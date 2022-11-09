Curry Connect 863 East 9400 South

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pieces)
Vijayawada (Boneless) Chicken Dum Biryani

Vegetarian

Delicately flavored broth with fresh vegetables, herbs and topped with cream.

Sweet Corn Soup

$3.99

Delicately flavored broth with tender corn kernels, carrots, cabbage, beans, Spring Onion greens, herbs and topped with cream.

Cream of Tomato Soup

$3.99

A classic flavorful savory soup with zesty fresh tomatoes, garlic, onion, herbs, topped with fresh cream and brown butter croutons.

Chicken

Flavored broth with chicken, vegetables herbs and other ingredients simmered together.

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.99

Delicately flavored broth with tender corn kernels, chicken, garlic, Onions and herbs simmered together.

Vegetarian

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pieces)

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pieces)

$5.99

Fried pastry with savory filling of potatoes, onions and peas, served with mint and tamarind sauce.

Vegetable Pakora

$7.49

Crispy fried vegetable fritters made with onions, potatoes, cauliflower and carrots coated in chick pea flour. Served with fresh mint and tamarind sauce.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$8.99

Assorted grilled vegetables such as bell peppers, onions seasoned with herbs and served with warm tortillas.

Lasuni Gobi

$9.99

Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in garlic chili sauce.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Batter coated and Pan fried crispy Cauliflower florets tossed with onions, bell peppers in sweet-sour Manchurian sauce and topped with spring onions.

Baby Corn Bullets

Baby Corn Bullets

$9.49

Crispy pan fried tender baby corn.

Paneer Manchurian

$10.49

Pan fried, cubes of Indian Cottage Cheese tossed with onions, bell peppers in sweet-sour Manchurian sauce and topped with spring onions.

Paneer 65

$10.49

Batter-Coated and Pan fried, Cottage Cheese fritters.

Gobi 65

$9.99

Marinated and Pan fried, Crispy cauliflower fritters.

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.99

Fried baby corn is tossed in a spicy sweet gravy made with onions, Bell pepper, spices, and some sauces.

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Chicken

Chicken 555 (Boneless)

Chicken 555 (Boneless)

$11.49

Shallow Fried chicken strips tossed in spicy garlic herb sauce.

Chicken 65 (Boneless)

Chicken 65 (Boneless)

$11.49

Juicy Chicken pieces marinated with spiced batter and deep fried.

Chicken Fajitas (Boneless)

$11.49

Juicy chicken seasoned and cooked to perfection and tossed with sautéed bell peppers and onions.

Chicken Majestic (Boneless)

$11.99

Dry chicken appetizer made by deep frying thins strips of chicken and then sautéing in delicious sauce until just coated.

Chicken Manchurian (Boneless)

$11.99

Batter coated and pan fried chicken tossed with onions, bell peppers in sweet-sour Manchurian sauce and topped with spring onions.

Chicken Sukka (Boneless)

$11.99

Semi-dry, flavourful dish of cooked chicken in aromatic spices, coconut, onion and garlic.

Chilli Chicken (Boneless)

$11.49

Boneless chicken marinated in Sweet, spicy sauce and fried until crispy. This is stir fried with ginger, garlic, bell peppers and sauces.

Karampodi Fry Chicken

$11.99

Guntur Chicken

$11.99

Karivepaku Fry Chicken

$11.99

555 Wings (Bone-in)

$11.49

Fried Chicken wings in hot sauce.

Buffalo Wings (Bone-in)

$10.49

Chicken wings fried in buffalo hot sauce.

Honey Garlic Wings (Bone-in)

$11.49

Crispy chicken wings coated in the best thick, rich, sticky honey garlic sauce.

Manchurian Wings (Bone-in)

$11.49

Crispy chicken wings coated with Manchurian sauce.

Sweet & Sour Wings (Bone-in)

$11.49

Crispy chicken wings coated in the best thick, rich, sweet and sour sauce.

Seafood

Fish 65

$12.99

Boneless fish marinated with spices and deep fried to golden.

Apollo Fish

$12.99Out of stock

Boneless fish fillets marinated with spices and deep fried. This is then stir-fried in curry leaves tempering.

Shrimp 65

$14.99

Shrimp marinated with special aromatic spices and deep fried to crispy golden.

Chilli Shrimp

$14.99

Marinated shrimp is pan-fried until crispy and sauted with chillies and sauce.

Goat (Bone-in)

Goat Sukka

$16.99

Semi-dry, flavourful dish of tender goat cooked in aromatic spices, coconut, onion and garlic.

Lamb (Boneless)

Lamb Sukka

$17.99

Lamb (Mutton) Sukka , a spicy & dry boneless mutton pieces coats well with flavored Indian spices.

Indian Traditional Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

A refreshing drink made with homemade yogurt and sweet mango pulp.

Rose Lassi

$3.49Out of stock

Fragrant, refreshing and cooling yogurt drink made with homemade yogurt, rose petals and rose syrup.

Charcoal Lassi

$4.49

Smokey, flavorful yogurt drink.

Smoked Chaas (Buttermilk)

$3.49

Perfect thirst quencher- Smokey, refreshing and flavorful buttermilk with dry spices and herbs.

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Plain Lassi Sweet

$2.99

Plain Lassi Salt

$2.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Dite Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Ice Tea

$1.75

Cold tea- sweet/unsweetened

Lemonade

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Lime Soda (Sweet/ Salt/Sweet & Salt)

$1.75

Fizzy, tart and refreshing lime soda (sweet/salt/sweet&salt).

Thums Up (can)

$2.49

Limca (can)

$2.49

Sprite (can)

$1.99

Coke (can)

$1.99

Vegetarian

Mysore Bonda

$10.99

Onion Pakoda

$8.99

Mirchi Bajji

$7.99

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

Naan

Plain Naan

$2.99

Homemade flat bread with greek yogurt freshly baked in tandoor.

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.49

Rich Buttery, homemade flat bread with greek yogurt, cilantro and butter freshly baked in tandoor.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Buttery, homemade flat bread with greek yogurt, cilantro, butter and garlic freshly baked in tandoor.

Bullet Naan (Chili)

Bullet Naan (Chili)

$3.99

Tandoor-baked white flour bread seasoned with jalapeños and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter.

Chicken Tikka Naan

$4.49

Flat bread stuffed with minced authentic chicken tikka and freshly baked in tandoor.

Malabar Parotta (2)

$4.99

Layered and flaky flatbread made with refined flour.

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened white bread baked stuffed with onions and baked in our tandoor.

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with home-made cheese baked in our tandoor.

Kashmiri Naan (Sweet)

$3.99

Leavened white flour bread stuffed with raisins, cashew, coconut, cherry, fennel seeds, sugar baked in our tandoor.

Rosemary Naan

$3.49

Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh Rosemary baked in our tandoor.

Keema Naan

$4.49

Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Authentic whole wheat flat bread traditionally cooked in tandoor.

Vegetarian

Andhra Dal

$11.49

Pigeon pea Lentils cooked with onion, tomatoes and seasoned with garlic and butter.

Chana Masala

$11.99

Chickpeas cooked in onions tomatoes gravy with spices and herbs.

Gobi Pepper Masala

$11.99

Stir fried Cauliflower with pepper powder.

Gutti Vankaya

$12.99

Stuffed baby tender eggplants in peanut, cashew and coconut gravy and a melange of spices.

Kadai Paneer

$12.49

Paneer, capsicum, tomato, onion and traditional spices cooked in clarified butter.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Made of potato and paneer are deeply fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry.

Mutter Paneer

$12.49

Green peas cooked with cottage cheese in a creamy, onion tomato base gravy.

Navratan Korma

$11.99

Assortment of vegetables prepared in creamy curry.

Palak Paneer

$12.49

Paneer cooked with spinach puree and traditional spices.

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

Cottage cheese cooked in creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews and spices.

Paneer Shahi Korma

$12.99

Cottage cheese cooked in creamy curry.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Indian Cottage cheese cooked in creamy onion tomato gravy.

