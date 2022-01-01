Meridian bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Meridian

Consumer pic

 

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread Basket
House made cornbread muffins! Slather them with honey butter and enjoy!
Three Meat BBQ Platter$22.99
Your choice of a three smoked meats, and 2 home-made sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
Big Daddy Wings$14.99
8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Big Daddy's BBQ
The Curb Bar and Grill image

 

The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Home Avocado Burger$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
Curb Salad$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Black and Bleu Burger$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
The Matador image

 

The Matador

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte image

FRENCH FRIES

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte

112 E Idaho, Meridian

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
fresh croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon.
Peppers, onions or tomato available on request
Iced Tea$1.90
Fresh brewed green or black tea over ice
Latte$2.95
steamed milk with espresso. thin layer of foam
More about Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Hideaway Bar & Grill image

 

Hideaway Bar & Grill

1510 S Celebration Ave, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill

