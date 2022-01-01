Reuben in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve reuben
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hugo's Deli
950 East Fairview, Meridian
|French Dip
|$7.99
Slow Roasted Roast Beef on a Classic White Roll with Onion, Horseradish & Melted Swiss Cheese served with a side of Au Jus
|Reuben
|$7.99
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
|Italian
|$8.49
Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Dry Salami, Provolone & Pepper Jack\t\t\t\t\t\t
made with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Vinegar & Italian Dressing
Hugo's Deli
6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140, Meridian
|Reuben
|$8.49
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
|Club
|$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with your choice of trimmings
|Hugo Special
|$9.49
Hugo's #1 Signature sandwich! Pastrami, Corned beef, Ham, horseradish, dijon mustard, cheddar, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onions. on your choice of bread!