Meridian bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Meridian
Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Cornbread Basket
House made cornbread muffins! Slather them with honey butter and enjoy!
|Three Meat BBQ Platter
|$22.99
Your choice of a three smoked meats, and 2 home-made sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
|Big Daddy Wings
|$14.99
8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Sweet Home Avocado Burger
|$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
|Curb Salad
|$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
The Matador
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
FRENCH FRIES
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
112 E Idaho, Meridian
|Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
fresh croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon.
Peppers, onions or tomato available on request
|Iced Tea
|$1.90
Fresh brewed green or black tea over ice
|Latte
|$2.95
steamed milk with espresso. thin layer of foam
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Hideaway Bar & Grill
1510 S Celebration Ave, Meridian