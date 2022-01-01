Meridian restaurants you'll love

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Meridian

Meridian's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Meridian restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prime Rib Dip$13.99
Thin sliced smoked Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie roll with horsey sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions and pepperjack cheese. Served with Aujus.
Two Meat BBQ Platter$20.29
Your choice of a two smoked meats, and 2 homemade sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
Half Rack Ribs$22.29
Half rack of ribs. Come with your choice of two sides...
More about Big Daddy's BBQ
The Curb Bar and Grill image

 

The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Home Avocado Burger$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
Curb Salad$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Black and Bleu Burger$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
Fanci Freez image

 

Fanci Freez

1750 W. McMillan Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$8.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Double Cheeseburger$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
More about Fanci Freez
The Matador image

 

The Matador

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

601 south Main Street, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" 2. Phosgo Supreme$21.75
The funny word is an acronym to help you remember the name of your new favorite pizza: Pepperoni, Ham, Olive, Sausage, Green Pepper, and Onion. This 6- topping delight is a sure bet. DMOOTP! (Don’t Miss Out On The PHOSGO!)
12" 5. Samoan$20.25
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
12" 1. Contest Combo$20.50
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Hugo's Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hugo's Deli

950 East Fairview, Meridian

Avg 4.8 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$7.99
Slow Roasted Roast Beef on a Classic White Roll with Onion, Horseradish & Melted Swiss Cheese served with a side of Au Jus
Reuben$7.99
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
Italian$8.49
Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Dry Salami, Provolone & Pepper Jack\t\t\t\t\t\t
made with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Vinegar & Italian Dressing
More about Hugo's Deli
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
Italian Wedge Salad$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza$8.00
Because there’s an artist in all of us!
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Eight Thirty Common image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eight Thirty Common

830 N Main #120, Meridian

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Market Chop Chop$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
The (Un)Common$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
Brilliant French Dip$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
More about Eight Thirty Common
Clucks Nashville Hot image

 

Clucks Nashville Hot

3223 E Louise Dr. #100, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cluckles
Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw.
Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)
Dirty Bird Loaded Fries$10.95
WOW! Get ready to enjoy a large side of fries, queso blanco sauce, with 6oz of Nashville Hot Chicken on top. Topped with a side of Pico De Gallo. YUM!
The Cluck Original$9.49
Clucks Nashville hot 5oz chicken breast set atop a freshly baked potato bun with pickles and coleslaw.
More about Clucks Nashville Hot
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte image

FRENCH FRIES

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte

112 E Idaho, Meridian

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
fresh croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon.
Peppers, onions or tomato available on request
Bobbie's Breakfast Bow$11.99
a bed of crispy home fries, choice of ham or bacon smotherd in housemade country gravy, topped iwth two eggs and a sprinkle of monterey jack cheese
Berry Chicken$12.99
mixed greens tossed in a blackberry vinaigrette, candied walnuts and craisins tiopped with bleu cheese crumbles and grilled or crispy chicken
More about Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Hugo's Deli image

 

Hugo's Deli

6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$8.49
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
Club$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with your choice of trimmings
Hugo Special$9.49
Hugo's #1 Signature sandwich! Pastrami, Corned beef, Ham, horseradish, dijon mustard, cheddar, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onions. on your choice of bread!
More about Hugo's Deli
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (4429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Crab Wontons$13.00
Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Orange Peel Chicken$16.50
crispy chicken, crispy spinach, sweet citrus-chili soy
Miso Soup$5.00
tofu, wakame, green onions
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
Sid's Garage Meridian image

 

Sid's Garage Meridian

3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Parmesan Fries$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
Jekyll & Hyde$12.50
Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens
More about Sid's Garage Meridian
Pineapple Express image

 

Pineapple Express

499 S Main St, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Manini Plate (1 Meat)$10.00
2 scoops of rice, meat choice and a side.
More about Pineapple Express
Freedom Bagel Bakery image

 

Freedom Bagel Bakery

2847 N EAGLE ROAD, SUITE 100, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Freedom Bagel Bakery
Hideaway Bar & Grill image

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill

1510 S Celebration Ave, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Gandolfo's

755 S Vanguard Way, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Gandolfo's
Tango's Empanadas image

 

Tango's Empanadas

46 E Fairview Ave, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tango's Empanadas
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky Fins - Meridian

1441 N Eagle Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Chicken Salad$15.00
48-hour Nashville or grilled chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar jack, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, fried corn tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing
Lobster Stuffed Avocado$14.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
More about Lucky Fins - Meridian
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Bob's Sports Bar & Grill, Idaho

1728 E McMillan Rd #110, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Uncle Bob's Sports Bar & Grill, Idaho

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Meridian

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Reuben

Fish Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Potstickers

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Boise

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston