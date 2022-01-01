French toast in Midvale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Fresh Fruit French Toast$12.99
1/2 Foster French Toast$8.99
Kids French Toast$6.99
More about Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Landmark Grill

760 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed French Toast$10.50
A delicious mixture of cream cheese & sweet strawberry jam slathered between two pieces of Texas toast, dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.
French Toast Combo$11.00
Two slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of three bacon strips or three link sausages, served with warm homemade maple syrup.
Full Stack French Toast$9.00
3 slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm homemade maple syrup.
More about Landmark Grill

