Pleasant Grove restaurants you'll love

More about Kolache Krave
Kolache Krave
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D, Pleasant Grove
|Popular items
|Southwest Omelette
|$3.75
This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.
|Sausage & Gravy
|$3.95
Seasoned ground sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.
|Mountain Man
|$3.95
Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart.
More about Kolache Krave Foodtruck
Kolache Krave Foodtruck
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd, Pleasant Grove
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$4.45
Marinated beef blended with cream cheese, with roasted peppers mixed in as well. Much of our staff marks this one as a personal favorite!
|Chocolate Eclair
|$2.60
A sweet kolache with a unique concoction. Comes drizzled with our traditional chocolate creme and also a Bavarian cream. Probably our sweetest one we have! 😋
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$3.70
Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A customer favorite here at Kolache Krave.
More about Graze Craze
Graze Craze
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd, Pleasant Grove
|Popular items
|The Gone Grazey Classic
|$22.00
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove
Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove
1757 West State Street, Pleasant Grove
|Popular items
|Mini Shake
|$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
|Iceburger
|$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
|Regular Shake
|$5.19
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
More about Grove Station
Grove Station
273 S 2000 W, Pleasant Grove
More about Kolache Krave (New Location)
Kolache Krave (New Location)
UVU Food Court, Orem