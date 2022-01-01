Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tin Roof Grill Sandy

review star

No reviews yet

9284 S 700 E

Sandy, UT 84070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Asian Steak Salad
Croquettes
Smoked Sirloin Sandwich

Food

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

Fresh goat cheese, Asiago cheese and fresh herbs, baked with spicy tomato sauce, served with our ciabatta crustinis.

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.50

8 shrimp lightly dusted with seasoned flour. Deep-fried and served with Asian coleslaw, carrots, celery, and blue cheese dip.

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Quick fried calamari served with warm marinara sauce.

Croquettes

Croquettes

$13.00

Flash fried croquettes, served with spicy tomato sauce and garlic aioli for dipping.

Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh basil pesto, olive tapenade, and white bean purée for spreading on warm flatbread.

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Minced chicken and Asian spices cooked together, served with ice-cold romaine lettuce and sweet chili sauce on the side.

Meatballs

$14.00

Seasoned Italian meatballs made with ground beef, ground pork, & pine nuts, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella.

Sampler

$16.00

An assortment of on and off the menu tapas. See board for today’s selection.

Sizzling Shrimp

$16.50

Garlic infused olive oil poached shrimp, served with bread to dip.

Wings

Wings

$16.00

8 large wings covered in Asian BBQ sauce, blue cheese dip. Served with carrots and celery. Available in Buffalo-style.

Asian Steak Salad

Asian Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled marinated flat iron steak, with mixed greens, hard-cooked egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, and crispy wontons. Served with a spicy Asian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad

$16.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, diced egg, mozzarella cheese, crispy fried wontons, and chopped tomatoes topped with Buffalo-style hot chicken breast strips.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy hearts of romaine, Asiago cheese, and croutons with our house-made Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, local bacon, hard-cooked egg, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing served on the side.

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens topped with red pepper, zucchini, and carrots.

Italian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, with mixed greens, hard-cooked egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, Kalamata olives, roasted tomato wedges, and Asiago cheese.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Asian barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and fresh chopped cilantro.

BBQ Pork Pizza

$15.00

Asian barbecue sauce, in house smoked pulled pork, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and fresh chopped cilantro.

BLT Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Ranch dressing with local bacon, fresh tomatoes, baked, then topped with romaine lettuce dressed with Ranch.

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Blend of mozzarella and Asiago cheeses with tomato sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Roasted garlic, mozzarella, Asiago, and basil.

Meat Pizza

Meat Pizza

$16.00

Sausage and pepperoni, tomato sauce, with mozzarella and Asiago.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Blend of mozzarella and Asiago cheeses with tomato sauce, topped with pepperoni.

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Blend of mozzarella and Asiago cheeses with tomato sauce, topped with Sausage.

Veggie Pizza

$14.50

Roasted garlic, mozzarella, Asiago, spinach, tomato and artichoke hearts topped with julienne carrot, zucchini, and peppers.

White Bean & Steak Pizza

$17.00

White bean puree & our pesto, grilled steak, fresh basil, red onion, and tomatoes.

Pizza Special

$19.00
Bacon & Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Bacon & Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Jumbo artisan macaroni noodles tossed in a creamy Asiago and cheddar cream sauce with local bacon, shrimp, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked until crispy.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Lightly breaded and sautéed breast of chicken with melted mozzarella and Asiago served over spaghetti marinara.

Chicken Pesto Linguine

$17.50

Our basil pesto sauce, tomatoes, Asiago cheese, and grilled chicken.

Classic Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Pounded, breaded, and lightly fried chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a rich marsala sauce served over spaghetti noodles in Alfredo.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Served with freshly made Asiago and garlic cream sauce. Topped with garlic broccoli.

Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai

$18.50

Rice noodles with chicken and shrimp in a spicy Thai sauce topped with bean sprouts, carrot, zucchini, red pepper, and peanuts.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.50

7 large shrimp. Sautéed with roasted garlic, diced tomato, basil, and lemon butter sauce. Topped with Asiago and toasted pine nuts.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Local bacon, Asiago white wine cream sauce and green peas. Finished with egg yolk.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Blend of mozzarella and Asiago cheeses with tomato sauce.

Pasta Special

$19.00

Baked Haddock Oreganata

$18.00

Whole 10 oz. wild-caught Atlantic haddock baked with seasoned breadcrumbs served with garlic whipped potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$18.00

6 Large beer battered shrimp served with patatas bravas, Asian coleslaw, and cocktail sauce for dipping.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Blackened fillet of salmon topped with blue cheese compound butter served with garlic whipped potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Grilled fillet of salmon with citrus infused butter served with fresh ginger quinoa pilaf and sautéed Asian vegetables.

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Asiago and Panko breaded planks of eggplant layered with seasoned fresh goat cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.50

Haddock fillets beer battered & deep fried served with patatas bravas, lemon, and tartar sauce.

Ribeye Steak

$24.00

12 oz. choice ribeye served with garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables. Blue cheese butter on the side.

Smoked Roast Beef

$15.00

House smoked top sirloin served open-faced topped with mushroom marsala sauce. Served with garlic whipped potatoes.

Prime Rib

$27.00Out of stock

BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound hand-made burger topped Asian barbecue, local bacon & melted cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

6 oz. of local bacon with lettuce and tomato. Creamy pesto sauce served on the side.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with basil pesto, mozzarella, Asiago cheese & roasted tomatoes. Creamy pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion served on the side.

Garlic Cheddar Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound hand-made burger with roasted garlic and melted cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Italian meatballs with pine nuts, with marinara sauce, roasted red peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

1/2 pound hand-made burger topped with sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked pork, topped with Asian coleslaw. Spicy Asian BBQ sauce served on the side.

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage, with marinara sauce, roasted red peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Smoked Sirloin Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced house-smoked sirloin, served with creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion on the side.

Sandwich Special

$16.00

Kids Chicken Breast Strips

$8.00

Kids Half Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Half Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Patatas Bravas

$4.00

Side of Asian Veggies

$3.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Croquettes

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Pot Stickers

$11.00

Parmesan Polenta

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9284 S 700 E, Sandy, UT 84070

Directions

Gallery
Tin Roof Grill image
Tin Roof Grill image
BG pic
Tin Roof Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Curry Connect - 863 East 9400 South
orange starNo Reviews
863 East 9400 South Sandy, UT 84094
View restaurantnext
Cafe El Barril
orange starNo Reviews
9460 S Union Square STE 105 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
9256 Village Shop Drive Sandy, UT 84094
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Sandy, UT
orange starNo Reviews
9680 State Street Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.6 • 1,179
9645 S State Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
You and I Kitchen - Sandy - 8528 S 1300 E
orange starNo Reviews
8528 S 1300 E Sandy, UT 84048
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy

Blue Lemon - Sandy - Sandy - 11372 S State St
orange star4.5 • 5,156
11372 S State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.6 • 1,179
9645 S State Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston