Chicken sandwiches in Meridian

Fanci Freez image

 

Fanci Freez

1750 W. McMillan Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$8.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Double Cheeseburger$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
More about Fanci Freez
Eight Thirty Common image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eight Thirty Common

830 N Main #120, Meridian

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Chop Chop$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
The (Un)Common$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
Brilliant French Dip$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
More about Eight Thirty Common
Sid's Garage Meridian image

 

Sid's Garage Meridian

3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
Jekyll & Hyde$12.50
Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens
More about Sid's Garage Meridian

