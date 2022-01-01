Go
Louks Greek Baby Donuts

Come in and enjoy our handmade Greek sweets, pastries and coffee drinks

6949 S 1300 E

Popular Items

THE CLASSIC$5.00
honey, cinnamon, toasted walnuts
Iced Nutella Latte
BIRTHDAY CAKE$9.00
nutella filled, milk chocolate, sprinkles
YOUR WAY$6.00
ORE-ORE-O$9.00
white chocolate, dark chocolate drizzle, oreo crumble
DULCE DE LECHE$9.00
dulce de leche filled, white chocolate, banana, toasted coconut
CHURRO DOODLE$9.00
white chocolate, cookie crumble, cinnamon sugar
FUNKY MONKEY$9.00
milk chocolate, reeses peanut butter, banana, almonds
THE GODDESS$9.00
strawberry chocolate, nutella drizzle, pistachio
STRAWBERRY SHORTY
Strawberry Chocolate, White Chocolate, Fresh Strawberries, Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream
6949 S 1300 E

Cottonwood Heights UT

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
