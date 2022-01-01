Costa Vida - Logan
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
1309 North Main Street
Popular Items
Location
1309 North Main Street
Logan UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
006 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven
Cozy outpost offering gourmet pizza, pasta & desserts, plus live music some nights.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
The Beehive Pub & Grill
Elevated pub food, hand crafted cocktails and house-made rootbeer.