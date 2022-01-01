Restaurant header imageView gallery

Warfield Distillery & Brewery

510 Reviews

$$

280 N. Main St.

Ketchum, ID 83340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Feisty Wee Number

Feisty Wee No. 10oz

$4.00

Feisty Wee No. 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Feisty Wee No. 23oz

$8.00

Feisty Wee No. 2L

$26.00

Feisty Wee No. Mug Club Pint

$3.00

Feisty Wee No. Growler Fill Oz.

$0.35

Feisty Wee No. Blue light

$1.00

Ketchum Kolsch

Ketchum Kölsch 10oz

$4.00

Ketchum Kölsch 16oz

$6.00

Ketchum Kölsch 23oz

$8.00

Ketchum Kölsch Mug Club Pint

$3.00

Ketchum Kölsch 2L

$26.00

Ketchum Kölsch Growler Oz.

$0.35

Ketchum kölsch blue light

$1.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$16.00

Magnanimous

Magnanimous 10oz

$4.00

Magnanimous 16oz

$6.00

Magnanimous 23oz

$8.00

Magnanimous 2L

$26.00

Magnanimous Mug Club Pint

$3.00

Magnanimous Growler Fill Oz.

$0.35

Magnanimous blue light

$1.00

Lucky 7

Lucky 7 10oz

$4.00

Lucky 7 16oz

$6.00

Lucky 7 Mug Club Pint

$3.00

Lucky 7 23oz

$8.00

Lucky 7 2L

$26.00

Lucky 7 Growler Fill Oz.

$0.35

Lucky 7 blue light

$1.00

Guest Taps

Cedar Draw Cider PINT

$6.00

Guest Hefe PINT

$6.00

Guest IPA PINT

$6.00

Good Day Lime Gose

Good Day Lime Gose 10oz

$4.00

Good Day Lime Gose 16oz

$6.00

Good Day Lime Gose 23oz

$8.00

Good Day Lime Gose MUG CLUB Pint

$3.00

Champagne Problems

Champagne Problems 10oz

$4.00

Champagne Problems 16oz

$6.00

Champagne Problems 23oz

$8.00

Champagne Problems Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Short Pants

Short Pants 10oz

$4.00

Short Pants 16oz

$6.00

Short Pants 23oz

$8.00

Short Pants Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Another Mango Monday

Another Mango Monday 10oz

$4.00

Another mango Monday 16oz

$6.00

Another Mango Monday 23oz

$8.00

Another Mango Monday Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Alpenglow

Alpenglow 10 oz

$4.00

Alpenglow 16 oz

$6.00

Alpenglow 23 oz

$8.00

Alpenglow Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Mountain Oasis

Mountain Oasis 10oz

$4.00

Mountain Oasis 16oz

$6.00

Mountain Oasis 23oz

$8.00

Mountain Oasis Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Pacific Lager

Pacific Lager 10oz

$4.00

Pacific Lager 16oz

$6.00

Pacific Lager 23oz

$8.00

Pacific Lager Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Southern Sun Pale Ale

Southern Sun Pale Ale 10oz

$4.00

Southern Sun Pale Ale 16oz

$6.00

Southern Sun Pale Ale 23oz

$8.00

Southern Sun Pale Ale Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Positively Hazy IPA

Positively Hazy IPA 10oz

$4.00

Positively Hazy IPA 16oz

$6.00

Positively Hazy IPA 23oz

$8.00

Positively Hazy IPA Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Broadway Black Lager

Broadway Black Lager 10oz

$4.00

Broadway Black Lager 16oz

$6.00

Broadway Black Lager 23oz

$8.00

Broadway Black Lager Mug Club PINT

$3.00

Mug Club Special

Mug Club Special

$15.00

Hats, Shirts, Sweatshirts, glassware, koozies

Tee Shirt

$25.00

Hawaiian Shirt

$60.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$25.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Glencairn glass

$10.00

Flask

$15.00

Sanitizer

8oz Hand Sanitizer

$6.00

5 Gal Bucket

$400.00

6 Pack Cans

Ketchum Kölsch (6pk Cans)

$10.00

Lucky 7 (6pk Cans)

$10.00

Magnanimous Boho Lager (6pk Cans)

$10.00

Feisty Wee Number IPA (6pk)

$10.00

Large Format

Canary's Casket Bourbon Barrel

$18.00

Dom W Brut IPA

$15.00

Stir-Up Sunday Porter

$14.00

Ursa Major

$18.00

Whispering Stone

$18.00

Seven Seas

$18.00

4 Pack Cans

Miner's Canary Stout

$10.99

Toothy Grin British Bitter

$10.99

Thorny Thistle Scottish Ale

$10.99

Local IPA

$11.99

Local Lager

$11.99

Bar Snacks

Brie&Toast

$14.00

Pub Chips

$7.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Appetizers

Bussel sprouts

$12.00

Finger Steaks

$15.00

Bowls&Greens

Gifts From The Garden

$15.00

Kale&Almond Salad

$15.00

Beet$Goat Cheese

$15.00

Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Apple,Walnuts,Blue

$15.00

Larger Plates

Flank Steak

$37.00

Roasted Pork Chop

$33.00

Braised Brisket

$29.00

Lamb,Dates,Chorizo

$36.00

Cauliflower Steak

$19.00

Sausage&Kraut

$19.00

Warfield Burger

$20.00

Warfield Pork Sando

$16.00

TWO FOR TWO

Two For Two Set

$60.00

Employee Meals

Brussels

$5.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$5.00

Hummus

$5.00

Tapenade

$5.00

Wedge

$5.00

Ceasar

$5.00

Fall Green Salad

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Grain Bowl

$5.00

Burger

$5.00

Chicken Sando

$5.00

BLT

$5.00

Chocolate Creation

$5.00

Turnover

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Laid back gastropub featuring house-made, organic Beers & Spirits on the corner of Main & Sun Valley in downtown Ketchum, Idaho.

Website

Location

280 N. Main St., Ketchum, ID 83340

Directions

Gallery
Warfield Distillery & Brewery image
Warfield Distillery & Brewery image
Warfield Distillery & Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

China Panda
orange starNo Reviews
515 East Avenue KETCHUM, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Serva Peruvian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
200 N Main St Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Ketchum Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,617
520 East Ave Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Aroma - Ketchum
orange starNo Reviews
520 Second Street East Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Enoteca
orange star4.6 • 1,302
300 N Main St Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Sushi on Second
orange starNo Reviews
260 Second Street Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ketchum

Ketchum Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,617
520 East Ave Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Enoteca
orange star4.6 • 1,302
300 N Main St Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Rickshaw
orange star4.5 • 371
460 North Washington Ave Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Barrio 75
orange star4.5 • 271
600 N Main St Ketchum, ID 83340
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ketchum
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston