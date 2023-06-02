Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Rock Place

review star

No reviews yet

6227 South State, Suite 10

Murray, UT 84107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Superfood - Full

$16.00

Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Food

Bite

Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Half

$5.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Full

$9.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sliced avocado, burrata cheese, Hawaiian black lava salt, lemon zest, drizzled extra virgin olive oil, toasted baguette

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Hawaiian black lava salt and lemon wedge

Onion Rings - Half

$6.00

Red Rock beer batter

Onion Rings - Full

$9.00

Red Rock beer batter

Beer Battered Pickle Chips

$9.00

Red chile lime aioli

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Oven roasted cauliflower tossed with spicy sriracha and fresh cilantro

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Thick cut bacon and Parmesan

Starter

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly breaded, aioli, and cocktail sauce

Wood-Fired Brie Toast

$12.00

Rustic baguette, pear, grape, pistachio, fried sage, and balsamic reduction

Bruschetta

$14.00

Walnut crusted goat cheese, oven-roasted tomato, fresh basil, roasted garlic bulb, and Parmesan toast

Prosciutto Wrapped Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella

$13.00

Fresh basil, cracked pepper, and dijon vinaigrette

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$13.00

Herbed cream cheese, mozzarella, Italian breading, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded, aioli, and cocktail sauce

Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks

$16.00

Frenched red bird chicken drumsticks, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot, blue cheese dressing

Side

Spiral Cut Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fresh Carrot Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Available after 4:00 p.m

50/50 Fries

$3.50

Veggies

Side 2 Piece Garlic Toast

$2.00

Goat Cheese Patty

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

6 oz Salmon

$7.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Housemade Soup

French Onion Gratinée

$9.00

Swiss, mozzarella, and sourdough crouton

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Salad

Baked Goat Cheese

$16.00

Spring mix, sliced tomato, pear, rosemary pesto oil, and creamy basil garlic dressing

Superfood - Half

$11.00

Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Superfood - Full

$16.00

Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb - Half

$11.00

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, and Italian dressing

Cobb - Full

$16.00

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, and Italian dressing

Hearts of Romaine Caesar - Half

$9.00

Parmesan, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Anchovy upon request

Hearts of Romaine Caesar - Full

$11.00

Parmesan, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Anchovy upon request

Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz

$19.00

Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Shrimp Salad - Half

$11.00

Watercress, spinach, Gorgonzola, grapefruit, roasted sweet potato, toasted pistachio, and creamy lemon pepper dressing

Warm Shrimp Salad - Full

$15.00

Watercress, spinach, Gorgonzola, grapefruit, roasted sweet potato, toasted pistachio, and creamy lemon pepper dressing

New York Steak Salad - 8 Oz

$19.00

Romaine, Gorgonzola, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, garlic toast crouton, and honey dijon vinaigrette

Chopped

$14.00

Iceberg, mozzarella, tomato, kalamata olive, fresh basil, and Italian dressing. Choice of pepperoni, rotisserie chicken or tuna salad

House

$7.00

Mixed green, cucumber, tomato, carrot, crouton, and creamy basil garlic dressing

1/2 Chopped

$10.00

Wood-Fired Pizza

Pepperoni

$12.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy housemade Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Arugula & Prosciutto

$15.00

Rosemary oil, prosciutto, oven-roasted tomato, goat cheese, shredded Parmesan, and arugula with citrus vinaigrette

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Thai peanut sauce, chicken, julienne carrot, red bell pepper, sriracha, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro

Four Cheese

$13.00

Gruyère, smoked Gouda, Romano, mozzarella, and herbed olive oil

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Assorted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onion, Romano, Gruyère, fresh thyme, and roasted garlic

Artichoke Pizza

$15.00

Roasted garlic, artichoke, wild mushroom, Fontina, goat cheese, and rosemary

Margherita

$14.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and drizzled extra virgin olive oil

Pizza of the Day

$15.00

Chef selection

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sandwich

Red Rock Burger

$14.00

Served in a wood-fired pocket swiss cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and aioli

Impossible™ Burger

$16.00

Plant-based vegan patty, Cheddar cheese, housemade pickle, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, and soft kaiser bun

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomato, red leaf lettuce, wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and soft kaiser bun

Cuban

$15.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, provolone, house pickle, pickled red onion, dijon mayo, and grilled telera roll

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Housemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian, and toasted rye

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Provolone, red leaf lettuce, house pickle, tomato, mayo, and wood-fired pocket

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef patty, caramelized onion, Russian, house pickle, Swiss, Cheddar, and grilled rye bread

