Dirty Bird - Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
678 South Pleasant Grove blvd, Suite 100, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Kolache Krave (Pleasant Grove, UT)
4.6 • 446
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Kolache Krave Food Truck - Food Truck
4.6 • 446
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove
No Reviews
1757 West State Street Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant