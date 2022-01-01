Go
The Beehive Pub & Grill

Elevated pub food, hand crafted cocktails and house-made rootbeer.

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

255 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (888 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Wedge$14.99
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, 7oz. ribeye steak (medium) potato curls
Juicy Lucy$11.49
2 quarter pounder, american cheese house burger sauce
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.79
house breaded, cherry pepper slaw, spicy wing sauce
Carbonara Mac'n'cheese$14.79
cheddar, cavatappi, bacon, peas, garlic toast
BBQ Burger$12.49
bacon, cheddar, onion straw, bbw mayo bbq sauce
Fish n Chips$12.49
beer battered cod, fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce, malt vinegar & lemon
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.49
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast
Club$11.29
turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli, sourdough
Chicken Chop Salad$11.49
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, chopped egg, house vinaigrette
Guacamole Burger$12.79
guacaomole, jalapenos, bacon, jack cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

255 S Main St

Logan UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
