Logan restaurants you'll love
Logan's top cuisines
Must-try Logan restaurants
More about Lucky Slice Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucky Slice Pizza
64 Federal Ave, Logan
|Popular items
|Lg Just Cheese
|$11.99
Red sauce & mozzarella.
|Cheesebread
|$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
|Lg Lucky 7
|$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
More about Jack's Wood-Fired Oven
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven
256 N Main St, Logan
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Lyon Bread
|$6.00
Garlic butter, house cheese blend, and sea salt.
|Margherita
|$13.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
|Chuckwagon
|$15.50
Jack's Barbeque Sauce, house cheese blend, house smoked pulled pork, pineapple, and house pickled jalapenos.
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches
131 North Main St, Logan
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.75
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
|Capreezy
|$11.25
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
More about MayMoes
MayMoes
981 South Main Street, Logan
|Popular items
|Reg. Fried Shrimp Poboy
|$11.30
Pile of Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and MayMoes Fry Sauce
|Reg. Pulled Pork Poboy
|$9.30
Slow Cooked Fall off the Bone Pork, with a sweet n spicy in-house BBQ sauce, Onions and Pickles.
|Jambalaya Plate
|$10.30
A Great Meal of Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya w/ Additional Side
More about The Beehive Pub & Grill
The Beehive Pub & Grill
255 S Main St, Logan
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
|$15.29
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$8.99
house breaded, cherry pepper slaw, spicy wing sauce
|Steak Wedge
|$14.79
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, 7oz. ribeye steak (medium) potato curls
More about Kokonut Island Grill - Logan
Kokonut Island Grill - Logan
472 South Main Street, STE 110, Logan