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomato, onion, herbs and spices garnished with fresh coriander.

Baigan Bartha

$12.99

An eggplant specialty backed over an open flame, mashed then sauteed with onion tomatoes, ginger, spices and garnished with fresh coriander

Bendi Masala

$11.99

“Bhindi” is the Hindi word for okra, here refers to a sautéed base of aromatics like onions, garlic, and ginger with the usual tomatoes, spices, and herbs.

Dal Tadka

$11.49

Dal Tadka cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee-fried spices & herbs.

Gongura Vegetable Kura

$12.99

Assorted vegetables cooked in Gongura, onion, and tomatoes garnished with fresh coriander.

Pandu Mirchi Vegetable Kura

$12.99

Mix vegetables cooked in a Pandu Mirchi (spicy chili sauce).

Mamidikaya Vegetable Kura

$12.99

Vegetable cooked with Mango and spices, Good savory combination of the ultimate mango curry.

Vegetable Coconut Khorma

$11.99

Recipe is loaded with potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, peas, and green beans in the creamy coconut gravy.

Chicken (Boneless)

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.49

Boneless chicken cooked with plenty of bold spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cream and herbs.

Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)

Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$13.49

Grilled chicken simmered in spicy, aromatic, buttery and creamy tomato gravy.

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.49

Chicken vindaloo is made up of vindaloo sauce, caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, vinegar, ginger, chilies, jalapeno, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, and other spices like garam masala.

Chicken Kadai

$13.49

Chicken dry dish made with rich tomato gravy and sautéed with chunks of capsicum and onion.

Chicken Chettinad

$13.49

Classic dish from chettinad cuisine. Chicken is cooked in turmeric, paste of red chillies, coconut, coriander, cumin, fennel, peppercorns, onions, ginger and garlic.

Chicken Korma

$13.49

Chicken cooked in coconut milk and spices.

Chicken Mango

$13.49

Asian dish that is a delicious combination of sweet mangoes tender, and juicy fried chicken, crunchy onions, and bell peppers all dunked in a savory-spicy-sweet sauce.

Chicken Amwala

Chicken Amwala

$13.49

Curry Connect special- tender Chicken cooked with spiced raw mango in rich cream sauce.

Chicken Saag

$13.49

Creamy Classic Indian dish made with chicken, fresh spinach, array of spices and sour cream stewed together.

Chicken Curry (CurryConnect Special)

$13.49

Tender and juicy chicken cooked with aromatic spices in onion tomato based gravy.

Chicken Coconut Korma

$13.49

Chicken Korma with coconut milk and cashews, rich and creamy curry with mild spice.

Pandu Mirchi Kodi Kura

$13.49

Ripe red chili and chicken combination of south Indian style rich gravy curry.

Gongura Kodi Kura

$13.49

Chicken curry which is made tangy and spicy Andhra Style with Gongura Leaves (Roselle leaves).

Mamidikaya Kodi Kura

$13.49

Mango chicken curry is a combination of seared chicken and fresh mango, all cooked in a savory gravy.

Goat (Bone-in)

Tender Goat cooked with fresh ground spices and other ingredients.

Goat Pepper Masala

$16.99

Tender goat coated well in masala and roasted to dark colour with perfect blend of spices highlighting the flavour of black pepper.

Goat Vindaloo

$16.99

Traditional Goan style tender goat curry cooked in classic Vindaloo Sauce using whole spices and red chillies.

Goat Saag

$16.99

Meaty pieces of goat cooked with cream spinach wrapped in freshly ground spices, herbs enriched with fenugreek and cardamom.

Curry Connect Special Goat Curry

$16.99

Tender, juicy pieces of goat cooked with cream in freshly ground spices, herbs and stewed with onion, tomato based gravy.

Goat Khorma

$16.99

Goat meat is braised in yogurt, cream, and nut-paste-based sauce and seasoned with mild aromatic Indian spices like cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and coriander.

Goat Coconut Korma

$16.99

Juicy pieces of goat cooked in special gravy, herbs, and spices with coconut cream.

