Restaurant info

Much more than a cozy little restaurant, Archibald's is a place rich in atmosphere and local history. Housed in a historic flour mill and silo built by early Utah settler, Archibald Gardner, you'll experience a unique setting to enjoy truly memorable cuisine. Archibald’s serves delicious comfort food, including a full menu of appetizers, main courses, desserts, and drinks. Its unique atmosphere combines modern elegance with rich industrial history.

Website