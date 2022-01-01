West Jordan restaurants you'll love
Bombay House
7726 S Campus View Dr #120, West Jordan
|Popular items
|Mango Lassi
|$4.00
refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
|Cucumber Raita (D)
|$3.00
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
|Peshwari Naan (G) (N)
|$5.00
flat bread stuffed with mix of coconut, raisin & cashew, tandoor fresh
Bout Time Pub & Grub
7211 Plaza Center Dr, West Jordan
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
|Wings Smoked
|$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Alpha Coffee
1475 W 9000 S, West Jordan
|Popular items
|Amazonian
Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
|$6.85
New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
|Honey Badger
Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso