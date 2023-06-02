- Home
Red Rock Place
6227 South State, Suite 10
Murray, UT 84107
Food
Bite
Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Half
Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce
Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Full
Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, burrata cheese, Hawaiian black lava salt, lemon zest, drizzled extra virgin olive oil, toasted baguette
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Hawaiian black lava salt and lemon wedge
Onion Rings - Half
Red Rock beer batter
Onion Rings - Full
Red Rock beer batter
Beer Battered Pickle Chips
Red chile lime aioli
Roasted Cauliflower
Oven roasted cauliflower tossed with spicy sriracha and fresh cilantro
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Thick cut bacon and Parmesan
Starter
Cajun Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded, aioli, and cocktail sauce
Wood-Fired Brie Toast
Rustic baguette, pear, grape, pistachio, fried sage, and balsamic reduction
Bruschetta
Walnut crusted goat cheese, oven-roasted tomato, fresh basil, roasted garlic bulb, and Parmesan toast
Prosciutto Wrapped Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh basil, cracked pepper, and dijon vinaigrette
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
Herbed cream cheese, mozzarella, Italian breading, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce
Calamari
Lightly breaded, aioli, and cocktail sauce
Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks
Frenched red bird chicken drumsticks, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot, blue cheese dressing
Side
Housemade Soup
Salad
Baked Goat Cheese
Spring mix, sliced tomato, pear, rosemary pesto oil, and creamy basil garlic dressing
Superfood - Half
Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
Superfood - Full
Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb - Half
Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, and Italian dressing
Cobb - Full
Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, and Italian dressing
Hearts of Romaine Caesar - Half
Parmesan, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Anchovy upon request
Hearts of Romaine Caesar - Full
Parmesan, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Anchovy upon request
Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz
Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
Warm Shrimp Salad - Half
Watercress, spinach, Gorgonzola, grapefruit, roasted sweet potato, toasted pistachio, and creamy lemon pepper dressing
Warm Shrimp Salad - Full
Watercress, spinach, Gorgonzola, grapefruit, roasted sweet potato, toasted pistachio, and creamy lemon pepper dressing
New York Steak Salad - 8 Oz
Romaine, Gorgonzola, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, garlic toast crouton, and honey dijon vinaigrette
Chopped
Iceberg, mozzarella, tomato, kalamata olive, fresh basil, and Italian dressing. Choice of pepperoni, rotisserie chicken or tuna salad
House
Mixed green, cucumber, tomato, carrot, crouton, and creamy basil garlic dressing
1/2 Chopped
Wood-Fired Pizza
Pepperoni
Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Sausage Pizza
Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy housemade Italian sausage, and mozzarella
Arugula & Prosciutto
Rosemary oil, prosciutto, oven-roasted tomato, goat cheese, shredded Parmesan, and arugula with citrus vinaigrette
Thai Chicken
Thai peanut sauce, chicken, julienne carrot, red bell pepper, sriracha, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro
Four Cheese
Gruyère, smoked Gouda, Romano, mozzarella, and herbed olive oil
Wild Mushroom
Assorted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onion, Romano, Gruyère, fresh thyme, and roasted garlic
Artichoke Pizza
Roasted garlic, artichoke, wild mushroom, Fontina, goat cheese, and rosemary
Margherita
Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and drizzled extra virgin olive oil
Pizza of the Day
Chef selection
Cheese Pizza
Sandwich
Red Rock Burger
Served in a wood-fired pocket swiss cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and aioli
Impossible™ Burger
Plant-based vegan patty, Cheddar cheese, housemade pickle, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, and soft kaiser bun
Buffalo Chicken
Bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomato, red leaf lettuce, wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and soft kaiser bun
Cuban
Slow-roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, provolone, house pickle, pickled red onion, dijon mayo, and grilled telera roll
Grilled Reuben
Housemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian, and toasted rye
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Provolone, red leaf lettuce, house pickle, tomato, mayo, and wood-fired pocket
Patty Melt
Beef patty, caramelized onion, Russian, house pickle, Swiss, Cheddar, and grilled rye bread
French Onion Steak
New York steak, Gruyère, mozzarella, caramelized onion, French onion au jus, and toasted sourdough
Barbecue Turkey Burger
Habanero Jack, onion straw, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chipotle barbecue sauce, and soft kaiser bun
Fresh Seafood
Chef's selection
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella, Parmesan, spaghetti, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce
Sweet Potato Cannelloni
Ricotta, spinach, sage, Parmesan cream sauce, and fresh basil
Spaghetti Marinara
Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce and Parmesan
Wild Mushroom Polenta
Mozzarella, assorted wild mushrooms, housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, and Parmesan crisp
Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi, bacon, fire-roasted chile, cumin panko, five cheese cream sauce, and cilantro
Baked Lasagna
Housemade Italian sausage, beef, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, mascarpone, fresh basil, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce
Entrée
Halibut Fish & Chips
Red Rock beer battered and coleslaw
Chicken Schnitzel
Gruyère, Swiss cheese, demi-glace, and seasonal vegetable
Rotisserie Half Chicken
Herb marinated chicken and seasonal vegetable
Sautéed Halibut
Seasonal vegetable and lemon caper butter sauce
Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz
Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable
New York Steak - 12 Oz
Sautéed mushroom, béarnaise butter, and seasonal vegetable
Grilled Salmon
Champagne dijon glaze and seasonal vegetable
Grilled Chicken
Dessert
Crème Brûlée
Peach Cobbler - Half
Vanilla ice cream
Peach Cobbler - Full
Vanilla ice cream
Carrot Cake - Half
Carrot Cake - Full
Vanilla Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
New York Style Cheesecake - Half
Raspberry sauce
New York Style Cheesecake - Full
Raspberry sauce
Warm Bread Pudding - Half
Vanilla ice cream
Warm Bread Pudding - Full
Vanilla ice cream
Oatmeal Stout Chocolate Brownie
Vanilla ice cream
a la mode
Black Walnut Ice Cream
Kid's Menu
Cheese Burger
Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pepperoni
Chicken Fingers
Kids Cream Soda
Grilled Cheese
Kid's Drink
Mac & Cheese
Kids Root Beer
Kids RR Soda Refill
Kids Soda Floats
Spaghetti
Kids Fries
Kids Carrot Chips
Kids Buttered Noodles
Kids Fruit
Kids Hamburger
Daily Specials
Soup or Salad Upgrade
Dressings & Sauces
Retail, Events
GLASSWARE
HATS
beanies
beer store hat black
Beer Store hat red
Black Mesh with shie
Brown Mesh with shie
Camo Full Hat
Camo mesh with shiel
castro hat
Cork Shield
DIPA Hat
Distressed Ele hat n
faded beanies
fukiphino hat
Grey Mesh with shiel
mesh hat
HOODIES
XXL Beer From Here HOOD
L Beer From Here HOOD
XL Beer From Here HOOD
M Beer From Here HOOD
S Beer From Here HOOD
Crewneck Sweatshirt
XXL Black Fuki Pullover
Large Black Fuki Pullover
XL Gray Fuki Pullover
XL Black Fuki Pullover
XXL Gray Fuki Pullover
Med Black Fuki Pullover
Large Gray Fuki Pullover
Med Gray Fuki Pullover
Small Black Fuki Pullover
Small Gray Fuki Pullover
XL I Beer UT Hoodie
XXL I Beer UT Hoodie
L I Beer UT Hoodie
M I Beer UT Hoodie
S I Beer UT Hoodie
Marvella Hoodie
MISC ITEMS
25th Anniversary Tin
Black got growler st
black tote
Buddy Bowl
Church Key
Doggy Collar
Doggy Leash
Ele keychain new met
Ele magnets
Elephino Tin
Events
frohlich keychain
Got Growler Magnet
gris keychain
halo keychain
Lip Balm
Neck Gaiter
red rock keychain
red tote
round stickers RRB
Shield magnet
shield stickers
Socks
Sunnies
Tumbler
Beehive Shirt
Big Hop - Ladies
Big Hop - Mens
Bike Shirts
Buffalo Point - Ladies
Buffalo Point - Mens
Drink Real Beer (M)
Drink Real Beer (W)
Ele Shirt (M)
Ele Shirt (W)
Frohlich Shirt
Fukiphino Shirt
Grizwalds vintage
Growler T (M)
Growler T (W)
I Beer SLC Shirt
Misc Shirt
Mural Shirt (W)
Orange Star - Ladies
Orange Start - Mens
Peach Tee
Purple Shirt (W)
WWJB
I Heart Sticker
24 Cent Beer Sticker
Red Rock Tattoo Sticker
White Rainbow Pin
Elephino Pin
SHIRTS
Beehive - Blue - Small
Beehive - Blue - Med
Beehive - Blue - Large
Beehive - Blue - XL
Beehive - Blue - XXL
Beehive - Blue - XXXL
Beehive - Blk - Small
Beehive - Blk - Med
Beehive - Blk - Large
Beehive - Blk - XL
Beehive - Blk - XXL
Beehive - Blk - XXXL
Beehive - Green - Small
Beehive - Green - Med
Beehive - Green - Large
Beehive - Green - XL
Beehive - Green - XXL
Beehive - Green - XXXL
Beer Girl - Small
Beer Girl - Med
Beer Girl - Large
Beer Girl - XL
Beer Girl - XXL
Beer Girl - XXXL
Buffalo Pt - Small
Buffalo Pt - Med
Buffalo Pt - Large
Buffalo Pt - XL
Buffalo Pt - XXL
Buffalo Pt - XXXL
Elephino Shirt - Small
Elephino Shirt - Med
Elephino Shirt- Large
Elephino Shirt - XL
Elephino Shirt - XXL
Elephino Shirt - XXXL
Fuckiphino - Silk - Small
Fuckiphino - Silk - Med
Fuckiphino - Silk - Large
Fuckiphino - Silk - XL
Fuckiphino - Silk - XXL
Fuckiphino - Silk - XXXL
Fuckiphino - Blk - Small
Fuckiphino - Blk - Med
Fuckiphino - Blk - Large
Fuckiphino - Blk - XL
Fuckiphino - Blk - XXL
Fuckiphino - Blk - XXXL
Men's Mural - Small
Men's Mural - Med
Men's Mural - Large
Men's Mural - XL
Men's Mural - XXL
Men's Mural - XXXL
Women's Mural - Small
Women's Mural - Med
Women's Mural - Large
Women's Mural - XL
Women's Mural - XXL
Women's Mural - XXXL
N/a Beverages
Red Rock Soda
Drinks
Orange Fanta
Hot Tea
Hot Cider
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Lg Orange Juice
Sm Orange Juice
Lg Grapefruit
Sm Grapefruit
Lg Pineapple
Sm Pineapple
Lg Cranberry
Sm Cranberry
San Pellagrino
Ginger Beer
Lg Milk
Sm Milk
Lg Tomato
Sm Tomato
