Sandy restaurants you'll love

Original Pancake House
11400 South State Street, Sandy
|Popular items
|Sausage Links (4)
|$4.99
|Full Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$13.99
|Classic Breakfast
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
31 West 10600 South #35, Sandy
|Popular items
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
|Grand Slam
|$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
SALADS
Vessel Kitchen
11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy
|Popular items
|MARKET SIDE
|$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
|SINGLE NAAN FLATBREAD TACO
|$6.00
Build a custom naan taco with your choice of protein, sauce and topping. Served on warm naan flatbread. ONE PER ORDER. (naan flatbread - vegetarian, gluten, dairy, soy)
|JUNIOR PLATE
|$6.00
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
SMOOTHIES
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Sandy
9645 S State, Sandy
|Popular items
|Silverback Gorilla
|$6.75
oats, peanut butter, banana, cinnamon, vanilla, dates, milk
|Roasted Root Veggies
|$4.00
beets, sweet potato, carrots
|Pita Crackers & Hummus
|$4.00
pita crackers with hummus
Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah
80 E 10600 S, Sandy
|Popular items
|The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian
|$12.00
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
|The Gone Grazey Classic
|$12.00
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
|The Grazey for Keto
|$12.00
When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect!
Ingredients:
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Asparagus
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Spicy Mustard
House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip
Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy
9256 Village Shop Drive, Sandy
|Popular items
|Pastrami Burger
|$6.49
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
|Iceburger
|$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Tin Roof Grill
9284 S 700 E, Sandy
Beto's Mexican Food
225 W 9000 S, Sandy
Vessel Kitchen - Central
2067 East 9400 South, Sandy