Go
Main picView gallery

Yummy Ice - Utah

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7901 3200 West

West Jordan, UT 84084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

7901 3200 West, West Jordan UT 84084

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bombay House - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
SpudToddos - 7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120
orange starNo Reviews
7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
7211 Plaza Center Dr West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan - Utah
orange starNo Reviews
3778 Center View Way West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
You and I Kitchen - West Jordan - 7092 South Redwood Road
orange starNo Reviews
7092 South Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Jordan

Bombay House - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
012 Pizza Pie Cafe - West Jordan UT
orange star4.2 • 2,094
3078 W 7800 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near West Jordan

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Yummy Ice - Utah

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston