Arempas - Midvale 220w 7200s
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
220w 7200s, Midvale, UT 84047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
No Reviews
6014 State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street
No Reviews
6223 S State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine
4.4 • 864
151 E 6100 S STE 100 Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Midvale
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurant