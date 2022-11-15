Lucky Slice Pizza - Logan
1,313 Reviews
$$
64 Federal Ave
Logan, UT 84321
Popular Items
Traditional Favorites
Lg Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
XXL Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Lg Just Cheese
Red sauce & mozzarella.
XXL Just Cheese
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Lg Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
XXL Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
Lg Lucky 7
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
XXL Lucky 7
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
Lg Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.
XXL Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.
Lg BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.
XXL BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms
XXL Chicken Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms
Lg Luigi
Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**
XXL Luigi
Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**
Lg Herbivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, white onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.
XXL Herbivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes
House Specialties
Lg Fire Island
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.
XXL Fire Island
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.
Lg Chicken Club
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!
XXL Chicken Club
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!
Lg Dub All-Star
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**
XXL Dub All-Star
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**
Lg The Marghie
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
XXL The Marghie
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Lg The Shirra
BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion
XXL The Shirra
BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.
Lg Real Dill
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, fresh dill.
XXL Real Dill
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & fresh dill.
Lg Caprese
Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked peppercorn. **Contains Nuts**
XXL Caprese
Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, cherry tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked pepper. **Contains Nuts**
Lg New Yorker
The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.
XXL New Yorker
The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.
The Monthly Special
Seasonal Pizzas
Lg Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.
XXL Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.
Lg Shepard's Pie
French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots
XXL Shepard's Pie
French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots
Lg Chicken Pot Pie
Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots
XXL Chicken Pot Pie
Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots
Lg French Dip
French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.
XXL French Dip
French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.
Lg Pomodoro
Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.
XXL Pomodoro
Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.
Vegan Pizzas
Lg VCBR
House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast
XXL VCBR
House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast
Lg Vegan Marghie
Red sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, roasted red, tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.
XXL Vegan Marghie
Red sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.
LG Vegan Pepperoni
Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni.
XXL Vegan Pepperoni
Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni
Build Your Own Pizza
14" Lg BYO Pizza
Be a pizza picasso! Make something delicious.
18" XXL BYO Pizza
Be a pizza picasso! Make something delicious.
14" Lg 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty
Two great flavors on one pizza!
18" XXL 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty
Two great flavors on one pizza!
14" Gluten Free BYO
These crusts have no gluten! They aren't for Celiac or sensitive allergy sufferers however: There is flour in the air at Lucky Slice.
14" Gluten Free 1/2 'n 1/2 Specialty
These crusts have no gluten! They aren't for Celiac or sensitive allergy sufferers however: There is flour in the air at Lucky Slice.
Monday
Cheese Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella.
Pepperoni Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
The Marghie Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, tomato, roasted red pepper, basil, balsamic.
Carnivore Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.
Dub All-Star Slice
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, caramelized onion, tomato, BBQ drizzle.
VCBR Slice
House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast
Monthly - Vesuvius
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and our house made hot honey drizzle.
Fountain Soda
1 Breadstick
One 12" Hand-twisted stick of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs.
An App for that
3 Breadsticks
Three 12" Hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs. Served with a side of ranch or marinara.
6 Breadsticks
Six 12" hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs. Served with ranch or marinara.
Cheesebread
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
Bacon Jalapeno Cheesebread
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with bacon, and jalapeno's. Served with marinara and ranch.
Vegan Cheesebread
11" Deep Dish with Vio-Life Vegan "Mozzarella", Garlic seasoning and Fresh Herbs. Served with Vegan ranch and Marinara.
Vegan Bacon Jalapeno Cheesebread
11" Deep Dish with Vio-LIfe Vegan "Mozzarella" topped with Baco Bits and fresh Jalapenos. Served with Vegan ranch and Marinara
1 Vegan Breadstick
12" Hand-twisted stick of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with herbs.
3 Vegan Breadsticks
Three 12" Hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with herbs. Served with a side of ranch or marinara.
6 Vegan Breadsticks
Six 12" Hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with herbs. Served with vegan ranch or marinara.
Mean Greens
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons and our home made Caesar dressing
Walnut Pear Salad
Mixed greens, candied walnut, sliced pear, and bleu cheese dressing. Complimented by our house sweet balsamic, or other dressing of your choice.
Saucy, crispy, goodness
Cauli Buds
Chunks of fresh cauliflower hand breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless Nugs
Boneless breaded chicken breast - fried and tossed in your choice of our homemade wing sauces, served with dipping sauce.
Bone-in Wings
8 Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our handmade wing sauces and served with dipping sauce.
Mot-Z Ball-Z
Hand breaded and lightly fried balls of mozzarella, served with dipping sauce.
"Dirty" Mot-Z Ball-Z
Hand breaded and lightly fried balls of mozzarella, tossed in your choice of homemade wing sauce and served with dipping sauce.
Regular Dough Puppies
Morsels of doughy goodness - fried, and tossed in garlic butter, parmesan and herbs and served with sauce for dipping.
"Dirty" Dough Puppies
Morsels of doughy goodness - fried, and tossed in your choice of our signature wing sauces and served with sauce for dipping.
Vegan Dough Puppies
Morsels of doughy goodness fried, prepared with garlic and herbs, and served with vegan ranch.
"Dirty" Vegan Dough Puppies
Morsels of doughy goodness fried, tossed in your choice of our signature vegan sauces, and served with vegan ranch.
Sweet tooth scratchers
Original Crispy
Rice crispies, marshmallows, and butter. Just like Mom used to make.
Golden Graham Crispie
Golden Grahams, Marshmallows, Butter, Awesome!
Vegan Cookie
This is no small cookie. Made with dark chocolate, raw sugar, almond milk, and a hint of cinnamon.
Zeppoles
Lightly fried morsels of our made-fresh-daily dough tossed in cinnamon-sugar and served with a dulce-de-leche caramel sauce.
14" LG Vegan Pizzas
