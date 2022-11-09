Salad
Chicken
Sandwiches
Mr. Charlie's Draper
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!
Location
592 E 12300 S Suite C, Draper, UT 84020
