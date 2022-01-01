Pleasant Grove restaurants you'll love

Go
Pleasant Grove restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove's top cuisines

Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Pleasant Grove restaurants

Kolache Krave image

 

Kolache Krave

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D, Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Omelette$3.75
This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.
Sausage & Gravy$3.95
Seasoned ground sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.
Mountain Man$3.95
Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart.
More about Kolache Krave
Kolache Krave Foodtruck image

 

Kolache Krave Foodtruck

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd, Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$4.45
Marinated beef blended with cream cheese, with roasted peppers mixed in as well. Much of our staff marks this one as a personal favorite!
Chocolate Eclair$2.60
A sweet kolache with a unique concoction. Comes drizzled with our traditional chocolate creme and also a Bavarian cream. Probably our sweetest one we have! 😋
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.70
Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A customer favorite here at Kolache Krave.
More about Kolache Krave Foodtruck
Main pic

 

Graze Craze

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd, Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Gone Grazey Classic$22.00
The Gone Grazey Classic$8.00
The Gone Grazey Classic
More about Graze Craze
Banner pic

 

Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove

1757 West State Street, Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Shake$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
Iceburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Regular Shake$5.19
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove
Restaurant banner

 

Grove Station

273 S 2000 W, Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Grove Station
Restaurant banner

 

Kolache Krave (New Location)

UVU Food Court, Orem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kolache Krave (New Location)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pleasant Grove

Philly Cheesesteaks

Omelettes

Map

More near Pleasant Grove to explore

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Orem

No reviews yet

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston