Pizza

Lucky Slice Pizza - Logan

1,313 Reviews

$$

64 Federal Ave

Logan, UT 84321

Popular Items

Lg Pepperoni
Lg The Marghie
XXL Pepperoni

Traditional Favorites

Lg Pepperoni

Lg Pepperoni

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

XXL Pepperoni

XXL Pepperoni

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Lg Just Cheese

Lg Just Cheese

$11.99

Red sauce & mozzarella.

XXL Just Cheese

XXL Just Cheese

$16.99

Red sauce & mozzarella.

Lg Carnivore

Lg Carnivore

$18.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.

XXL Carnivore

XXL Carnivore

$32.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.

Lg Lucky 7

Lg Lucky 7

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.

XXL Lucky 7

XXL Lucky 7

$33.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.

Lg Hawaiian

Lg Hawaiian

$15.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.

XXL Hawaiian

XXL Hawaiian

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.

Lg BBQ Chicken

Lg BBQ Chicken

$15.29

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.

XXL BBQ Chicken

XXL BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.

Lg Chicken Alfredo

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$15.29Out of stock

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms

XXL Chicken Alfredo

XXL Chicken Alfredo

$26.99Out of stock

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms

Lg Luigi

Lg Luigi

$11.99

Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**

XXL Luigi

XXL Luigi

$16.99

Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**

Lg Herbivore

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, white onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.

XXL Herbivore

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes

House Specialties

Lg Fire Island

Lg Fire Island

$16.79Out of stock

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.

XXL Fire Island

XXL Fire Island

$29.49Out of stock

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.

Lg Chicken Club

Lg Chicken Club

$17.69

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!

XXL Chicken Club

XXL Chicken Club

$29.29

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!

Lg Dub All-Star

Lg Dub All-Star

$17.59

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**

XXL Dub All-Star

XXL Dub All-Star

$31.69

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**

Lg The Marghie

Lg The Marghie

$15.29

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

XXL The Marghie

XXL The Marghie

$24.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

Lg The Shirra

Lg The Shirra

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion

XXL The Shirra

XXL The Shirra

$20.99

BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.

Lg Real Dill

Lg Real Dill

$13.99Out of stock

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, fresh dill.

XXL Real Dill

XXL Real Dill

$20.99Out of stock

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & fresh dill.

Lg Caprese

Lg Caprese

$16.49

Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked peppercorn. **Contains Nuts**

XXL Caprese

XXL Caprese

$26.99

Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, cherry tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked pepper. **Contains Nuts**

Lg New Yorker

Lg New Yorker

$13.99

The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.

XXL New Yorker

XXL New Yorker

$20.99

The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.

The Monthly Special

Lg Monthly - Vesuvius

Lg Monthly - Vesuvius

$16.69

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and our house made hot honey drizzle.

XXL Monthly - Vesuvius

XXL Monthly - Vesuvius

$28.29

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and our house made hot honey drizzle.

Seasonal Pizzas

Lg Spaghetti and Meatballs

Lg Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.79

Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.

XXL Spaghetti and Meatballs

XXL Spaghetti and Meatballs

$30.49

Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.

Lg Shepard's Pie

Lg Shepard's Pie

$14.59Out of stock

French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots

XXL Shepard's Pie

XXL Shepard's Pie

$25.99Out of stock

French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots

Lg Chicken Pot Pie

Lg Chicken Pot Pie

$16.49Out of stock

Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots

XXL Chicken Pot Pie

XXL Chicken Pot Pie

$29.99Out of stock

Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots

Lg French Dip

Lg French Dip

$15.39Out of stock

French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.

XXL French Dip

XXL French Dip

$24.49Out of stock

French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.

Lg Pomodoro

Lg Pomodoro

$13.89

Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.

XXL Pomodoro

XXL Pomodoro

$25.49

Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.

Vegan Pizzas

Lg VCBR

Lg VCBR

$18.79

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

XXL VCBR

XXL VCBR

$30.99

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

Lg Vegan Marghie

Lg Vegan Marghie

$15.99

Red sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, roasted red, tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.

XXL Vegan Marghie

XXL Vegan Marghie

$27.49

Red sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.

Lg The Shirra

Lg The Shirra

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion

XXL The Shirra

XXL The Shirra

$20.99

BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.

LG Vegan Pepperoni

LG Vegan Pepperoni

$20.99

Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni.

XXL Vegan Pepperoni

XXL Vegan Pepperoni

$34.99

Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni

Build Your Own Pizza

14" Lg BYO Pizza

14" Lg BYO Pizza

$11.99

Be a pizza picasso! Make something delicious.

18" XXL BYO Pizza

18" XXL BYO Pizza

$16.99

Be a pizza picasso! Make something delicious.

14" Lg 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

14" Lg 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

$11.99

Two great flavors on one pizza!

18" XXL 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

18" XXL 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

$16.99

Two great flavors on one pizza!

14" Gluten Free BYO

14" Gluten Free BYO

$17.99

These crusts have no gluten! They aren't for Celiac or sensitive allergy sufferers however: There is flour in the air at Lucky Slice.

14" Gluten Free 1/2 'n 1/2 Specialty

14" Gluten Free 1/2 'n 1/2 Specialty

$17.99

These crusts have no gluten! They aren't for Celiac or sensitive allergy sufferers however: There is flour in the air at Lucky Slice.

Monday

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Red sauce, mozzarella.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$3.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

The Marghie Slice

The Marghie Slice

$4.09

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, tomato, roasted red pepper, basil, balsamic.

Carnivore Slice

Carnivore Slice

$5.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.

Dub All-Star Slice

Dub All-Star Slice

$4.89

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, caramelized onion, tomato, BBQ drizzle.

VCBR Slice

VCBR Slice

$5.19

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

Monthly - Vesuvius

Monthly - Vesuvius

$4.69

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and our house made hot honey drizzle.

Fountain Soda
$2.49

$2.49

1 Breadstick
$1.49

$1.49

One 12" Hand-twisted stick of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs.

An App for that

1 Breadstick
$1.49

$1.49

One 12" Hand-twisted stick of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs.

3 Breadsticks

3 Breadsticks

$4.99

Three 12" Hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs. Served with a side of ranch or marinara.

6 Breadsticks

6 Breadsticks

$9.99

Six 12" hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs. Served with ranch or marinara.

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$14.49

11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.

Bacon Jalapeno Cheesebread

Bacon Jalapeno Cheesebread

$18.39

11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with bacon, and jalapeno's. Served with marinara and ranch.

Vegan Cheesebread

Vegan Cheesebread

$15.49

11" Deep Dish with Vio-Life Vegan "Mozzarella", Garlic seasoning and Fresh Herbs. Served with Vegan ranch and Marinara.

Vegan Bacon Jalapeno Cheesebread

Vegan Bacon Jalapeno Cheesebread

$19.99

11" Deep Dish with Vio-LIfe Vegan "Mozzarella" topped with Baco Bits and fresh Jalapenos. Served with Vegan ranch and Marinara

1 Vegan Breadstick
$1.49

$1.49

12" Hand-twisted stick of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with herbs.

3 Vegan Breadsticks

3 Vegan Breadsticks

$4.99

Three 12" Hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with herbs. Served with a side of ranch or marinara.

6 Vegan Breadsticks

$9.99

Six 12" Hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with herbs. Served with vegan ranch or marinara.

Mean Greens

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons and our home made Caesar dressing

Walnut Pear Salad

Walnut Pear Salad

$6.59

Mixed greens, candied walnut, sliced pear, and bleu cheese dressing. Complimented by our house sweet balsamic, or other dressing of your choice.

Saucy, crispy, goodness

Cauli Buds

Cauli Buds

$13.99

Chunks of fresh cauliflower hand breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Nugs

Boneless Nugs

$13.99

Boneless breaded chicken breast - fried and tossed in your choice of our homemade wing sauces, served with dipping sauce.

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in Wings

$13.99

8 Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our handmade wing sauces and served with dipping sauce.

Mot-Z Ball-Z

Mot-Z Ball-Z

$12.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried balls of mozzarella, served with dipping sauce.

"Dirty" Mot-Z Ball-Z

"Dirty" Mot-Z Ball-Z

$13.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried balls of mozzarella, tossed in your choice of homemade wing sauce and served with dipping sauce.

Regular Dough Puppies

Regular Dough Puppies

$7.49

Morsels of doughy goodness - fried, and tossed in garlic butter, parmesan and herbs and served with sauce for dipping.

"Dirty" Dough Puppies

"Dirty" Dough Puppies

$8.49

Morsels of doughy goodness - fried, and tossed in your choice of our signature wing sauces and served with sauce for dipping.

Vegan Dough Puppies

Vegan Dough Puppies

$7.49

Morsels of doughy goodness fried, prepared with garlic and herbs, and served with vegan ranch.

"Dirty" Vegan Dough Puppies

$8.49

Morsels of doughy goodness fried, tossed in your choice of our signature vegan sauces, and served with vegan ranch.

Sweet tooth scratchers

Original Crispy

Original Crispy

$3.49

Rice crispies, marshmallows, and butter. Just like Mom used to make.

Golden Graham Crispie

$3.49

Golden Grahams, Marshmallows, Butter, Awesome!

Vegan Cookie

$3.49

This is no small cookie. Made with dark chocolate, raw sugar, almond milk, and a hint of cinnamon.

Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$7.49

Lightly fried morsels of our made-fresh-daily dough tossed in cinnamon-sugar and served with a dulce-de-leche caramel sauce.

14" LG Vegan Pizzas

Lg VCBR

Lg VCBR

$18.79

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

LG Vegan Pepperoni

LG Vegan Pepperoni

$20.99

Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni.

Lg Vegan Marghie

Lg Vegan Marghie

$15.99

Red sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, roasted red, tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.

Lg The Shirra

Lg The Shirra

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion

18" XXL Vegan Pizzas

XXL VCBR

XXL VCBR

$30.99

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

XXL Vegan Pepperoni

XXL Vegan Pepperoni

$34.99

Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni