French toast in Midvale
Midvale restaurants that serve french toast
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale
|Full Fresh Fruit French Toast
|$12.99
|1/2 Foster French Toast
|$8.99
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
More about Landmark Grill
Landmark Grill
760 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale
|Stuffed French Toast
|$10.50
A delicious mixture of cream cheese & sweet strawberry jam slathered between two pieces of Texas toast, dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.
|French Toast Combo
|$11.00
Two slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of three bacon strips or three link sausages, served with warm homemade maple syrup.
|Full Stack French Toast
|$9.00
3 slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm homemade maple syrup.