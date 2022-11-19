Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan Utah

review star

No reviews yet

3778 Center View Way

Suite 150

West Jordan, UT 84084

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Build Your Own
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

Mr. Fries Man

*NEW ITEM* Breakfast Fries

*NEW ITEM* Breakfast Fries

$15.10+

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon along with a Sauce of your choosing. (Add-ons available)

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$21.95+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$12.95+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$17.85+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese with Bacon and your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.65+

BBQ & Ranch Sauce with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and your choiceof Fried or Grilled Chicken

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$26.15+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$18.85+

BBQ & Ranch Sauce with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Shrimp

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$10.25+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Fry Box

Fry Box

$54.85

Set Combination of: BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Lemon Garlic Shrimp & Honey Garlic Shrimp and Steak in a Pizza Box! (Your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken on the BBQ and Buffalo portions) *NO Protein Substitutions, Crab Add-on to Lemon Garlic option Available*

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Choose your Proteins, Sauces and Add-Ons for a customized dish of delicious fries tailored to you and your taste buds

Beverages

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.25
Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20 oz

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20 oz

$2.75
Fountain Drink 22 oz

Fountain Drink 22 oz

$2.15

Extra's

Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

Sauces - To Go

Sauces - To Go

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Gourmet loaded fries. As one of the most popular restaurants in the South Bay (and now UTAH), we take pride in our freshly cooked and quality ingredients in order to provide the best food experience for our community.

3778 Center View Way, Suite 150, West Jordan, UT 84084

