Tea Rose Thai Express 6014 State Street

6014 State Street

Murray, UT 84107

Popular Items

Yellow curry
Cream cheese wonton
Green curry

Small Bite.

Cream cheese wonton

$5.00

Cream cheese wonton served with sweet and sour sauce

Curry puff

$5.00

Fried puff filled with kabocha sqash, potato and seasoning. Served with cucumber sauce

Fried tofu

$5.00

Fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce & crushed peanut

Fried spring roll

$5.00

Hand rolled with our own blend of vegetables and spices. Served with sweet chili sauce

Fresh spring roll

$5.00

Fresh soft roll filled with bean sprout, carrot, lettuce, rice noodle and mint. Served with peanut sauce

Chicken pot stickers

$5.00

Fried Chicken dumpling

Curry

Green curry

$12.00

Green curry with bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil and zucchini. Served with Brown or Jasmine rice or Noodles

Massaman curry

$12.00

Massaman curry with carrot,onion, potato. Garnished with Roasted peanuts. Served with Brown or Jasmine rice or Noodles

Red curry

$12.00

Red curry with bamboo, bell pepper, carrot, and Thai basil. Served with Brown or Jasmine rice or Noodles

Yellow curry

$12.00

Yellow curry with carrot, green onion, yellow onion, potato and tomato. Served with Brown or Jasmine rice or Noodles

Rice bowl

Kow pad (Thai Fried Rice)

$12.00

Fried rice with broccoli, carrot, egg, green onion, yellow onion and tomato. Garnished with cilantro

Kow kar pow (Thai Basil stir fry)

$12.00

Famous Thai stir fry with bell pepper,carrot, green bean, onion and Thai basil

Kow mun (Garlic rice bowl)

$12.00

Garlic rice bowl served with our own ginger sauce orsweet chili sauce

Kow heng

$12.00

Known as "Chicken on the run" this sateed chicken rice bowl with fresh vegetales can be made with pork, tofu or steamed vegetables. Served with sweet chili sauce

Teriyaki rice bowl

$12.00

Teriyaki bowl with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cilantro and cucumber. Served with home made Teriyaki sauce

Thai fried egg

$10.00

Fried egg with light vegetables, Thai seasoning. Served over a bed of rice. Chili sauce on the side.

Cashew nut stir fry

$12.00

Noodle

Pad Thai

$12.00

Popular Thai noodle dish with carrot, green onion and egg. Garnished withbean sprouts, cilantro and crushed peanuts

Pad See-Ew

$12.00

Wide noodle stir fry with broccoli, carrot, egg, garlic and dark soy sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$12.00

Another wide noodle stir fry aka "Drunken Noodles"with broccoli, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushroom, tomato and Thai basil

Guay-Teaw Kuo Gai

$12.00

Pan fried Wide noodles with chicken, carrot, egg and preserved cabbage. served over bed of lettuce

Pho

$11.00

Noodle soup garnished with celery, cilantro, shallots and sprouts

Beverages

Kombucha

$5.00

Handcrafted Local Live kombucha on tap 24oz.

Taproot Soda

$3.00

Local Utah soda 12oz can

Water

$1.00

RO purified in house 24oz

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00+

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Boba

$6.00

Bottle or can soda

$3.00

Fountain soda

$3.00

Retail

Cookie

$5.00+

Handcrafted and unique

Sticky Rice Mango

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thai take-out, Boba Drinks, Thai Tea, Fresh Kombucha.

Location

6014 State Street, Murray, UT 84107

