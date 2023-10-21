FOOD

Entrees

Original
$8.99

Sandwich with pickles & your favorite sauce.

Classic
$9.99

Sandwich with spicy ketchup, Duke's mayo, pickles & ranchberg lettuce.

Dirty Bird
$10.99

Sandwich with bacon, pimento cheese, spicy ketchup, Duke's mayo, pickles.

Nashville Tenders
$7.99
Sweet Buffalo Tenders
$7.99
Tender Meal
$5.99
Birrito
$9.99

1 LB of breakfast rolled up in a tortilla with house sauce, sriracha, pimento cheese, bacon, eggs, fries & chicken.

Sides

Fries
Fries
$3.99

Dirty Bird seasoned fries & your favorite sauce.

Dirty Fries
$5.99
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
$3.99

Classic white cheddar cheese with house seasoning, cooked to cheesy perfection.

Banana Pudding
Banana Pudding
$3.99

Banana pudding with Oreo crumbs, whipped cream, fresh bananas, caramel.

Cup O' Pickles
$2.49

Sides and Sauces

Ranch
$0.49
Dirty Sauce (Fry Sauce)
$0.49
Spicy Ketchup
$0.49
Hot Honey Mustard
$0.49
Sweet Buffalo
$0.49
Dirty BBQ
$0.49
Hot Honey
$0.79
Mayo
$0.49
Extra Chxx Thigh
$4.99
Pimento Cheese (1 OZ)
$0.79
Bacon (0.5 OZ)
$1.00
Ranchberg (1.5 OZ)
$1.00

DRINKS

Soda

Regular Soda
$2.79

Bottled Drinks

Liquid Death (Mountain Water)
$2.99
Liquid Death (Severed Lime)
$2.99
Liquid Death Rest in Peach (Peach Tea)
$3.49
Red Bull Energy Drink
$3.49
Red Bull Sugarfree
$3.49
Red Bull Red Edition (Watermelon)
$3.49

Shakes

Caramel Cookies & Cream
$6.99
Strawberry Short Shake
$6.99
Chocolate Fudge Cosmic Brownie
$6.99
Vanilla Shake
$6.99
Dirty Grasshopper
$6.99

Our Limited Time shake is a Mint Fudge Oreo shake called the Dirty Grasshopper.

Mxxd Sodas

Atomic Fireball
$4.49
Cola-Rita
$4.49
Berry Me Alive
$4.49
Peaches
$4.49
Son of a Beach
$4.49
Guava Temptation
$4.49

Water

Water