

16 oz Caramel Apple Crush

$5.55

20 oz Caramel Apple Crush

$5.99

Iced

16 oz iced Italian Soda

$3.50

24 oz. Iced Italian Soda

$4.50

Blended (slushie)

16 oz Blended Italian Soda

$4.49

24 oz Blended Italian Soda

$5.49

Excite your Senses- May 21st 2022

We are excited to bring you a social wine pairing experience. We are fortunate to be offering a sample of 4 delectable wines from Frank Family Vineyards each paired with delicious foods. Each of the wines you try will be offered by the bottle that night until supplies run out. 2 of the offerings have are already sold out at the vineyard! You don't want to miss this. Frank Family Vineyards Napa Valley wines are touted as the best of a region. Your spot at the event can be purchased in person, online, or through our app for $50 ea. Still not sure? Mark interested on this event to see the posts coming in the days ahead. But don't hesitate to long, space is limited. *Due to the required prep for this event all purchases are non refundable as of the 15th of May. Refunds are offered till the 15th at 90% of original cost. If you are unable to attend we will maintain a waiting list for those who were not fast enough purchasing their tickets.

Single Entry- add name and phone as special instructions.

$50.00

2020 Frank Chardonnay Glass

$21.00

2019 Frank Pinot

$21.00

Frank Pinot Glass

$21.00

2019 Frank Pinot Glass

$21.00

2018 Cabernet Glass

$30.00

2018 Frank Zinfandel Glass

$21.00

2018 Frank Cabernet Glass

$30.00

2019 Frank Zinfandel Glass

$24.00

Donation to Canine Champions For Veterans

Donation to Canine Champions for Veterans

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Worth getting out of the car for!! We offer excellent options to fit your needs including gourmet Dawson Taylor coffee, fresh baked pastries, veggie filled food, meat and potato delights. Our atmosphere is light and friendly. We welcome you into our shop with a smile and a desire to make your day better through quality food and excellent customer service. Enjoy a home dinning experience inside or venture to our garden patio for a breath of fresh air and a ray of golden sunshine.

1332 Albion Ave, Burley, ID 83318

Directions

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image

