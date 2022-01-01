The Rusted Spoon imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

The Rusted Spoon Perry, Utah

238 Reviews

$$

2645 S US Hwy 89

Perry, UT 84302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Breakfast
3 Egg BYO Omelet
Kids #1 Cakes

All Day Breakfast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs*

$14.99

Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.99

12 oz. Choice New York & Eggs

$18.99

Ham, Bacon or Sausage & Eggs

$9.99

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.49

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.49

Combo Breakfast

$13.49

Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

Light Breakfast

$11.49

Chicken Enchilada

$12.49

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

1 Egg BYO Skillet

$8.49

2 Egg BYO Omelet

$10.99

3 Egg BYO Omelet

$11.49

2 Egg BYO Skillet

$10.99

3 Egg BYO Skillet

$11.49

Breakfast Sides

Scone

$2.99

Scone Bites

$2.99

Scone Finger

$2.99

1 Egg

$1.25

1 Egg w/ Cheese

$2.25

2 Eggs

$2.25

2 Eggs w/ Cheese

$3.25

1 Pancake

$1.99

2 Pancakes

$3.99

Waffle

$4.99

Add Berries

$2.49

Side Chili Verde

$2.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Side Country Gravy

$0.60

Side Brown Gravy

$0.60

2 Piece French Toast

$4.49

3 Piece French Toast

$5.49

Crunchy- 2 Piece French Toast

$5.48

Crunchy- 3 Piece French Toast

$6.48

Hash Browns

$2.99

Hash Browns w/ Cheese

$3.99

Hashbrowns w/ Sausage Gravy

$5.48

Toast

$1.99

Grilled Biscuit

$0.60

Side of Ham

$3.99

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Sausage

$3.99

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

Cup of Berries

$4.49

Oatmeal & Brown Sugar

$3.49

Oatmeal w/ Berries

$5.98

Crunchy - 1 Piece French Toast

$4.48

1 Piece French Toast

$3.49

Side 2 Crepes (Check Availability)

$7.49

Side 1 Crepe (Check Availability)

$4.49

Add berries with whip cream

$2.99

Add whip cream

$0.60

Senior Citizens

SR #1 Meat & Egg Breakfast

$7.99

SR #2 Pancake Breakfast

$7.49

SR #3 French Toast

$8.99

SR #4 Omelet

$9.49

SR #5 Fish & Chips

$10.99

SR #6 Hot Hamburger

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids #1 Cakes

$5.49

Kids #2 Crunchy French Toast

$6.49

Kids #3 Meat & Egg

$5.49

Kids #4 Sweet Waffle

$6.99

Kids #5 Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kids #6 Chicken Strips

$5.49

Kids #7 Corn Dog

$5.49

Kids #8 Hamburger

$7.49

Kids #9 Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Specialty Salads, Soup & Salad

Berry Good Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Santa Fe Salad

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.00

Dinner Salad

$3.49

Cup Soup

$2.99

Bowl Soup

$4.49

Dinner Salad & Cup Soup

$5.99

Dinner Salad & Bowl Soup

$6.99

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Queso Dip & Chips

$7.99

Nachos

$8.99

Fried Shrimp (SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY)

$7.99Out of stock

Lunch

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Philly

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

French Dip

$9.99

BLT

$8.99

BLT & Avocado

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$11.49

Navajo Taco

$9.49

Halibut Burger

$10.49

Patty Melt

$9.99

Burger

$9.49

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.99

Western Burger

$10.99

Lunch Hot Hamburger

$11.49

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Lunch Sides

Onion Rings

$5.49

Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Tots

$4.25

Cheese Tots

$5.49

Cup Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Extra Burger Patty

$3.99

Side Veggies

$2.25

Side Mash brown gravy

$3.25

Side Mash country gravy

$3.25

Side of baked potato

$3.25

Dinner

12oz NY Dinner

$18.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Dinner Hot Hamburger

$14.49

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Salmon

$20.49

Grilled Halibut

$21.99

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Chicken Strip Platter

$13.99

Country Fried Chicken

$14.99

Dessert & Whip cream

Add Ice Cream to Pie

$0.99

Scone w/ Honey Butter

$2.99

Extra Honey Butter

$0.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.99

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.49

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Shake

$4.49

Dirt Cup

$2.49

Whip cream bag

$7.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.25

Water

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Drink: Fountain / Juice / Milk

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.25

Apparel

Small Brown Bag of Coffee

$10.99

Gold Bag of Coffee

$60.00

Kids shirt/onesie

$18.00

Hats

$22.00

Specials

Berry Crepes

$13.99

Meatloaf

$15.99

Vet - Sr Pancake

Vet - Burger

Vet - Chops Dinner

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2645 S US Hwy 89, Perry, UT 84302

Directions

Gallery
The Rusted Spoon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Electric Alley Sliders - 749 S. Washington Blvd. Ogden, Ut. 84404
orange starNo Reviews
749 Washington Boulevard Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Table Twenty Five - 195 25th St Suite 4
orange starNo Reviews
195 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Pig & a Jelly Jar - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
227 E 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
MayMoes
orange starNo Reviews
981 South Main Street Logan, UT 84321
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Perry
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston