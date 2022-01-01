Chicken sandwiches in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fanci Freez
1750 W. McMillan Rd, Meridian
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eight Thirty Common
830 N Main #120, Meridian
|Market Chop Chop
|$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
|The (Un)Common
|$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
|Brilliant French Dip
|$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
Sid's Garage Meridian
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
|Jekyll & Hyde
|$12.50
Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens