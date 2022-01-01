West Jordan restaurants you'll love

West Jordan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Jordan

West Jordan's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Indian
Must-try West Jordan restaurants

Bombay House image

 

Bombay House

7726 S Campus View Dr #120, West Jordan

Avg 4.8 (3665 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mango Lassi$4.00
refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
Cucumber Raita (D)$3.00
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
Peshwari Naan (G) (N)$5.00
flat bread stuffed with mix of coconut, raisin & cashew, tandoor fresh
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

7211 Plaza Center Dr, West Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Wings Smoked$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Alpha Coffee image

 

Alpha Coffee

1475 W 9000 S, West Jordan

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Amazonian
Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$6.85
New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
Honey Badger
Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso
Restaurant banner

 

A lo Maracucho inc

7760 3200 West, West Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

012 Pizza Pie Cafe

3078 W 7800 S, West Jordan

Avg 4.2 (2094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Jordan

Burritos

