Meridian burger restaurants you'll love

Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Cornbread Basket
House made cornbread muffins! Slather them with honey butter and enjoy!
|Three Meat BBQ Platter
|$22.99
Your choice of a three smoked meats, and 2 home-made sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
|Big Daddy Wings
|$14.99
8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Sweet Home Avocado Burger
|$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
|Curb Salad
|$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
Fanci Freez
1750 W. McMillan Rd, Meridian
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eight Thirty Common
830 N Main #120, Meridian
|Market Chop Chop
|$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
|The (Un)Common
|$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
|Brilliant French Dip
|$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
Sid's Garage Meridian
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
|Jekyll & Hyde
|$12.50
Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens