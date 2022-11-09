Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken
Sandwiches

Mr. Charlie's Draper

No reviews yet

592 E 12300 S Suite C

Draper, UT 84020

Popular Items

4 Fingers Combo (Most Popular)
2 Fingers Combo
6 Fingers Combo

Fingers

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$6.99

1 Finger, Fries, 1 Sauce, Texas Toast & Small Drink

Family Meal

Family Meal

$54.99

20 Fingers, Bulk Fry, 1 Pint of Slaw, 5 Toasts, 8 Sauces

2 Fingers Combo

2 Fingers Combo

$8.49

2 Fingers, Fries, Slaw, 1 Sauce, and Texas Toast

4 Fingers Combo (Most Popular)

4 Fingers Combo (Most Popular)

$12.49

4 Fingers, Fries, Slaw, 2 Sauces, and Texas Toast

6 Fingers Combo

6 Fingers Combo

$16.99

6 Fingers, Fries, Slaw, 3 Sauces, and Texas Toast

Wraps

Classic Wrap

Classic Wrap

$9.99

Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 2 Fingers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 2 Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Nashville Wrap

Nashville Wrap

$10.99

Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 2 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw and Pickles served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Po' Boys

Classic Po' Boy

Classic Po' Boy

$9.99

2 Fingers, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Buffalo Po' Boy

Buffalo Po' Boy

$9.99

2 Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Nashville Po' Boy

Nashville Po' Boy

$10.99

2 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw, Pickles on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw

Specialties

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

Golden Malted Waffle, 2 Fingers, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter

Waffle

$6.99

Golden Malted Waffle, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter

Loaded Nashville Fries

Loaded Nashville Fries

$10.99

Cheese fries topped with 2 Fingers chopped tossed in Nashville sauce, slaw, pickles and Charlie sauce

Salad

The Charlie Salad

The Charlie Salad

$9.99

2 Fingers Chopped on Top of Fresh Cut Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Carrot, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons served with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Creamy Italian Dressing

Drinks & Extras

Drink

Drink

$2.49

Kid's Drink

$1.79

Cookie Tree Cookie

$1.99
Fries

Fries

$2.49
Slaw

Slaw

$1.79
Finger

Finger

$2.29
Toast

Toast

$0.79

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Sauces

Charlie Sauce

Charlie Sauce

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

BBQ

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

Fry Sauce

Sauce of the Month

$0.59

Ketchup

Syrup Bottle

$2.49

Nashville Sauce

$0.99

Party Menu

20 Fingers and 8 Sauces

20 Fingers and 8 Sauces

$38.99
40 Fingers and 12 Sauces

40 Fingers and 12 Sauces

$74.99
60 Fingers and 16 Sauces

60 Fingers and 16 Sauces

$112.99

80 Fingers and 20 Sauces

$139.99
100 Fingers and 24 Sauces

100 Fingers and 24 Sauces

$169.99

Party Sides

Bulk Fry (Feeds 4-6)

Bulk Fry (Feeds 4-6)

$8.99
Toast (5 or More)

Toast (5 or More)

$0.69

Charlie Sauce Pint

$3.99

Charlie Sauce Quart

$7.79

Slaw Pint

$4.99

Slaw Quart

$8.99

Drinks

Drink

Drink

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Red Creme Soda

$2.49

Orange

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

Blue Powerade

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!

592 E 12300 S Suite C, Draper, UT 84020

