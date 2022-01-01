Clearfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Clearfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clearfield

Clearfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Clearfield restaurants

Lucky Slice Pizza image

PIZZA

Lucky Slice Pizza

1246 S Legend Hills Dr, Clearfield

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Lucky 7$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
6 Breadsticks$7.99
Six 12" hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs. Served with ranch or marinara.
Lg Carnivore$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
More about Lucky Slice Pizza
Rancherito's Mexican Food image

 

Rancherito's Mexican Food

866 W 1700 S, Clearfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rancherito's Mexican Food
011 Pizza Pie Cafe image

 

011 Pizza Pie Cafe

1803 W 1800 N Ste G-3, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 011 Pizza Pie Cafe
Map

More near Clearfield to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bountiful

No reviews yet

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston