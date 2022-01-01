Chicken salad in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian
|Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$13.95
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
|Tomato Basil Bowl
|$8.00
Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eight Thirty Common
830 N Main #120, Meridian
|Market Chop Chop
|$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
|The (Un)Common
|$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
|Brilliant French Dip
|$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.