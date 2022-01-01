Meridian restaurants you'll love
Meridian's top cuisines
Must-try Meridian restaurants
Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Dip
|$13.99
Thin sliced smoked Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie roll with horsey sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions and pepperjack cheese. Served with Aujus.
|Two Meat BBQ Platter
|$20.29
Your choice of a two smoked meats, and 2 homemade sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
|Half Rack Ribs
|$22.29
Half rack of ribs. Come with your choice of two sides...
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Popular items
|Sweet Home Avocado Burger
|$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
|Curb Salad
|$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
Fanci Freez
1750 W. McMillan Rd, Meridian
|Popular items
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
The Matador
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian
|Popular items
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Flying Pie Pizzaria
601 south Main Street, Meridian
|Popular items
|14" 2. Phosgo Supreme
|$21.75
The funny word is an acronym to help you remember the name of your new favorite pizza: Pepperoni, Ham, Olive, Sausage, Green Pepper, and Onion. This 6- topping delight is a sure bet. DMOOTP! (Don’t Miss Out On The PHOSGO!)
|12" 5. Samoan
|$20.25
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
|12" 1. Contest Combo
|$20.50
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
Hugo's Deli
950 East Fairview, Meridian
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$7.99
Slow Roasted Roast Beef on a Classic White Roll with Onion, Horseradish & Melted Swiss Cheese served with a side of Au Jus
|Reuben
|$7.99
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
|Italian
|$8.49
Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Dry Salami, Provolone & Pepper Jack\t\t\t\t\t\t
made with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Vinegar & Italian Dressing
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian
|Popular items
|Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
|Italian Wedge Salad
|$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
|Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza
|$8.00
Because there’s an artist in all of us!
Eight Thirty Common
830 N Main #120, Meridian
|Popular items
|Market Chop Chop
|$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
|The (Un)Common
|$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
|Brilliant French Dip
|$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
Clucks Nashville Hot
3223 E Louise Dr. #100, Meridian
|Popular items
|Cluckles
Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw.
Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)
|Dirty Bird Loaded Fries
|$10.95
WOW! Get ready to enjoy a large side of fries, queso blanco sauce, with 6oz of Nashville Hot Chicken on top. Topped with a side of Pico De Gallo. YUM!
|The Cluck Original
|$9.49
Clucks Nashville hot 5oz chicken breast set atop a freshly baked potato bun with pickles and coleslaw.
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
112 E Idaho, Meridian
|Popular items
|Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
fresh croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon.
Peppers, onions or tomato available on request
|Bobbie's Breakfast Bow
|$11.99
a bed of crispy home fries, choice of ham or bacon smotherd in housemade country gravy, topped iwth two eggs and a sprinkle of monterey jack cheese
|Berry Chicken
|$12.99
mixed greens tossed in a blackberry vinaigrette, candied walnuts and craisins tiopped with bleu cheese crumbles and grilled or crispy chicken
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian
|Popular items
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Hugo's Deli
6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140, Meridian
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$8.49
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
|Club
|$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with your choice of trimmings
|Hugo Special
|$9.49
Hugo's #1 Signature sandwich! Pastrami, Corned beef, Ham, horseradish, dijon mustard, cheddar, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onions. on your choice of bread!
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian
|Popular items
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$13.00
Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
|Orange Peel Chicken
|$16.50
crispy chicken, crispy spinach, sweet citrus-chili soy
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
tofu, wakame, green onions
Sid's Garage Meridian
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian
|Popular items
|Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
|Jekyll & Hyde
|$12.50
Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens
Pineapple Express
499 S Main St, Meridian
|Popular items
|Manini Plate (1 Meat)
|$10.00
2 scoops of rice, meat choice and a side.
Freedom Bagel Bakery
2847 N EAGLE ROAD, SUITE 100, Meridian
Hideaway Bar & Grill
1510 S Celebration Ave, Meridian
Gandolfo's
755 S Vanguard Way, Meridian
Tango's Empanadas
46 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
Lucky Fins - Meridian
1441 N Eagle Rd, Meridian
|Popular items
|Baja Chicken Salad
|$15.00
48-hour Nashville or grilled chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar jack, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, fried corn tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing
|Lobster Stuffed Avocado
|$14.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
|Honey-Chipotle Salmon
|$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
Uncle Bob's Sports Bar & Grill, Idaho
1728 E McMillan Rd #110, Meridian