Pandu Mirchi Goat Kura

$16.99

Chunks of goat in a red chili paste, tomato, and onion gravy.

Gongura Goat Kura

$16.99

Chunks of goat meat, cooked with Gongura leaves and exotic spices. a delicious finger-licking recipe.

Mamidikaya Goat Kura

$16.99

Goat meat is cooked in onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs with mango and spices.

Seafood

Madras Fish Curry

$15.99

Tilapia fish in onion and tomato based curry.

Fish Jalfrezi

$15.99

Chunks of fresh Tilapia cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, bell peppers, tomatoes, fresh vegetables and exotic Indian spices.

Fish Moilee

$15.99

Kerala style fish curry - Fish cooked in thick, creamy and rich coconut milk based gravy.

Shrimp Curry (CurryConnect Special)

$16.99

Juicy Shrimp cooked with blend of aromatic spices in rich tomato and onion based gravy.

Shrimp Mango

$16.99

Mango shrimp stir-fry with sweet and spicy kick from Sriracha sauce and fresh mango.

Shrimp Amwala

$16.99

Tender and juicy shrimp cooked with spiced raw mango in rich cream sauce.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.99

Tender, juicy Shrimp cooked with plenty of bold spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, rich cream and herbs.

Shrimp Coconut Khorma

$16.99

Marinated Shrimp with nut-based velvety sauce laced with mild spices and coconut milk.

Shrimp Makhini (Butter)

$16.99

Must try recipe! Tender shrimp in mouth-watering makhani sauce.

Shrimp Korma

$16.99

Shrimp braised in yogurt and Tomato fried onion, nut-based sauce laced with mild spices.

Lamb (Boneless)

Lamb Pepper Masala

$16.49

Lamb masala, also called mutton masala, is a classic Indian meat dish with a distinct flavor and aroma with exotic spices that make this dish rich.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.49

Lamb Vindaloo or Mutton Vindaloo is fantastic fiery red Indian curry dish of tender lamb chunks cooked in vindaloo sauce made with lots of red chillies, vinegar, garlic and spices.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$16.49

Featuring the rich aromatic flavors of Indian cuisine, this spinach loaded lamb curry makes it easier to increase your veggie intake.

Curry Connect Special Lamb Curry

$16.49

Cubes of lamb cooked in special Curry Connect gravy with exotic spices and herbs.

Lamb Khorma

$16.49

Lamb cooked with exotic spices, herbs, cashews, and raisins in a mild cream sauce.

Lamb Chettinad

$16.49

Lamb cooked in special spices with coconut and herbs in Chettinad style.

Lamb Mango

$16.49

Lamb cooked in onion, ginger, garlic herbs, mango sauce, and spices.

Lamb Boti Masala (Tikka)

$16.49

Boti chunks of Lamb in a creamy rich tomato sauce.

Lamb Coconut Korma

$16.49

Lamb Korma, lamb stew meat is cooked in a creamy coconut sauce, seasoned with toasted Indian spices.

Pandu Mirchi Lamb Kura

$16.49

Tender Lamb cooked with Ripe red chili ( Pandu Mirchi) and rich gravy.

Gongura Lamb Kura

$16.49

Tender chunks of lamb are cooked in a thick Gongura gravy that uses Indian spices.

Mamidikaya Lamb Kura

$16.49

Lamb cooked in onion, ginger, garlic herbs, mango sauce, and spices.

Lamb Amwala

$16.49

Curry Connect Special Keema Curry

$16.49

Curry Connect Keema Curry that’s prepared with lamb mince cooked with a few spices & dressed up with herbs. Have with flat bread, parathas or roti.

Vegeterian

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$14.49

Cubes of cottage cheese marinated in a spicy and super flavorful tandoori masala and grilled to perfection and served with mint chutney.

Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$13.49

Smokey delicious Chicken in a spicy and super flavorful tandoori masala and grilled to perfection in clay oven and served with mint chutney.

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$13.99

Chunks of Chicken marinated in spiced yougurt and grilled to perfection in clay oven and served with mint chutney.