French Onion Steak

$21.00

New York steak, Gruyère, mozzarella, caramelized onion, French onion au jus, and toasted sourdough

Barbecue Turkey Burger

$16.00

Habanero Jack, onion straw, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chipotle barbecue sauce, and soft kaiser bun

Fresh Seafood

$20.00

Chef's selection

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, spaghetti, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Sweet Potato Cannelloni

$16.00

Ricotta, spinach, sage, Parmesan cream sauce, and fresh basil

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce and Parmesan

Wild Mushroom Polenta

$13.00

Mozzarella, assorted wild mushrooms, housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, and Parmesan crisp

Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, bacon, fire-roasted chile, cumin panko, five cheese cream sauce, and cilantro

Baked Lasagna

$15.00

Housemade Italian sausage, beef, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, mascarpone, fresh basil, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Entrée

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

Red Rock beer battered and coleslaw

Chicken Schnitzel

$16.00

Gruyère, Swiss cheese, demi-glace, and seasonal vegetable

Rotisserie Half Chicken

$16.00

Herb marinated chicken and seasonal vegetable

Sautéed Halibut

$25.00

Seasonal vegetable and lemon caper butter sauce

Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz

$22.00

Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable

New York Steak - 12 Oz

$28.00

Sautéed mushroom, béarnaise butter, and seasonal vegetable

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Champagne dijon glaze and seasonal vegetable

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Peach Cobbler - Half

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream

Peach Cobbler - Full

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Carrot Cake - Half

$6.00

Carrot Cake - Full

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

New York Style Cheesecake - Half

$6.00

Raspberry sauce

New York Style Cheesecake - Full

$8.00

Raspberry sauce

Warm Bread Pudding - Half

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream

Warm Bread Pudding - Full

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Oatmeal Stout Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

a la mode

$2.50

Black Walnut Ice Cream

Kid's Menu

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Pepperoni

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Cream Soda

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids RR Soda Refill

Kids Soda Floats

$4.50

Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Carrot Chips

$2.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Mini Menu

Mini Steak Fries

$1.00

Mini Sweet Potato Fries

$1.00

Mini Carrot Chips

$1.00

Mini Slaw

$1.00

Daily Specials

Fish Sandwich

$20.00

Special Burger

$17.00

Pizza of Day

$14.00

Soup

$6.00

Salad of Day

$21.00

Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Monday Tacos

$14.00+

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Soup or Salad Upgrade

French Onion

$5.00

1/2 Caesar

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

Dressings & Sauces

Sauce or Dressing

$0.25

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

DDP

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Retail, Events

GLASSWARE

pint glass

$5.00

tulip glasses

$6.00

HATS

beanies

$25.00

beer store hat black

$13.00

Beer Store hat red

$20.00

Black Mesh with shie

$20.00

Brown Mesh with shie

$20.00

Camo Full Hat

$20.00

Camo mesh with shiel

$20.00

castro hat

$20.00

Cork Shield

$20.00

DIPA Hat

$20.00

Distressed Ele hat n

$20.00

faded beanies

$15.00

fukiphino hat

$25.00

Grey Mesh with shiel

$20.00

mesh hat

$25.00

HOODIES

XXL Beer From Here HOOD

$30.00

L Beer From Here HOOD

$30.00

XL Beer From Here HOOD

$30.00

M Beer From Here HOOD

$30.00

S Beer From Here HOOD

$30.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$39.00

XXL Black Fuki Pullover

$40.00

Large Black Fuki Pullover

$40.00

XL Gray Fuki Pullover

$40.00

XL Black Fuki Pullover

$40.00

XXL Gray Fuki Pullover

$40.00

Med Black Fuki Pullover

$40.00

Large Gray Fuki Pullover

$40.00

Med Gray Fuki Pullover

$40.00

Small Black Fuki Pullover

$40.00

Small Gray Fuki Pullover

$40.00

XL I Beer UT Hoodie

$35.00

XXL I Beer UT Hoodie

$35.00

L I Beer UT Hoodie

$35.00

M I Beer UT Hoodie

$35.00

S I Beer UT Hoodie

$35.00

Marvella Hoodie

$39.99

MISC ITEMS

25th Anniversary Tin

$15.00

Black got growler st

$1.00

black tote

$3.00

Buddy Bowl

$16.00

Church Key

$5.00

Doggy Collar

$25.00

Doggy Leash

$25.00

Ele keychain new met

$3.00

Ele magnets

$2.00

Elephino Tin

$15.00

Events

frohlich keychain

$2.00

Got Growler Magnet

$2.00

gris keychain

$2.00

halo keychain

$2.00

Lip Balm

$2.00

Neck Gaiter

$8.00

red rock keychain

$2.00

red tote

$3.00

round stickers RRB

$1.00

Shield magnet

$2.00

shield stickers

$1.00

Socks

$10.00

Sunnies

$6.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Beehive Shirt

$22.00

Big Hop - Ladies

Big Hop - Mens

Bike Shirts

Buffalo Point - Ladies

Buffalo Point - Mens

Drink Real Beer (M)

Drink Real Beer (W)

Ele Shirt (M)

Ele Shirt (W)

Frohlich Shirt

Fukiphino Shirt

Grizwalds vintage

Growler T (M)

Growler T (W)

I Beer SLC Shirt

Misc Shirt

Mural Shirt (W)

Orange Star - Ladies

Orange Start - Mens

Peach Tee

Purple Shirt (W)

WWJB

I Heart Sticker

$1.00

24 Cent Beer Sticker

$1.00

Red Rock Tattoo Sticker

$1.00

White Rainbow Pin

$1.00

Elephino Pin

$1.00

SHIRTS

Beehive - Blue - Small

$22.00

Beehive - Blue - Med

$20.00

Beehive - Blue - Large

$20.00

Beehive - Blue - XL

$20.00

Beehive - Blue - XXL

$20.00

Beehive - Blue - XXXL

$20.00

Beehive - Blk - Small

$22.00

Beehive - Blk - Med

$20.00

Beehive - Blk - Large

$20.00

Beehive - Blk - XL

$20.00

Beehive - Blk - XXL

$20.00

Beehive - Blk - XXXL

$20.00

Beehive - Green - Small

$22.00

Beehive - Green - Med

$20.00

Beehive - Green - Large

$20.00

Beehive - Green - XL

$20.00

Beehive - Green - XXL

$20.00

Beehive - Green - XXXL

$20.00

Beer Girl - Small

$7.00

Beer Girl - Med

$7.00

Beer Girl - Large

$7.00

Beer Girl - XL

$7.00

Beer Girl - XXL

$7.00

Beer Girl - XXXL

$7.00

Buffalo Pt - Small

$10.00

Buffalo Pt - Med

$10.00

Buffalo Pt - Large

$10.00

Buffalo Pt - XL

$10.00

Buffalo Pt - XXL

$10.00

Buffalo Pt - XXXL

$10.00

Elephino Shirt - Small

$22.00

Elephino Shirt - Med

$22.00

Elephino Shirt- Large

$22.00

Elephino Shirt - XL

$22.00

Elephino Shirt - XXL

$22.00

Elephino Shirt - XXXL

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Silk - Small

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Silk - Med

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Silk - Large

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Silk - XL

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Silk - XXL

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Silk - XXXL

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Blk - Small

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Blk - Med

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Blk - Large

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Blk - XL

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Blk - XXL

$22.00

Fuckiphino - Blk - XXXL

$22.00

Men's Mural - Small

$15.00

Men's Mural - Med

$15.00

Men's Mural - Large

$15.00

Men's Mural - XL

$15.00

Men's Mural - XXL

$15.00

Men's Mural - XXXL

$15.00

Women's Mural - Small

$15.00

Women's Mural - Med

$15.00

Women's Mural - Large

$15.00

Women's Mural - XL

$15.00

Women's Mural - XXL

$15.00

Women's Mural - XXXL

$15.00

N/a Beverages

Mocktail

Shirley Ginger

$7.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$8.00

Pineapple Ginger

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Rock Soda

Red Rock Rootbeer

$4.00

Red Rock Cream Soda

$4.00

Growler - RR Root Beer

$8.00

Growler - RR Cream Soda

$8.00

Growler Glass

$3.00

Drinks

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lg Orange Juice

$4.00

Sm Orange Juice

$2.50

Lg Grapefruit

$4.00

Sm Grapefruit

$2.50

Lg Pineapple

$4.00

Sm Pineapple

$2.50

Lg Cranberry

$3.50

Sm Cranberry

$2.50

San Pellagrino

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lg Milk

$4.00

Sm Milk

$2.50

Lg Tomato

$4.00

Sm Tomato

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray, UT 84107

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6223 S State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 864
151 E 6100 S STE 100 Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6014 State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Landmark Grill
orange starNo Reviews
760 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
orange starNo Reviews
5692 South 900 E Murray, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Chip Cookies - Murray
orange starNo Reviews
926 E 5600 S Murray, UT 84121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murray

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murray
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston