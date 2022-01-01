Ketchum restaurants you'll love
Ketchum's top cuisines
Must-try Ketchum restaurants
More about Warfield Distillery & Brewery
Warfield Distillery & Brewery
280 N. Main St., Ketchum
|Popular items
|8 oz Warfield Sanitizer (WHO approved formula) not for human consumption
|$6.00
Limit 2 per customer, please! Thank you!
|Ketchum Kolsch 6pack
|$11.00
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Santo w/ Lettuce Tomato
|$14.00
More about Sushi on Second
Sushi on Second
260 Second Street, Ketchum
|Popular items
|Potstickers
|$12.00
3 chicken, 3 veggie and 3 pork/shrimp, served with sesame soy dipping sauce, steamed or fried
* * Cannot be done Gluten Free* *
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.75
siracha marinated ahi tuna with cucumber
|California Roll
|$10.25
crab, avocado, cucumber and tobikko
More about Rickshaw
Rickshaw
460 North Washington Ave, Ketchum
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Caramel Pork Ribs...
|$15.00
four grilled pork ribs w/ spicy Thai chilies, cilantro & crispy garlic (gluten free, shellfish free)
|Green Papaya Salad (Som Tam)...
|$12.00
tossed w/ peanuts, lemongrass & spicy Thai chilies (gluten free, shellfish free)
|Potstickers...
|$12.00
six scrumptious pork pot-stickers w/ sesame-soy-sweet chili sauce
More about GLOW Sun Valley
GLOW Sun Valley
380 Washington Ave,Ste 105, Ketchum
|Popular items
|Farmhouse Bowl
|$16.00
|Immunity
|Veggie Toast
More about Grill at Knob Hill
Grill at Knob Hill
960 N Main St, Ketchum
|Popular items
|Wienerschnitzel
|$39.00
breaded veal cutlet, braised red cabbage, lingonberries, spaetzle, seasonal vegetables
|Prime Rib
|$43.00
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, slow roasted, pan au jus, horseradish sauce, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$13.00
crisp romaine, garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Ketchum Grill
Ketchum Grill
520 East Ave, Ketchum
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
|Lemon Noodles
|$21.00
|Meatloaf
|$20.00
More about Barrio75
TACOS
Barrio75
600 N Main St, Ketchum
|Popular items
|Wild Baja Shrimp (Pesc)
|$5.50
Wild caught Mexican white shrimp, mango, red cabbage, scallion, spicy ranch
|Just a Bag of Chips
|$2.00
Warm, cooked-to-order, housemade from heirloom corn, and good enough to eat on their own. Though why would you?
|Guac-Star Guacamole + Chips
|$10.00
Chef’s molcajete-smashed house guac, served with a brown bag of warm, cooked-to-order, Barrio-made heirloom corn chips