Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed) SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)

Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)

No reviews yet

1010 E. 2100 S.

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Smothered Burritos

Sweet Pork Burrito

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.49

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Grilled Steak Burrito

$10.49

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Salads

Sweet Pork Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Barbacoa Beef Salad

$8.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

Veggie Salad

$7.99

Mango Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tacos Meals

Sweet Pork Tacos (2)

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Tacos (2)

$8.49

Barbacoa Beef Tacos (2)

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)

$9.49

Grilled Steak Tacos (2)

$10.49

Veggie Tacos (2)

$7.49

Enchilada Meals

Sweet Pork Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$9.49

Grilled Steak Enchiladas (2)

$10.49

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$7.49

Nachos

Sweet Pork Nachos

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$8.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Steak Nachos

$10.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Baja Bowls

Sweet Pork Baja Bowl

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$8.49

Barbacoa Beef Baja Bowl

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Baja Bowl

$9.49

Grilled Steak Baja Bowl

$10.49

Bean & Cheese Baja Bowl

$7.99

Small Salads

SM Sweet Pork Salad

$7.49

SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.49

SM Barbacoa Beef Salad

$7.49

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$8.49

SM Grilled Steak Salad

$9.49

SM Veggie Salad

$6.49

SM Mango Chicken Salad

$7.49

Tacos (1)

Sweet Pork Taco (1)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Taco (1)

$6.99

Barbacoa Beef Taco (1)

$6.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (1)

$7.99

Grilled Steak Taco (1)

$8.99

Veggie Taco (1)

$5.99

Enchiladas (1)

Sweet Pork Enchilada (1)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (1)

$6.99

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (1)

$6.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (1)

$7.99

Grilled Steak Enchilada (1)

$8.99

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$5.99

Small Nachos

SM Sweet Pork Nachos

$7.49

SM Grilled Chicken Nachos

$7.49

SM Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$7.49

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$8.49

SM Grilled Steak Nachos

$9.49

SM Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Quesadillas

Sweet Pork Quesadilla

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Queso-smothered Burrito

Queso-smothered Sweet Pork Burrito

$10.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Queso-smothered Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$10.49

Queso-smothered Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$11.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Steak Burrito

$12.49

Queso-smothered Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.49

Quesadillas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla (ALC)

$7.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$7.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (ALC)

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla (ALC)

$5.99

Tacos A la Carte

Sweet Pork Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Barbacoa Beef Taco (ALC)

$3.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (ALC)

$3.99

Grilled Steak Taco (ALC)

$4.99

Veggie Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Enchiladas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Enchilada (ALC)

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$3.49

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (ALC)

$3.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$3.99

Grilled Steak Enchilada (ALC)

$4.99

Cheese Enchilada (ALC)

$3.49

Kids

Veggie Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Cheese Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Cheese Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Cheese Kids Taco (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Cheese Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Cheese Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Appetizers

SM Chips & Salsa

$2.99

SM Chips & Beans

$2.99

SM Chips & Queso

$3.49

SM Chips & Guacamole

$3.49
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Chips & Beans

Chips & Beans

$3.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.99
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Beverages

12oz Kids Drink

$1.19

22oz Soft Drink

$2.49

32oz Soft Drink

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Jarritos

$2.75

Bottled Sangria

$2.75

Bottled Mexican Coke

$2.75

Plastic Bottle Coke

$2.49

Energy Drink

$2.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.99
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$3.99
Flan

Flan

$3.99
Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

$0.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Churros

$1.99

22oz Soft Drink

$2.49

Daily Specials*

Monday - SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Loaded with Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and dressing. DRESSINGS: Tomatillo Ranch, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette. Served with a 22oz beverage

Tuesday - Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Stuffed with Shredded Beef, cheese and sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, and choice of beans, topped with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Wednesday - 2 Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$8.49

Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, cheese and sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, and choice of beans, topped with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Thursday - SM Sweet Pork Salad

$8.49

Loaded with Sweet Pork, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and dressing. DRESSINGS: Tomatillo Ranch or Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette. Served with a 22oz beverage

Friday - Sweet Pork Baja Bowl

$8.99

Filled with Sweet Pork, cheese, rice, beans and sauce. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Saturday - Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$8.99

Stuffed with Shredded Beef, cheese, rice, beans and sauce. Then smothered with extra sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Sunday - Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$8.49

Family Packs

12 Sweet Pork or Chicken Enchiladas stuffed with meat, cheese and choice of sauce. Comes with Rice, Beans and Chips & Queso. Feeds six.

Chicken Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Sweet Pork Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Mixed Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Single-Use Items

Add Utensils

*SIDES*

1oz Guacamole

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Rice

$1.29

4oz Side Black Beans

$1.29

4oz Side Pinto Beans

$1.29

4oz Side Refried Beans

$1.29

Extra Shredded Cheese**

$1.29

1oz Extra Tortilla Strips

SM Chips

$0.99

Regular Chips** (Full Pan)

$1.99

SM Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Large Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Small Corn Tortilla

$0.25

SM Corn Tortilla GLUTEN FRIENDLY

$0.25

Extra Lettuce

$0.99

*MEATS*

2oz Extra Sweet Pork

$1.99

2oz Extra Grilled Chicken

$1.99

2oz Extra Barbacoa Beef

$1.99

Extra Grilled Steak (2oz)

$2.49

4oz Side Sweet Pork

$3.99

4oz Side Grilled Chicken

$3.99

4oz Side Barbacoa Beef

$3.99

4oz Side Grilled Steak

$4.99

*DRESSINGS/SAUCES*

2oz Pico De Gallo

$0.50

2oz Salsa Fresca

$0.50

2oz Salsa Roja

$0.50

2oz Queso**

$0.99

4oz Pico De Gallo

$0.99

4oz Salsa Fresca

$0.99

4oz Mango Salsa

$0.99

4oz Salsa Roja

$1.00

4oz SM Queso

$1.99

2oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.50

2oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$0.50

2oz Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce

$0.99

2oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.99

4oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.99

4oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$0.99

4oz Tomatillo Cilantro

$1.99

4oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

2oz Roasted Green Chile

$0.99

4oz Roasted Green Chile

$1.99

2oz Raspberry Chipotle

$0.99

4oz Raspberry Chipotle Chicken

$1.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Website

Location

1010 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed) image
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed) image