Murg Malai Tikka Kabab

Murg Malai Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Juicy, tender, melt in the mouth chicken kebab marinated in cream, yogurt, spices, fresh herbs and cooked in tandoor oven is simply the best. Served with mint chutney.

Seafood

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.99

Prawns marinated in spiced yoghurt and cooked in tandoor until crisp golden and served with mint chutney.

Tandoori Fish

$16.99

Marinated in thick yogurt and tandoori masala, infused with a tantalizing tandoori smoky flavor.

Lamb

Lamb Chops

$17.99

Flavourful, Juicy, tender bone-in meat chops grilled with fresh herbs and spices.

Protein Platter

CC Special Protein Mix Grill

$18.99

Combination of delicious Chicken, meat, fish and prawns grilled to perfection and served with mint chutney.

Vegetarian

Vegetable Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi Special)

$11.99

Vegetable Dum Biryani recipe packed full of favorite rice, veggies, and spices. The savory flavors in your first bite are well worth the time and effort spent in our kitchen.

Paneer Dum Biryani

$12.99

Paneer Dum Biryani is a wholesome meal packed with marinated paneer and rice with a balance of spices. Aroma rich rice is a perfect treat for taste buds! Relish with our favorite Raita.

Paneer Makhani Biryani

$12.99

Paneer Biryani with Makhani gravy is a unique twist on vegetarian biryani that combines layers of paneer makhani, fragrant basmati rice, mint, coriander, and fried onions cooked 'dum' style. Every bite is super tasty...

Paneer Vijayawada Biryani

$12.99

Paneer Vijayawada Biryani is a fragrant, delicious, and mildly spiced paneer rice dish made with freshly ground Andhra masala, basmati rice, onions, spices, and herbs. This newly made masala brings in a lot of flavors and makes it taste top-notch than your regular biriyani.

Eggplant Biryani (Gutti Vankaya)

$12.49

Yummy eggplant biryani with meaty chunks of eggplant and veggies cooked with long strands of basmati rice.

Pandu Mirchi Veg Biryani

$12.49

Gongura Veg Biryani

$12.49

Roselle (Gongura) tangy and sour leaves cooked with veggies and flavourful basmati rice.

Mamidikaya Veg Biryani

$12.49

Uluvacharu Veg Biryani

$12.49

A mixture of aromatic basmati rice, Indian herbs, and veggies mixed with special horse gram sauce.

Egg

Egg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Egg Dum biryani is a splendid rice indulgence, satiated with the magic of Indian spices, herbs and spiced hard boiled eggs.

Egg Roast Biryani

$13.49

Fragrant long-grain rice cooked in whole spices, layered with some biryani masala and roasted eggs.

Uluvacharu Egg Biryani

$13.49

prepared with cooked horse gram sauce, Eggs, and exotic biryani spices.

Chicken

Chicken Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi - Bone-in)

Chicken Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi - Bone-in)

$13.49

Hyderbadi Chicken Dum biryani is goodness of rice and meat that comes in layers and cooked just to perfection.

Chicken Makhini Biryani (Boneless)

$13.99

Goodness of rice and Boneless chicken breast pieces cooked in creamy tomato based sauce, blended to perfection with spices.

Vijayawada (Boneless) Chicken Dum Biryani

Vijayawada (Boneless) Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.49

Layered saffron basmati rice with fried boneless chicken pieces, herbs and spices.

Chicken 65 Biryani (Boneless)

$14.49

Amalgamation of basmati rice layered with fried boneless chicken and other spices.

Pandu Mirchi Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$14.49

Gongura Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$14.49

Mamidikaya Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$14.49

Uluvacharu Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$14.49

Pandu Mirchi Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$14.49

Gongura Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$14.49

Mamidikaya Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$14.49

Uluvacharu Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$14.49

Chicken Roast Biryani (Boneless)

$14.49

Goat (Bone-in) / Lamb (Boneless)

Goat Roast Biryani

Goat Roast Biryani

$16.99

Royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of basmati rice centered with juicy, tender meat and spices is pure bliss.

