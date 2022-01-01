Sandy restaurants you'll love

Sandy restaurants
Toast
  • Sandy

Sandy's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Sandy restaurants

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

11400 South State Street, Sandy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Links (4)$4.99
Full Fresh Fruit Crepes$13.99
Classic Breakfast$10.99
More about Original Pancake House
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

31 West 10600 South #35, Sandy

Avg 4.3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Grand Slam$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Vessel Kitchen image

SALADS

Vessel Kitchen

11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy

Avg 4.8 (4591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARKET SIDE$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
SINGLE NAAN FLATBREAD TACO$6.00
Build a custom naan taco with your choice of protein, sauce and topping. Served on warm naan flatbread. ONE PER ORDER. (naan flatbread - vegetarian, gluten, dairy, soy)
JUNIOR PLATE$6.00
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
More about Vessel Kitchen
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Sandy image

SMOOTHIES

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Sandy

9645 S State, Sandy

Avg 4.6 (1179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Silverback Gorilla$6.75
oats, peanut butter, banana, cinnamon, vanilla, dates, milk
Roasted Root Veggies$4.00
beets, sweet potato, carrots
Pita Crackers & Hummus$4.00
pita crackers with hummus
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Sandy
Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah image

 

Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah

80 E 10600 S, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian$12.00
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Gone Grazey Classic$12.00
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Grazey for Keto$12.00
When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect!
Ingredients:
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Asparagus
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Spicy Mustard
House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip
More about Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah
Banner pic

 

Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy

9256 Village Shop Drive, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami Burger$6.49
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Iceburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy
Tin Roof Grill image

 

Tin Roof Grill

9284 S 700 E, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tin Roof Grill
Beto's Mexican Food image

 

Beto's Mexican Food

225 W 9000 S, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Beto's Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

Vessel Kitchen - Central

2067 East 9400 South, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vessel Kitchen - Central

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sandy

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
