Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Midvale

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

SALADS

7101 S Bingham Junction Blvd • $

Avg 4 (970 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

7101 S Bingham Junction Blvd

Midvale UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tres Gatos Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chuck-A-Rama

No reviews yet

The Choice is yours!

Bad Ass Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan

No reviews yet

Gourmet loaded fries. As one of the most popular restaurants in the South Bay (and now UTAH), we take pride in our freshly cooked and quality ingredients in order to provide the best food experience for our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston