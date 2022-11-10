A map showing the location of Arempas - Midvale 220w 7200sView gallery

Arempas - Midvale 220w 7200s

220w 7200s

Midvale, UT 84047

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Empanada
Potatoes and Cheese Empanada
Pabellon Empanada

Arepas

Arepa Peluda

Arepa Peluda

$13.50

Shredded beef, cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce and ketchup

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$13.50

Avocado chicken salad

Arepa, Pulled Pork

$13.50
Arepa, Fried Pork

Arepa, Fried Pork

$13.50
Arepa, Catira

Arepa, Catira

$13.50

Shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce and ketchup

Arepa, Domino

$11.00

Black beans and white cheese

Arepa, Grilled Chicken

$13.50
Arepa Pabellon

Arepa Pabellon

$13.50

Shredded beef, fried plantain, black beans and cheese

Arepa Vegan

Arepa Vegan

$11.00

Fried plantain, black beans, avocado, ketchup

Arepa, Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Arepa, Cheese

$5.99

Arepa, BYO

Arepa Bar

Arepa Bar

$70.00

The Arepa Bar have 10 medium size arepas, four 8 oz meat containers, you can choose beef, chicken or pulled pork. please make sure to contact the restaurant to make sure they got this order and the prep time is a least 1 hour

Arepa, Viuda

Arepa, Viuda

$2.00

Arepa De Perico

$11.00

Scrambled egg with sautéed veggies

Mollejua

$22.00

Empanadas

Shredded Beef Empanada

Shredded Beef Empanada

$5.50
Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$5.50
Pulled Pork Empanada

Pulled Pork Empanada

$5.50
Shredded Chicken Empanada

Shredded Chicken Empanada

$5.50

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Pabellon Empanada

$7.50

Black Beans and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Potatoes and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Vegan Empanada

$5.50

Cachapa

Cachapa, Cheese

$10.00

Cachapa, Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Cachapa, Shredded Chicken and Cheese

$14.00

Cachapa, Shredded Beef and Cheese

$15.00

Cachapa, Shredded Pork and Cheese

$14.00
Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese

Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese

$15.00

Cachapa, Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Cachapa Carne Asada

$15.00

Patacon

Patacon

Patacon

Plato

Pabellon Plate

Pabellon Plate

$18.00

Shredded beef, black beans, rice, egg and plantain

Carne Guisada

$15.90

Pollo Guisado

$14.90

Lomo Negro

$18.00Out of stock

Tequeños

Cheese Tequeños

Cheese Tequeños

$1.85+

Guava and Cheese Tequeños

$1.85+

Chocolate Tequeños

$1.85+

Appetizers

Fried Pork and Yuca

$14.00

Fried Plantain, Cheese and Nata

$7.00

Fried Yuca, Cheese and Nata

$7.00

Fried Pork

$7.50

Queso Matera Individual

$3.50

Fried Cheese

$6.50

Fried Cheese and Yuca

$10.50

Fried Cheese and Plantain

$10.50

Tostones, Cheese and Nata

$7.50

Tostones and Fried Cheese

$14.00

Tostones and Side of Meat

$12.50

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

Avocado Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.49

Extra Avocado Sauce

$0.49

Extra Chimichurri

$0.49

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Grilled Steak

$5.00

Shredded Beef

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Fried Pork

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Tomato

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Lechuga

$1.00

Morcillas 1 unidad

$3.00

Chorizo artesanal 1 unidad

$6.00

Vegan

Life Bowl

$7.99

Donald Watson

$11.99

Vegan Arepa

$11.00

Vegan Empanada

$5.50

Vegan Patacon

$9.00

Salad

Salad

$8.00

Base of lettuce, onions, avocado and tomato

Grilled steak Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken Salad

$13.00

Shredded beef Salad

$13.00

Shredded chicken Salad

$13.00

Pulled pork Salad

$13.00

Ensalada rusa zanahoria ,papa, cilantro, mayo,

$6.99

ensalada russsa con pollo

$7.99

Menu Navideño

Hallaca Andina

$7.00

Hallaca Caraqueña

$7.00Out of stock

Hallaca Maracucha

$7.00

Pan de Jamon

$25.00

Plato Navideño

$22.00

Pernil (price per lb)

$9.99

Ensalada Navideña (price per lb)

$5.99

Sopas

potato soup , eggs,milk, onion, cilantro

Sopa de res large

$16.90

Sopa de res pequena

$12.90

Sopa de pollo grande

$14.90

Sopa de pollo pequena

$11.90

Catering

White rice container size 20/13

$65.00

White rice mediun size container 12 /10

$30.00

Black beans container size 20/13

$70.00

Black beans container size 12/10

$40.00

Empanada 6'' x 2'' (Tamaño mediano)

$3.50

Empanada 3 1/2'' x 3 1/2'' (Tamaño pequeño)

$2.00

mini empanas orem

$1.90

miny arepas (mechada, pullet pork o chicken

$3.50

miny arepas asada

$4.00

mini tequenos

$1.00

mini cachapas

$4.00

mini patacones

$4.00

delivery

$25.00

delivery

$40.00

containes deposito

$150.00

servilletas y cubiertos paquete

$1.00

plates

$0.70

Carnes

Parrilla Mixta (3P)

$77.00

Parrilla Mixta (5P)

$115.00

Picanha

$20.90

Desayunos

Desayuno llanero

$18.50

Desayuno Criollo

$16.50

Pizca Andina

$16.50

Drinks

Sprite can

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Malta

$3.50

Frescolita Can

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tropi Juice

$2.00

Passion Fruit Small

$2.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Agua Panela small

$2.00

Frescolita Botella

$3.00

Café

$2.50

Refill Bebida

$3.50

Passion Fruit Large 16oz

$3.50

Agua panela Large 16oz

$3.50

Water Cup

$0.15

Toddy

$6.99

Piña

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Venezuela Souvenir and Dulcitos

Cocosette

$2.00

Sussy

$2.00

Toronto

$1.25

Toronto Bolsa 125g

$10.00

Samba

$2.50

Pirucream De Coco

$7.99

Pirucream Pequños En Sobre

$3.00

Pirucream 300 g

$8.99

Pirulin 155g

$5.80

Savoy chocolate con leche

$2.00

Ovomaltina 35 G

$2.00

Carre Pequeno

$1.50

Chupetas Bombom Bun

$2.00

Flips

$7.00

Chocolate Galack

$2.00

Tody

$12.00

Cerelac 400g

$8.00

Hat

$30.00

Marapolio

$35.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220w 7200s, Midvale, UT 84047

Directions

Gallery