Goat Dum Biryani (Hyderabadi)

$16.99

Pandu Mirchi Goat Biryani

$16.99

Gongura Goat Biryani

$16.99

Mamidikaya Goat Biryani

$16.99

Uluvacharu Goat Biryani

$16.99

Lamb Roast Biryani (Boneless)

$17.49

Keema Biryani (Boneless)

$17.49

Seafood

Shrimp Biryani

$17.49

Vegetarian

FP Vegetable Dum Biryani

$33.99

FP Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

$34.99

FP Mamidikaya Veg Dum Biryani

$34.99

FP Pandu Mirchi Veg Dum Biryani

$34.99

FP Uluvacharu Veg Dum Biryani

$34.99

FP Paneer Dum Biryani

$35.99

FP Paneer Makhani Biryani

$35.99

FP Paneer Vijawada Biryani

$35.99

FP Eggplant Biryani (Gutti Vankaya)

$34.99

Egg

FP Egg Dum Biryani

$35.99

FP Egg Roast Biryani

$36.99

FP Uluvacharu Egg Biryani

$36.99

Chicken

FP Chicken Dum Biryani (Bone-in)

$36.99

FP Chicken Makhini Biryani (Tikka)

$37.99

FP Vijayawada Chicken (Boneless) Biryani

$38.99

FP Chicken 65 Biryani (Boneless)

$38.99

FP Pandu Mirchi Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$38.99

FP Gongura Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$38.99

FP Mamidikaya Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$38.99

FP Uluvacharu Kodi Biryani (Bone-In)

$38.99

FP Pandu Mirchi Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$38.99

FP Gongura Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$38.99

FP Mamidikaya Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$38.99

FP Uluvacharu Kodi Biryani (Boneless)

$38.99

FP Chicken Roast Biryani (Boneless)

$38.99

Goat/Lamb

FP Goat Dum Biryani (Bone-In)

$39.99

FP Goat Roast Biryani (Bone-In)

$39.99

FP Pandu Mirchi Goat Biryani (Bone-In)

$40.99

FP Gongura Goat Biryani (Bone-In)

$40.99

FP Mamidikaya Goat Biryani (Bone-In)

$40.99

FP Uluvacharu Goat Biryani (Bone-In)

$40.99

FP Lamb Roast Biryani (Boneless)

$41.99

FP Keema Biryani (Boneless)

$42.49

Seafood

FP Shrimp Biryani

$41.99

Vegetarian

Dosa is a popular South Indian thin crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter. Dosas are served hot, often with chutney and sambar (vegetable stew).

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Chilli Cheese Dosa

$10.49

Chocolate Dosa

$8.49

Egg Dosa

$10.49

Ghee (Butter) Dosa

$8.49

Karampodi Dosa

$9.49

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.49

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Onion Chilli Uttapam

$9.49

Paneer Dosa

$10.99

Plain Dosa

$7.49

Podi Dosa

$7.99

Plain Uttapam (2)

$8.49

Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Dosa

$11.99

Kheema Dosa

$12.49

Vegetarian

Veg Fried Rice

$12.49

Egg

Egg Fried Rice

$12.49

Egg Fried Noodles

$13.49

Chicken

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

CC Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Fried Noodles

$14.99

CC Chicken Fried Noodles

$15.99

Indian Desserts

Gulab Jamun (2)

$3.99

Fried dough balls drenched in sweet, thick rose syrup, served warm with a melt-in-the mouth tenderness.

Gajar ka halwa (Carrot)

$3.99

Rasmalai (2)

$4.99

Juicy flattened cottage cheese balls soaked in thick-sweet milk, falvoured with cardamom and saffron.

Add-ons

Onion Salad 8 oz

$1.99

Biryani Masala Rice 16 oz

$3.49

Raita 4 oz

$1.49

Salan 4 oz

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Curry Connect is a restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah, serving tantalizing cuisines from all parts of the world. Decently priced and mouth-watering, the dishes are worth a try of every foodie. The restaurant also boasts an appealing decor and a soothing ambiance adds to the deliciousness of the lovely dishes.

Location

863 East 9400 South, Sandy, UT 84094

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

