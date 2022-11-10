Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Spitz - Lehi

1,201 Reviews

$$

3601 N Digital Drive #201

Lehi, UT 84043

Need Some Extra Sauce?

2 oz Portion Cup

2 oz Portion Cup

Need some extra sauces? Order em here!

Street Cart Doner

Garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki.
Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb

Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$12.00
Street Cart Wrap - Chicken

Street Cart Wrap - Chicken

$12.00
Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat

Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat

$12.00

Street Cart Wrap - Falafel

$12.00

Street Cart Wrap - Veggie

$12.00

Zesty Feta Doner

Zesty feta spread, pepperoncinis, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki.

Zesty Feta Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$12.00

Zesty Feta Wrap - Chicken

$12.00

Zesty Feta Wrap - Mixed Meat

$12.00

Zesty Feta Wrap - Falafel

$11.50

Zesty Feta Wrap - Veggies

$12.00

Mediterranean Doner

Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tzatziki, crispy garbanzos and za'atar.

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$12.00

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Chicken

$12.00

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Mixed Meat

$12.00

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Falafel

$12.00

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Veggies

$12.00

Berliner Doner

Berliner red sauce, feta, cabbage and carrot slaw, sumac, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn and tzatziki.

Berliner Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$12.00

Berliner Wrap - Chicken

$12.00

Berliner Wrap - Mixed Meat

$12.00

Berliner Wrap - Falafel

$12.00

Berliner Wrap - Veggie

$12.00

The Vegan Wrap

Hummus, Lemon-Herb Tahini, Olives, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Crispy Garbanzos, Romaine, Cabbage, Falafel or Quinoa

Vegan Wrap - Falafel

$12.00

Vegan Wrap - Quinoa

$12.00

Street Cart Wrap Combo

Garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK

Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$17.25

Street Cart Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$17.25

Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$17.25

Street Cart Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$17.25

Street Cart Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

$17.25

Zesty Feta Wrap Combo

Zesty feta spread, pepperoncinis, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK

Zesty Feta Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$17.25

Zesty Feta Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$17.25

Zesty Feta Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$17.25

Zesty Feta Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$17.25

Zesty Feta Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

$17.25

Medi Wrap Combo

Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK

Medi Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$17.25

Medi Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$17.25

Medi Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$17.25

Medi Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$17.25

Medi Wrap - Veggies - COMBO

$17.25

Berliner Wrap Combo

Berliner red sauce, feta, cabbage and carrot slaw, sumac, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK

Berliner Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$17.25

Berliner Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$17.25

Berliner Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$17.25

Berliner Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$17.25

Berliner Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

$17.25

Doner Salad

Romaine, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, feta, pepperoncinis, tomato, tzatziki, fried lavash chips, crispy garbanzo, fried pita, and a side of balsamic dressing.

Doner Salad - Beef & Lamb

$13.75

Doner Salad - Chicken

$13.75

Doner Salad - Mixed Meats

$13.75

Doner Salad - Falafel

$13.75

Doner Salad - Veggies

$13.75

Remix Bowl

Your choice of protein, dill-tahini quinoa, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, feta, harissa, kalamata olives, crispy and marinated garbanzo, cabbage slaw, and lemon herbed tahini dressing.

REMIX Bowl - Beef & Lamb

$13.75

REMIX Bowl - Chicken

$13.75

REMIX Bowl - Mix Meat

$13.75

REMIX Bowl - Falafel

$13.75

REMIX Bowl - Veggie

$13.75

All the same good stuff sans meat or falafel.

Medi Bowl

Your choice of protein, tahini and dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, olives, crispy garbanzos, and za'atar.

Medi Bowl - Beef/Lamb

$13.75

Medi Bowl - Chicken

$13.75

Medi Bowl - Mix Meat

$13.75

Medi Bowl - Falafel

$13.75

Medi Bowl - Veggie

$13.75

Berliner Bowl

Your choice of protein, tahini and dill quinoa, berlin slaw, pickled red onions and carrots, feta, tzatziki, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, berliner red sauce, lavash chips, and sumac.

Berlin Bowl - Beef/Lamb

$13.75

Berlin Bowl - Chicken

$13.75

Berlin Bowl - Mix Meat

$13.75

Berlin Bowl - Falafel

$13.75

Berlin Bowl - Veggie

$13.75

Street Cart Fries

Our famous fries topped with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, and peperoncinis.

Regular Fry - Street Cart Fry

$10.50

Sweet Fry - Street Cart Fry

$10.50

Mixed Fry - Street Cart Fry

$10.50

Berliner Fries

Our famous fries topped with our berliner red sauce, tzatziki sauce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, tomato, feta, olives, corn and peperoncinis.

Regular Fry - Berliner Fries

$10.50

Sweet Fry - Berliner Fries

$10.50

Mixed Fry - Berliner Fries

$10.50

Doquitos

Think Mediterrnean taquito, but better, lavash bread rolled with zesty feta, onion, aioli, fried to perfection, smothered with feta, aioli, onion, pepperoncinis, green pepper, tomato, and olives.

Doquitos (1)

$6.75

Doquitos (2)

$11.75

Doner Basket

Salad and fries topped with a protein of your choice, tzatziki, feta, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita, and hummus.

The Doner Basket

$14.50

Small Sides

Regular Thin Cut Fries, Criss-Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Fried Pita Strips w/ Hummus, Greek Side Salad, Crispy Garbanzos w/ Olives, Quinoa Side Salad, Veggies n' Dip

Sm Thin Cut Fries

$4.75

Sm Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.75

Sm Mixed Fries

$4.75

Sm Greek Side Salad

$4.75

Sm Fried Pita Strips w/Hummus

$4.75

Sm Crispy Garbanzo w/Olives

$4.75

Quinoa Salad

$4.75

Large Sides

Regular Thin Cut Fries, Criss-Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Fried Pita Strips w/ Hummus, Greek Side Salad, Crispy Garbanzos w/ Olives

Lg Thin Cut Fries

$6.75

Lg Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.75

Lg Mixed Fries

$6.75

Lg Greek Side Salad

$6.75

Lg Fried Pita Strips w/Hummus

$6.75

Lg Crispy Garbanzo w/Olives

$6.75

Extras

Falafel Balls, Extra Portions of Meat

Falafel Ball w/Hummus

$1.50

Portion of Beef & Lamb

$4.00

Portion of Chicken

$4.00

Portion of Mixed Meat

$4.00

Drinks

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Ice Tea, Arnold Palmer

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dessert

Baklava Nut Roll

Baklava Nut Roll

$3.75

Rolled flaky filo dough, walnuts, almonds and honey. Drizzled with chocolate.

Cinnamon Sugar Pita Strips

$6.00

Kids Meal

A simple kid-sized lavash wrap (meat wrapped up), kid-sized side, and juice box. No modifications or substitutions please.
Kids Meal Wrap

Kids Meal Wrap

$7.50

A simple kid-sized lavash wrap (meat wrapped up), kid-sized side, and juice box. No modifications or substitutions please.

Kids Meal QuesaDoner

Kids Meal QuesaDoner

$7.50

Protein of your choice and American Cheese pressed like a quesadilla. Includes a kids sized side and juice box.

Vegan Wrap

Hummus, Lemon-Herb Tahini, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Crispy Garbanzos, Romaine, Cabbage, Falafel or Quinoa.

Vegan Wrap - Falafel

$12.00

Vegan Wrap - Quinoa

$12.00

Vegan Doner Salad

Romain, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, fried lavash chips, crispy garbanzo, fried pita, lemon-herb tahini and a side of balsamic dressing.

VEGAN - Doner Salad - Falafel

$13.75

VEGAN - Doner Salad - Veggie

$13.75

Vegan Medi Bowl

Falafel, tahini and dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, tomato, cucumber, olives, lemon-herb tahini, crispy garbanzos, and za'atar.

VEGAN - Medi Bowl - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Medi Bowl - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Berliner Bowl

Falafel, tahini and dill quinoa, pickled red onions and carrots, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, berliner red sauce, lemon-herb tahini, lavash chips, and sumac.

VEGAN - Berliner Bowl - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Berliner Bowl - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Remix Bowl

Falafel, dill-tahini quinoa, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, harissa, kalamata olives, crispy and marinated garbanzo, cabbage, and lemon herbed tahini dressing.

VEGAN - Remix Bowl - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Remix Bowl - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Doner Basket

Salad and fries topped with hummus, falafel, lemon-herb tahini, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita. Hummus and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

VEGAN - Doner Basket - Falafel

$14.00

Street Greek Gyro Combo

Choice of protein with zesty feta, berliner sauce, tzatziki, onion, tomato and french fries...all wrapped in a pillowy pita with a side of your choice and a drink. ***No ingredient substitutions on this item***

Street Greek Gyro - Beef & Lamb

$15.95

Street Greek Gyro - Chicken

$15.95

Street Greek Gyro - Mixed Meat

$15.95

Street Greek Gyro - Falafel

$15.95

Street Greek - Gyro Only

Choice of protein with zesty feta, berliner sauce, tzatziki, onion, tomato and french fries...all wrapped in a pillowy pita.***No ingredient substitutions on this item***

Street Greek Gyro - Beef & Lamb

$10.95

Street Greek Gyro - Chicken

$10.95

Street Greek Gyro - Mixed Meat

$10.95

Street Greek Gyro - Falafel

$10.95

Attributes and Amenities
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.

Website

Location

3601 N Digital Drive #201, Lehi, UT 84043

Directions

