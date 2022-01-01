Ketchum restaurants you'll love

Ketchum restaurants
Toast
  • Ketchum

Ketchum's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Cake
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Ketchum restaurants

Warfield Distillery & Brewery image

 

Warfield Distillery & Brewery

280 N. Main St., Ketchum

Avg 4 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Warfield Sanitizer (WHO approved formula) not for human consumption$6.00
Limit 2 per customer, please! Thank you!
Ketchum Kolsch 6pack$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Santo w/ Lettuce Tomato$14.00
More about Warfield Distillery & Brewery
Sushi on Second image

 

Sushi on Second

260 Second Street, Ketchum

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers$12.00
3 chicken, 3 veggie and 3 pork/shrimp, served with sesame soy dipping sauce, steamed or fried
* * Cannot be done Gluten Free* *
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.75
siracha marinated ahi tuna with cucumber
California Roll$10.25
crab, avocado, cucumber and tobikko
More about Sushi on Second
Rickshaw image

 

Rickshaw

460 North Washington Ave, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vietnamese Caramel Pork Ribs...$15.00
four grilled pork ribs w/ spicy Thai chilies, cilantro & crispy garlic (gluten free, shellfish free)
Green Papaya Salad (Som Tam)...$12.00
tossed w/ peanuts, lemongrass & spicy Thai chilies (gluten free, shellfish free)
Potstickers...$12.00
six scrumptious pork pot-stickers w/ sesame-soy-sweet chili sauce
More about Rickshaw
GLOW Sun Valley image

 

GLOW Sun Valley

380 Washington Ave,Ste 105, Ketchum

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmhouse Bowl$16.00
Immunity
Veggie Toast
More about GLOW Sun Valley
Grill at Knob Hill image

 

Grill at Knob Hill

960 N Main St, Ketchum

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wienerschnitzel$39.00
breaded veal cutlet, braised red cabbage, lingonberries, spaetzle, seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib$43.00
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, slow roasted, pan au jus, horseradish sauce, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
crisp romaine, garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Grill at Knob Hill
Ketchum Grill image

 

Ketchum Grill

520 East Ave, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (1617 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Lemon Noodles$21.00
Meatloaf$20.00
More about Ketchum Grill
Barrio75 image

TACOS

Barrio75

600 N Main St, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Baja Shrimp (Pesc)$5.50
Wild caught Mexican white shrimp, mango, red cabbage, scallion, spicy ranch
Just a Bag of Chips$2.00
Warm, cooked-to-order, housemade from heirloom corn, and good enough to eat on their own. Though why would you?
Guac-Star Guacamole + Chips$10.00
Chef’s molcajete-smashed house guac, served with a brown bag of warm, cooked-to-order, Barrio-made heirloom corn chips
More about Barrio75
Enoteca image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Enoteca

300 N Main St, Ketchum

Avg 4.6 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
More about Enoteca

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ketchum

Salmon

Potstickers

Penne

