Warfield Distillery & Brewery
510 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Laid back gastropub featuring house-made, organic Beers & Spirits on the corner of Main & Sun Valley in downtown Ketchum, Idaho.
Location
280 N. Main St., Ketchum, ID 83340
Gallery