Curry Connect 863 East 9400 South
863 East 9400 South
Sandy, UT 84094
Vegetarian
Sweet Corn Soup
Delicately flavored broth with tender corn kernels, carrots, cabbage, beans, Spring Onion greens, herbs and topped with cream.
Cream of Tomato Soup
A classic flavorful savory soup with zesty fresh tomatoes, garlic, onion, herbs, topped with fresh cream and brown butter croutons.
Chicken
Vegetarian
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pieces)
Fried pastry with savory filling of potatoes, onions and peas, served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Vegetable Pakora
Crispy fried vegetable fritters made with onions, potatoes, cauliflower and carrots coated in chick pea flour. Served with fresh mint and tamarind sauce.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Assorted grilled vegetables such as bell peppers, onions seasoned with herbs and served with warm tortillas.
Lasuni Gobi
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in garlic chili sauce.
Gobi Manchurian
Batter coated and Pan fried crispy Cauliflower florets tossed with onions, bell peppers in sweet-sour Manchurian sauce and topped with spring onions.
Baby Corn Bullets
Crispy pan fried tender baby corn.
Paneer Manchurian
Pan fried, cubes of Indian Cottage Cheese tossed with onions, bell peppers in sweet-sour Manchurian sauce and topped with spring onions.
Paneer 65
Batter-Coated and Pan fried, Cottage Cheese fritters.
Gobi 65
Marinated and Pan fried, Crispy cauliflower fritters.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Fried baby corn is tossed in a spicy sweet gravy made with onions, Bell pepper, spices, and some sauces.
Chilli Paneer
Chicken
Chicken 555 (Boneless)
Shallow Fried chicken strips tossed in spicy garlic herb sauce.
Chicken 65 (Boneless)
Juicy Chicken pieces marinated with spiced batter and deep fried.
Chicken Fajitas (Boneless)
Juicy chicken seasoned and cooked to perfection and tossed with sautéed bell peppers and onions.
Chicken Majestic (Boneless)
Dry chicken appetizer made by deep frying thins strips of chicken and then sautéing in delicious sauce until just coated.
Chicken Manchurian (Boneless)
Batter coated and pan fried chicken tossed with onions, bell peppers in sweet-sour Manchurian sauce and topped with spring onions.
Chicken Sukka (Boneless)
Semi-dry, flavourful dish of cooked chicken in aromatic spices, coconut, onion and garlic.
Chilli Chicken (Boneless)
Boneless chicken marinated in Sweet, spicy sauce and fried until crispy. This is stir fried with ginger, garlic, bell peppers and sauces.
Karampodi Fry Chicken
Guntur Chicken
Karivepaku Fry Chicken
555 Wings (Bone-in)
Fried Chicken wings in hot sauce.
Buffalo Wings (Bone-in)
Chicken wings fried in buffalo hot sauce.
Honey Garlic Wings (Bone-in)
Crispy chicken wings coated in the best thick, rich, sticky honey garlic sauce.
Manchurian Wings (Bone-in)
Crispy chicken wings coated with Manchurian sauce.
Sweet & Sour Wings (Bone-in)
Crispy chicken wings coated in the best thick, rich, sweet and sour sauce.
Seafood
Fish 65
Boneless fish marinated with spices and deep fried to golden.
Apollo Fish
Boneless fish fillets marinated with spices and deep fried. This is then stir-fried in curry leaves tempering.
Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated with special aromatic spices and deep fried to crispy golden.
Chilli Shrimp
Marinated shrimp is pan-fried until crispy and sauted with chillies and sauce.
Goat (Bone-in)
Lamb (Boneless)
Indian Traditional Drinks
Mango Lassi
A refreshing drink made with homemade yogurt and sweet mango pulp.
Rose Lassi
Fragrant, refreshing and cooling yogurt drink made with homemade yogurt, rose petals and rose syrup.
Charcoal Lassi
Smokey, flavorful yogurt drink.
Smoked Chaas (Buttermilk)
Perfect thirst quencher- Smokey, refreshing and flavorful buttermilk with dry spices and herbs.
Tea
Coffee
Plain Lassi Sweet
Plain Lassi Salt
Soft Drinks
Naan
Plain Naan
Homemade flat bread with greek yogurt freshly baked in tandoor.
Butter Naan
Rich Buttery, homemade flat bread with greek yogurt, cilantro and butter freshly baked in tandoor.
Garlic Naan
Buttery, homemade flat bread with greek yogurt, cilantro, butter and garlic freshly baked in tandoor.
Bullet Naan (Chili)
Tandoor-baked white flour bread seasoned with jalapeños and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter.
Chicken Tikka Naan
Flat bread stuffed with minced authentic chicken tikka and freshly baked in tandoor.
Malabar Parotta (2)
Layered and flaky flatbread made with refined flour.
Onion Kulcha
Leavened white bread baked stuffed with onions and baked in our tandoor.
Cheese Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with home-made cheese baked in our tandoor.
Kashmiri Naan (Sweet)
Leavened white flour bread stuffed with raisins, cashew, coconut, cherry, fennel seeds, sugar baked in our tandoor.
Rosemary Naan
Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh Rosemary baked in our tandoor.
Keema Naan
Vegetarian
Andhra Dal
Pigeon pea Lentils cooked with onion, tomatoes and seasoned with garlic and butter.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked in onions tomatoes gravy with spices and herbs.
Gobi Pepper Masala
Stir fried Cauliflower with pepper powder.
Gutti Vankaya
Stuffed baby tender eggplants in peanut, cashew and coconut gravy and a melange of spices.
Kadai Paneer
Paneer, capsicum, tomato, onion and traditional spices cooked in clarified butter.
Malai Kofta
Made of potato and paneer are deeply fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry.
Mutter Paneer
Green peas cooked with cottage cheese in a creamy, onion tomato base gravy.
Navratan Korma
Assortment of vegetables prepared in creamy curry.
Palak Paneer
Paneer cooked with spinach puree and traditional spices.
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage cheese cooked in creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews and spices.
Paneer Shahi Korma
Cottage cheese cooked in creamy curry.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Indian Cottage cheese cooked in creamy onion tomato gravy.
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomato, onion, herbs and spices garnished with fresh coriander.
Baigan Bartha
An eggplant specialty backed over an open flame, mashed then sauteed with onion tomatoes, ginger, spices and garnished with fresh coriander
Bendi Masala
“Bhindi” is the Hindi word for okra, here refers to a sautéed base of aromatics like onions, garlic, and ginger with the usual tomatoes, spices, and herbs.
Dal Tadka
Dal Tadka cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee-fried spices & herbs.
Gongura Vegetable Kura
Assorted vegetables cooked in Gongura, onion, and tomatoes garnished with fresh coriander.
Pandu Mirchi Vegetable Kura
Mix vegetables cooked in a Pandu Mirchi (spicy chili sauce).
Mamidikaya Vegetable Kura
Vegetable cooked with Mango and spices, Good savory combination of the ultimate mango curry.
Vegetable Coconut Khorma
Recipe is loaded with potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, peas, and green beans in the creamy coconut gravy.
Chicken (Boneless)
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked with plenty of bold spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cream and herbs.
Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)
Grilled chicken simmered in spicy, aromatic, buttery and creamy tomato gravy.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken vindaloo is made up of vindaloo sauce, caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, vinegar, ginger, chilies, jalapeno, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, and other spices like garam masala.
Chicken Kadai
Chicken dry dish made with rich tomato gravy and sautéed with chunks of capsicum and onion.
Chicken Chettinad
Classic dish from chettinad cuisine. Chicken is cooked in turmeric, paste of red chillies, coconut, coriander, cumin, fennel, peppercorns, onions, ginger and garlic.
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked in coconut milk and spices.
Chicken Mango
Asian dish that is a delicious combination of sweet mangoes tender, and juicy fried chicken, crunchy onions, and bell peppers all dunked in a savory-spicy-sweet sauce.
Chicken Amwala
Curry Connect special- tender Chicken cooked with spiced raw mango in rich cream sauce.
Chicken Saag
Creamy Classic Indian dish made with chicken, fresh spinach, array of spices and sour cream stewed together.
Chicken Curry (CurryConnect Special)
Tender and juicy chicken cooked with aromatic spices in onion tomato based gravy.
Chicken Coconut Korma
Chicken Korma with coconut milk and cashews, rich and creamy curry with mild spice.
Pandu Mirchi Kodi Kura
Ripe red chili and chicken combination of south Indian style rich gravy curry.
Gongura Kodi Kura
Chicken curry which is made tangy and spicy Andhra Style with Gongura Leaves (Roselle leaves).
Mamidikaya Kodi Kura
Mango chicken curry is a combination of seared chicken and fresh mango, all cooked in a savory gravy.
Goat (Bone-in)
Goat Pepper Masala
Tender goat coated well in masala and roasted to dark colour with perfect blend of spices highlighting the flavour of black pepper.
Goat Vindaloo
Traditional Goan style tender goat curry cooked in classic Vindaloo Sauce using whole spices and red chillies.
Goat Saag
Meaty pieces of goat cooked with cream spinach wrapped in freshly ground spices, herbs enriched with fenugreek and cardamom.
Curry Connect Special Goat Curry
Tender, juicy pieces of goat cooked with cream in freshly ground spices, herbs and stewed with onion, tomato based gravy.
Goat Khorma
Goat meat is braised in yogurt, cream, and nut-paste-based sauce and seasoned with mild aromatic Indian spices like cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and coriander.
Goat Coconut Korma
Juicy pieces of goat cooked in special gravy, herbs, and spices with coconut cream.
Pandu Mirchi Goat Kura
Chunks of goat in a red chili paste, tomato, and onion gravy.
Gongura Goat Kura
Chunks of goat meat, cooked with Gongura leaves and exotic spices. a delicious finger-licking recipe.
Mamidikaya Goat Kura
Goat meat is cooked in onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs with mango and spices.
Seafood
Madras Fish Curry
Tilapia fish in onion and tomato based curry.
Fish Jalfrezi
Chunks of fresh Tilapia cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, bell peppers, tomatoes, fresh vegetables and exotic Indian spices.
Fish Moilee
Kerala style fish curry - Fish cooked in thick, creamy and rich coconut milk based gravy.
Shrimp Curry (CurryConnect Special)
Juicy Shrimp cooked with blend of aromatic spices in rich tomato and onion based gravy.
Shrimp Mango
Mango shrimp stir-fry with sweet and spicy kick from Sriracha sauce and fresh mango.
Shrimp Amwala
Tender and juicy shrimp cooked with spiced raw mango in rich cream sauce.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Tender, juicy Shrimp cooked with plenty of bold spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, rich cream and herbs.
Shrimp Coconut Khorma
Marinated Shrimp with nut-based velvety sauce laced with mild spices and coconut milk.
Shrimp Makhini (Butter)
Must try recipe! Tender shrimp in mouth-watering makhani sauce.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp braised in yogurt and Tomato fried onion, nut-based sauce laced with mild spices.
Lamb (Boneless)
Lamb Pepper Masala
Lamb masala, also called mutton masala, is a classic Indian meat dish with a distinct flavor and aroma with exotic spices that make this dish rich.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb Vindaloo or Mutton Vindaloo is fantastic fiery red Indian curry dish of tender lamb chunks cooked in vindaloo sauce made with lots of red chillies, vinegar, garlic and spices.
Lamb Saag
Featuring the rich aromatic flavors of Indian cuisine, this spinach loaded lamb curry makes it easier to increase your veggie intake.
Curry Connect Special Lamb Curry
Cubes of lamb cooked in special Curry Connect gravy with exotic spices and herbs.
Lamb Khorma
Lamb cooked with exotic spices, herbs, cashews, and raisins in a mild cream sauce.
Lamb Chettinad
Lamb cooked in special spices with coconut and herbs in Chettinad style.
Lamb Mango
Lamb cooked in onion, ginger, garlic herbs, mango sauce, and spices.
Lamb Boti Masala (Tikka)
Boti chunks of Lamb in a creamy rich tomato sauce.
Lamb Coconut Korma
Lamb Korma, lamb stew meat is cooked in a creamy coconut sauce, seasoned with toasted Indian spices.
Pandu Mirchi Lamb Kura
Tender Lamb cooked with Ripe red chili ( Pandu Mirchi) and rich gravy.
Gongura Lamb Kura
Tender chunks of lamb are cooked in a thick Gongura gravy that uses Indian spices.
Mamidikaya Lamb Kura
Lamb cooked in onion, ginger, garlic herbs, mango sauce, and spices.
Lamb Amwala
Curry Connect Special Keema Curry
Curry Connect Keema Curry that’s prepared with lamb mince cooked with a few spices & dressed up with herbs. Have with flat bread, parathas or roti.
Vegeterian
Chicken
Tandoori Chicken
Smokey delicious Chicken in a spicy and super flavorful tandoori masala and grilled to perfection in clay oven and served with mint chutney.
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chunks of Chicken marinated in spiced yougurt and grilled to perfection in clay oven and served with mint chutney.
Murg Malai Tikka Kabab
Juicy, tender, melt in the mouth chicken kebab marinated in cream, yogurt, spices, fresh herbs and cooked in tandoor oven is simply the best. Served with mint chutney.
Seafood
Lamb
Protein Platter
Vegetarian
Vegetable Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi Special)
Vegetable Dum Biryani recipe packed full of favorite rice, veggies, and spices. The savory flavors in your first bite are well worth the time and effort spent in our kitchen.
Paneer Dum Biryani
Paneer Dum Biryani is a wholesome meal packed with marinated paneer and rice with a balance of spices. Aroma rich rice is a perfect treat for taste buds! Relish with our favorite Raita.
Paneer Makhani Biryani
Paneer Biryani with Makhani gravy is a unique twist on vegetarian biryani that combines layers of paneer makhani, fragrant basmati rice, mint, coriander, and fried onions cooked 'dum' style. Every bite is super tasty...
Paneer Vijayawada Biryani
Paneer Vijayawada Biryani is a fragrant, delicious, and mildly spiced paneer rice dish made with freshly ground Andhra masala, basmati rice, onions, spices, and herbs. This newly made masala brings in a lot of flavors and makes it taste top-notch than your regular biriyani.
Eggplant Biryani (Gutti Vankaya)
Yummy eggplant biryani with meaty chunks of eggplant and veggies cooked with long strands of basmati rice.
Pandu Mirchi Veg Biryani
Gongura Veg Biryani
Roselle (Gongura) tangy and sour leaves cooked with veggies and flavourful basmati rice.
Mamidikaya Veg Biryani
Uluvacharu Veg Biryani
A mixture of aromatic basmati rice, Indian herbs, and veggies mixed with special horse gram sauce.
Egg
Egg Dum Biryani
Egg Dum biryani is a splendid rice indulgence, satiated with the magic of Indian spices, herbs and spiced hard boiled eggs.
Egg Roast Biryani
Fragrant long-grain rice cooked in whole spices, layered with some biryani masala and roasted eggs.
Uluvacharu Egg Biryani
prepared with cooked horse gram sauce, Eggs, and exotic biryani spices.
Chicken
Chicken Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi - Bone-in)
Hyderbadi Chicken Dum biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers and cooked just to perfection.
Chicken Makhini Biryani (Boneless)
Goodness of rice and Boneless chicken breast pieces cooked in creamy tomato based sauce, blended to perfection with spices.
Vijayawada (Boneless) Chicken Dum Biryani
Layered saffron basmati rice with fried boneless chicken pieces, herbs and spices.
Chicken 65 Biryani (Boneless)
Amalgamation of basmati rice layered with fried boneless chicken and other spices.
Pandu Mirchi Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)
Gongura Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)
Mamidikaya Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)
Uluvacharu Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)
Pandu Mirchi Kodi Biryani (Boneless)
Gongura Kodi Biryani (Boneless)
Mamidikaya Kodi Biryani (Boneless)
Uluvacharu Kodi Biryani (Boneless)
Chicken Roast Biryani (Boneless)
Goat (Bone-in) / Lamb (Boneless)
Goat Roast Biryani
Royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of basmati rice centered with juicy, tender meat and spices is pure bliss.
Goat Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi)
Pandu Mirchi Goat Biryani
Gongura Goat Biryani
Mamidikaya Goat Biryani
Uluvacharu Goat Biryani
Lamb Roast Biryani (Boneless)
Keema Biryani (Boneless)
Seafood
Vegetarian
Vegetarian
Non-Vegetarian
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Curry Connect is a restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah, serving tantalizing cuisines from all parts of the world. Decently priced and mouth-watering, the dishes are worth a try of every foodie. The restaurant also boasts an appealing decor and a soothing ambiance adds to the deliciousness of the lovely dishes.
