Logan restaurants you'll love

Must-try Logan restaurants

Lucky Slice Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucky Slice Pizza

64 Federal Ave, Logan

Avg 4.5 (1313 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Just Cheese$11.99
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Cheesebread$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
Lg Lucky 7$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
More about Lucky Slice Pizza
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven image

 

Jack's Wood-Fired Oven

256 N Main St, Logan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Butter Lyon Bread$6.00
Garlic butter, house cheese blend, and sea salt.
Margherita$13.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Chuckwagon$15.50
Jack's Barbeque Sauce, house cheese blend, house smoked pulled pork, pineapple, and house pickled jalapenos.
More about Jack's Wood-Fired Oven
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

131 North Main St, Logan

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$10.75
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Capreezy$11.25
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
MayMoes image

 

MayMoes

981 South Main Street, Logan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reg. Fried Shrimp Poboy$11.30
Pile of Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and MayMoes Fry Sauce
Reg. Pulled Pork Poboy$9.30
Slow Cooked Fall off the Bone Pork, with a sweet n spicy in-house BBQ sauce, Onions and Pickles.
Jambalaya Plate$10.30
A Great Meal of Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya w/ Additional Side
More about MayMoes
The Beehive Pub & Grill image

 

The Beehive Pub & Grill

255 S Main St, Logan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.29
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast
Boneless Chicken Wings$8.99
house breaded, cherry pepper slaw, spicy wing sauce
Steak Wedge$14.79
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, 7oz. ribeye steak (medium) potato curls
More about The Beehive Pub & Grill
006 Pizza Pie Cafe image

 

006 Pizza Pie Cafe

25 East 1400 North, Logan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 006 Pizza Pie Cafe
Elements Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Elements Restaurant

35 East 640 South, Logan

Avg 4.2 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Elements Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Kokonut Island Grill - Logan

472 South Main Street, STE 110, Logan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kokonut Island Grill - Logan

