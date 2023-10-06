DRINKS

Assorted Drinks & Bobas

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Bottle water

$1.75

Coconut Water

$3.00

Fresh Milk Boba Brown Sugar

$8.50

Fresh Milk Brown sugar no Boba

$6.00

Fresh Milk Fruit Boba

$7.50

Fresh Milk Fruit Tea Boba

$8.00

Horchata

$4.00

Horchata Pumpkin

$4.50

Jarrito

$2.75

Malta Goya

$2.75

Mexican Coke Large

$3.75

Mango Otai 12 oz

$6.50

Sea Salt Foam

$0.75

Shake 16oz

$8.50

Sinkers\ Toppings

$0.50

Strawberries and cream (Fresas con Crema)

$6.75Out of stock

Topochico

$2.75

EMPANADAS

Empanadas 🥟

VBrat Potato and Cheeze

$5.00Out of stock

Montecristo

$5.00Out of stock

Picadillo

$3.50

Tri Tip and Potato

$3.50

Potato and Cheeze

$4.00Out of stock

Bake at Home Frozen Empanadas 🥟

Frozen empanada

$4.00

BAKERY AND PASTRIES

Pastries

Cake Bites Allergy friendly 3 count mix

$4.50

Concha

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Croissant chocolate

$3.75Out of stock

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Flan

$3.50Out of stock

GF chocolate Chip

$3.00

Mini Loaf

$3.50

Napoleon

$5.50

Puff Pastry

$5.50

Small cake in package

$8.50

Traditional Sticky bun cinnamon roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin spice Bourbon pecan cinnamon roll

$5.50Out of stock

Caramel apple

$15.00Out of stock

Smores caramel apple

$15.00Out of stock

Oreo caramel apple

$15.00Out of stock

FROZEN TREATS

Jonny Pops Chocolate

$2.50

Jonny Pops Strawberry

$2.50

Popsicle

$1.00

Single Mochi

$1.00

Soft Serve Birthday Cone

$2.50

Soft Serve cup

$4.50

Soft serve sugar cone

$2.75

Soft serve large waffle cone

$5.50

Sorbet birthday cone

$3.50

Sorbet cup

$5.25

Sorbet sugar cone

$4.00

Sorbet large waffle cone

$6.00

SIDES

Mac Salad

Mac Salad 8oz

$4.50

Mac Salad 16oz

$8.50

Samoan Sapasui Noodles w\tri tip steak & mix veggies

Sapasui 8oz

$5.00

Sapasui 16oz

$8.00

TACOS

Street Tacos

Al Pastor

$3.75

Picadillo

$3.75Out of stock

Carnitas

$3.75Out of stock

Tri Tip Tacos

$3.75

CHOCOLATES

ALLERGY FRIENDLY CAKE BITES BUNDLES

Allergy friendly cake bites 3 pack

$3.75

VEGAN REESES PB CUPS

VEGAN REESES PB CUP

$2.50

MUSUBI

SPAM MUSUBI

SPAM MUSUBI

$5.50

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Nachos \ Carne

$15.00

Elote cup

Elote cup

$5.50

Spicy Ramen

Spicy ramen

$5.50

Spicy ramen w\ carne

$7.50

Savory puff pastries

3 meat 3 cheese Italian with banana pepper

$6.50Out of stock

3 meat 3 cheese Italiano

$6.50Out of stock

Jalapeno cream cheese

$6.50

Cheeze pizza

$6.50Out of stock

Pepperoni pizza

$6.50Out of stock

Mix Plate

Steamed Rice ,Mac Salad, tri tip steak Sapasui

$11.50Out of stock