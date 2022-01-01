Chicken salad in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast

Meridian restaurants that serve chicken salad

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
Chopped Kale Salad$13.95
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Tomato Basil Bowl$8.00
Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Eight Thirty Common image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eight Thirty Common

830 N Main #120, Meridian

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Chop Chop$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
The (Un)Common$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
Brilliant French Dip$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
More about Eight Thirty Common
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Meridian

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Reuben

Chicken Sandwiches

Potstickers

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Boise

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston