Indian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102

South Jordan, UT 84095

Popular Items

TIKKA MASALA
Garlic Naan
BUTTER CHICKEN

FAMILY SPECIAL PACKAGES

CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK

$37.99

Choice of curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas

VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK

$35.99

Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas

LOCATION SPECIALS

Indian Railway Omelet

$9.95

Indian style omelet with onions, tomato, cilantro, turmeric & serrano chili - served with 'pao' bun

Naan Wrap

$9.95

Warm naan, sauteed onion-tomatoes, chutneys, house salad

Minced (Kothu) Chicken Paratha

$11.95

Minced Layered flatbread cooked with egg and simmered with a chicken curry sauce. Served with yogurt raita

Steamed Rice & Lentil Cakes (IDLI & VADA)

$9.95Out of stock

(VEGAN) (VEG) Steamed rice cakes, lentil doughnut served with lentil soup, coconut & tomato chutneys

Chicken Lollipops

$12.95

Indo Chinese style sweet and spicy chicken wings

SMALL PLATES + SHAREABLES

Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)

$7.95

(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces

Delhi Chaat

$8.95

(VEG) Crisp wafers, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, sweet, yogurt topped with chutneys

Assorted Pakoras

$9.95

(VEG) Seasonal vegetables dredged in a spiced chickpea batter, golden fried and served with dipping sauces

Fish Amritsari

$9.95

Flaky Swai fish friend crisp and spiced with chaat masala & dried mango dust served with coriander chutney

Samosa Chaat

$9.95

(VEG) Deconstructed samosas topped with sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys and crispy sev

Chicken 65

$9.95

A classic from Chennai, tender bites of spice marinated chicken tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves, serviced with mint sauce

Chicken Pakoras

$9.95

Golden friend chicken tenders dusted with chef's special masala blend served with cilantro dipping sauce

Saffron Sampler

$10.95

Assorted of Chicken Pakoras, Amritsari fish, vegetable samosa and vegetable pakoras served with dipping sauces

SIGNATURE CURRIES

BUTTER CHICKEN

$15.45

(GF) An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.

CILANTRO CHICKEN

$15.45

(GF) Chicken pieces slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, coriander and garam masala blend

MALABAR FISH CURRY

$16.95

(GF) Kerala style fish curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, plum tomato, onion and cilantro, finished with lime

CHANNA MASALA

$13.45

(GF) (VEGAN) (VEG) Garbanzo beans, tomato & onion stewed in warm spices & aromatics, topped with cilantro

MADRAS GOAT CURRY

$16.95

(GF) Southern spiced goat (bone-in) curry with mustard, fenugreek, curry leaves and sambhar spices

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$16.95

(GF) Juicy boneless leg of lamb slow braised in a medium spiced curry of onion, tomato and kashmiri chilli

ALOO GOBHI

$13.45

(GF) (VEGAN) (VEG) Roasted cauliflower, potatoes, spiced onion-tomato masala

DAL TADKA

$12.95

(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) Simmered yellow split lentils tempered with cumin, mustard seeds, Kashimiri chili & curry leaf

TRADITIONAL CURRIES

TIKKA MASALA

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro

SAAG

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.

COCONUT KORMA

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.

VINDALOO

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) SPICY!! Potato, vinegar, serrano and red chilies make this sauce red hot and fiery.

CHETTINAD

$14.45

(GF) (VEGAN) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Classic south Indian sauce with fennel, black pepper, curry leaves and tempering spices

FRESH FROM GRILL

Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)

$15.45

(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

$15.45

(GF) Grilled herbaceous chunks of chicken marinated with cilantro, mint & green chilies

Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab

$15.45

(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor

Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)

$15.45

(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek

Paneer Kebab

$14.45

(GF) (VEG) Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, kalonji, garlic, turmeric & tandoori spices - served with roasted peppers

Lamb Chops

$16.95Out of stock

(GF) Tender chops of Lamb marinated in chef's select spices and cooked in the clay oven

Tandoori Salmon

$16.95

(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden

Saffron Mixed Grill

$18.99

(GF) Assortment of chicken tikka, hariyali chicken, malai chicken and paneer kebabs

DOSA

Masala Dosa

$10.95Out of stock

(GF) (VEG) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Traditional filing of spiced mashed potatoes

Ghee Dosa

$9.95Out of stock

(GF) (VEG) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Plain dosa smeared with fresh clarified butter

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$11.95Out of stock

(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling

Paneer Spring Dosa

$10.95Out of stock

(GF) (VEG) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Seasonal vegetables, cottage cheese sauteed with spiced potatoes

Plain dosa

$9.95Out of stock

BIRYANI

Chicken Biryani

$14.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Egg Biryani

$13.45

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Goat Biryani

$15.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Lamb Biryani

$15.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Paneer Biryani

$13.95

(GF) (VEG) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Prawn Biryani

$15.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Vegetable Biryani

$13.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

INDO CHINESE

Wok Fried Rice

$10.95

Pan fried rice

Hakka Noodles

$10.95

Soft noodles

Manchurian

$12.95

Manchurian

TANDOORI BREADS

Classic Naan

$2.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Garlic Naan

$3.45

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Chilli Cheese Naan

$4.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Sweet Nutty Naan

$4.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Tandoori Roti

$3.45

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

NO BUTTER NAAN

$2.95

SIDES

Basmati White Rice

$3.45

Cooked white basmati rice

Sweet Mango Chutney

$2.45
Cucumber Yogurt Raita

$3.45
Pappadums

$2.95
Mixed Vegetable Pickle

$2.45

Cut Onion Salad

$2.45

SAFFRON SPICES

$6.95

DESSERTS

Gajar Halwa

$5.95Out of stock

Carrot Halwa

Gulab Jamun

$5.95

Sweet donuts

Rasmalai

$5.95

Melt in your mouth Bengali sweet made from whole milk.

Rice Pudding

$5.95

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$3.95
Strawberry Lassi

$3.95Out of stock
Rose Lassi

$3.95

Madras Coffee

$3.95
Masala Chai

$3.95

Fountain Drink (SODA)

$2.45

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan, UT 84095

