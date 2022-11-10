- Home
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Spitz - Lehi
1,201 Reviews
$$
3601 N Digital Drive #201
Lehi, UT 84043
Order Again
Street Cart Doner
Garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki.
Zesty Feta Doner
Zesty feta spread, pepperoncinis, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki.
Mediterranean Doner
Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tzatziki, crispy garbanzos and za'atar.
Berliner Doner
Berliner red sauce, feta, cabbage and carrot slaw, sumac, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn and tzatziki.
The Vegan Wrap
Hummus, Lemon-Herb Tahini, Olives, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Crispy Garbanzos, Romaine, Cabbage, Falafel or Quinoa
Street Cart Wrap Combo
Garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Zesty Feta Wrap Combo
Zesty feta spread, pepperoncinis, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Medi Wrap Combo
Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Berliner Wrap Combo
Berliner red sauce, feta, cabbage and carrot slaw, sumac, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Doner Salad
Romaine, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, feta, pepperoncinis, tomato, tzatziki, fried lavash chips, crispy garbanzo, fried pita, and a side of balsamic dressing.
Remix Bowl
Your choice of protein, dill-tahini quinoa, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, feta, harissa, kalamata olives, crispy and marinated garbanzo, cabbage slaw, and lemon herbed tahini dressing.
Medi Bowl
Your choice of protein, tahini and dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, olives, crispy garbanzos, and za'atar.
Berliner Bowl
Your choice of protein, tahini and dill quinoa, berlin slaw, pickled red onions and carrots, feta, tzatziki, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, berliner red sauce, lavash chips, and sumac.
Street Cart Fries
Our famous fries topped with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, and peperoncinis.
Berliner Fries
Our famous fries topped with our berliner red sauce, tzatziki sauce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, tomato, feta, olives, corn and peperoncinis.
Doquitos
Think Mediterrnean taquito, but better, lavash bread rolled with zesty feta, onion, aioli, fried to perfection, smothered with feta, aioli, onion, pepperoncinis, green pepper, tomato, and olives.
Doner Basket
Salad and fries topped with a protein of your choice, tzatziki, feta, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita, and hummus.
Small Sides
Regular Thin Cut Fries, Criss-Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Fried Pita Strips w/ Hummus, Greek Side Salad, Crispy Garbanzos w/ Olives, Quinoa Side Salad, Veggies n' Dip
Large Sides
Regular Thin Cut Fries, Criss-Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Fried Pita Strips w/ Hummus, Greek Side Salad, Crispy Garbanzos w/ Olives
Extras
Falafel Balls, Extra Portions of Meat
Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Ice Tea, Arnold Palmer
Dessert
Kids Meal
A simple kid-sized lavash wrap (meat wrapped up), kid-sized side, and juice box. No modifications or substitutions please.
Vegan Wrap
Hummus, Lemon-Herb Tahini, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Crispy Garbanzos, Romaine, Cabbage, Falafel or Quinoa.
Vegan Doner Salad
Romain, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, fried lavash chips, crispy garbanzo, fried pita, lemon-herb tahini and a side of balsamic dressing.
Vegan Medi Bowl
Falafel, tahini and dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, tomato, cucumber, olives, lemon-herb tahini, crispy garbanzos, and za'atar.
Vegan Berliner Bowl
Falafel, tahini and dill quinoa, pickled red onions and carrots, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, berliner red sauce, lemon-herb tahini, lavash chips, and sumac.
Vegan Remix Bowl
Falafel, dill-tahini quinoa, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, harissa, kalamata olives, crispy and marinated garbanzo, cabbage, and lemon herbed tahini dressing.
Vegan Doner Basket
Salad and fries topped with hummus, falafel, lemon-herb tahini, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita. Hummus and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Street Greek Gyro Combo
Choice of protein with zesty feta, berliner sauce, tzatziki, onion, tomato and french fries...all wrapped in a pillowy pita with a side of your choice and a drink. ***No ingredient substitutions on this item***
Street Greek - Gyro Only
Choice of protein with zesty feta, berliner sauce, tzatziki, onion, tomato and french fries...all wrapped in a pillowy pita.***No ingredient substitutions on this item***
Attributes and Amenities
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.
Location
3601 N Digital Drive #201, Lehi, UT 84043
