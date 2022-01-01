Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Bella Notte

6,931 Reviews

$$

3715 Nicholasville RD

Lexington, KY 40503

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Chopped Caesar Salad
Fettuccine Alfredo Classico

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.95

Cappucino

$5.00

Employee Latte/Cappuccino

$1.00

Primi Piatti

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00+

hand breaded & served w/ warm marinara, dill shallot & chipotle aioli

Fresh Mozzarella Fritto

Fresh Mozzarella Fritto

$8.00+

hand breaded fior di latte mozzarella w/ warm marinara, basil pesto oil

Zucchini Fritto

$7.00+

fresh zucchini "fries" w/ chipotle aioli

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$12.00+

combination of fried calamari, fior di latte mozzarella & zucchini "fries" served w/ dill shallot, chipotle aioli & marinara sauces

Fresh Caprese

Fresh Caprese

$9.00+

fresh fior di latte mozzarella w/ roma tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, evoo & balsamic reduction

Meatballs al Forno

Meatballs al Forno

$8.00

topped w/ arrabiata sauce & baked w/ mozzarella & provolone, served w/ housemade ciabatta bread

Bella Bruschetta Trio

Bella Bruschetta Trio

$10.00+

three grilled breads, two topped w/ roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, parmesan & balsamic reduction & one topped w/ warm gorgonzola & pistachio honey

Fresh Soups & Salads

Spicy Tomato Basil Soup

Spicy Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

w/ chicken, bacon & sun-dried tomatoes

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00+
Chopped Caesar Salad

Chopped Caesar Salad

$5.00+

chopped romaine tossed to order w/ Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & garlic toasted croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00+

fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, garlic toasted croutons, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & parmesan w/ signature balsamic vinaigrette

Wood Grilled Salmon Salad

Wood Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola, grilled asparagus, toasted pine nuts & our signature balsamic vinaigrette

Signature Pastas

Seafood Linguine

Seafood Linguine

$26.00

fresh fish, clams, shrimp & calamari w/ spicy arrabiata sauce, clam broth, grilled ciabatta bread & grilled lemon

Penne Gorgonzola

$19.00

grilled chicken, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red chilies & gorgonzola cream sauce

Penne Fresco

Penne Fresco

$18.00

grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh broccoli, garlic, basil, toasted pine nuts & lemon butter sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara

Rigatoni Crema

Rigatoni Crema

$18.00

sausage, mushrooms & toasted garlic cream sauce w/ crushed red chilies, parmesan & chives

Baked Rigatoni Romano

Baked Rigatoni Romano

$18.00

crumbled sausage, spicy pork & pepperoni ragout, mozzarella & provolone, pickled fresno chilies & fresh basil

Penne Kalamata

Penne Kalamata

$18.00

grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce

Penne Spinachi

Penne Spinachi

$18.00

fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce

Penne La Bella

Penne La Bella

$19.00

fresh asparagus, roma tomatoes, lemon juice, parsley & vodka cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo Classico

Fettuccine Alfredo Classico

$17.00

prepared in the Roman tradition w/ parmesan, nutmeg & parsley

Penne Pesto

Penne Pesto

$17.00

creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese

Penne Arrabiata

Penne Arrabiata

$14.00

marinara w/ crushed chilies, chili infused oil, basil & lemon juice

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$13.00

an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce

Manicotti

$14.00

cheese stuffed tubular pasta w/ choice of sauce

Homemade Lasagna

$16.00

3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ choice of sauce

Ravioli

Ravioli

$14.00

cheese filled pasta w/ choice of sauce

Family Seafood Linguine

Family Seafood Linguine

$51.00

fresh fish, clams, shrimp & calamari w/ spicy arrabiata sauce, clam broth, grilled ciabatta bread & grilled lemon

Family Penne Gorgonzola

$37.00

grilled chicken, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red chilies & gorgonzola cream sauce

Family Penne Fresco

Family Penne Fresco

$35.00

grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh broccoli, garlic, basil, toasted pine nuts & lemon butter sauce

Family Chicken Parmesan

Family Chicken Parmesan

$35.00

hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara

Family Rigatoni Crema

Family Rigatoni Crema

$35.00

sausage, mushrooms & toasted garlic cream sauce w/ crushed red chilies, parmesan & chives

Family Baked Rigatoni Romano

Family Baked Rigatoni Romano

$35.00

crumbled sausage, spicy pork & pepperoni ragout, mozzarella & provolone, pickled fresno chilies & fresh basil

Family Penne Kalamata

$35.00

grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce

Family Penne Spinachi

$35.00

fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce

Family Penne La Bella

$37.00

fresh asparagus, roma tomatoes, lemon juice, parsley & vodka cream sauce

Family Fettuccine Alfredo Classico

$33.00

prepared in the Roman tradition w/ parmesan, nutmeg & parsley

Family Penne Pesto

$33.00

creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese

Family Penne Arrabiata

$27.00

marinara w/ crushed chilies, chili infused oil, basil & lemon juice

Family Spaghetti

$25.00

an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce

Family Manicotti

$27.00

cheese stuffed tubular pasta w/ choice of sauce

Family Homemade Lasagna

$31.00

3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ choice of sauce

Family Ravioli

$27.00

cheese filled pasta w/ choice of sauce

Wood-Fired Grill

Fresh Catch

$28.00

always fresh, sustainably fished & line caught, cut in-house, grilled or signature spice blackened served w/ choice of side

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

fresh Atlantic salmon, cut in-house, grilled or signature spice blackened w/ choice of side

Salmon Oreganato

$25.00Out of stock

w/ capers, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, evoo & served w/ green beans almandine

Butcher Burger

$17.00

grilled half pound hamburger w/ grilled pepper bacon from Stone Cross Farm, bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, diced roma tomatoes, crispy onions & smoky BBQ sauce on a fresh baked brioche bun served w/ choice of side

Filet Mignon

$34.00

8 ounce in-house butchered center cut beef tenderloin, grilled w/ house marinade or signature spice blackened w/ buttermilk potato puree, prosciutto wrapped asparagus & onion ring

Petit Filet

$25.00

4 ounce in-house butchered beef tenderloin, grilled w/ house marinade or signature spice blackened w/ buttermilk potato puree, prosciutto wrapped asparagus & onion ring

Bone-In Pork Chop

$25.00

12 ounce shoulder chop from Stone Cross Farm, brined 24 hours & peppered w/ choice of side

Tuscan Meatloaf

$19.00

veal, pork & ricotta meatloaf w/ spicy tomato jam & choice of side

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

wood fire grilled chicken breasts over fettuccine w/ mushroom marsala cream sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

layered w/ fresh sage leaves & La Quercia prosciutto, wood fire grilled & served w/ creamy parmesan orzo pasta, grilled asparagus & roma tomatoes

Piccata Classico

$20.00

floured & lightly fried Chicken, served w/ capellini pasta & caper lemon butter sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.50

Kids Fettuccine

$6.50

Kids Fettuccine & Chicken

$7.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso & brandy soaked ladyfingers w/ sweetened mascarpone mouse, dusted w/ cocoa

Panna Cotta

$9.00

light & creamy vanilla custard w/ strawberries, cocoa & caramel syrup drizzle

GF Chocolate Torte

$11.00

w/ imported Amarena cherries & balsamic syrup

Espresso Cake

$11.00

Layered Cake Special

$12.00Out of stock

Sides/Extras

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$4.00

Buttermilk Potato Puree

$4.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Add Extra Bread

$4.00

comes with signature herbs & olive oil

Herb Jar

$5.00

8 oz container of our signature herb blend

DD Beverages

20oz Bottled Coke

$4.00

20oz Bottled Sprite

$4.00

Wine

Diora Pinot Noir

$38.00

Rascal Pinot Noir

$30.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$55.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$90.00

H3 Columbia Merlot

$28.00

Sin Zin Alexander Valley

$42.00

Antinori Sangiovese

$26.00Out of stock

Brancaia Red Blend

$42.00

Tenuta Chianti

$38.00Out of stock

Gascon Malbec

$30.00

W. Hill Cabernet

$30.00

Mercer Cabernet

$36.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$38.00

Black Stallion Cabernet

$55.00

Adesso Sweet Red

$38.00

Zen Of Zin

$42.00

Chateau Michelle Riesling

$26.00

Mezzacorona Rose

$38.00

Allegro Moscato

$35.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Prophecy Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Honig Sauv Blanc

$42.00Out of stock

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$36.00

Stonestreet Chardonnay

$55.00Out of stock

Ruffino Prosecco

$28.00

Caposaldo Moscato

$30.00Out of stock

Taittinger Brut

$90.00

White Zin

$26.00

Rive Della Chiesa

$34.00Out of stock

La Crema Chardonnay

$60.00

Daou Rose

$35.00

Ca' Del Sarto PG

$18.00Out of stock

Nivole Moscato Sparkling

$35.00

Frogs Leap Chardonnay

$45.00

Bonterra

$30.00

Condoni

$30.00

Carafe Blonde Sangria

$25.00

Seasonal

Southern Belle Red Blend BTL

$38.00

Silk & Spice Red Blend BTL

$42.00

Cote Mas Btl

$38.00

Dry Creek Btl

$38.00

Frescobaldi Btl

$46.00

Large Order Menu

Half Pan Caprese

$40.00

fresh fior di latte mozzarella w/ roma tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, evoo & balsamic reduction

Half Pan Bruschetta

$45.00

three grilled breads, two topped w/ roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, parmesan & balsamic reduction & one topped w/ warm gorgonzola & pistachio honey

Half Pan Meatballs

$30.00

15 of our 3oz meatballs in marinara sauce

Half Pan House Salad

$20.00

fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, garlic toasted croutons, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & parmesan w/ signature balsamic vinaigrette

Half Pan Caesar Salad

$20.00

chopped romaine tossed to order w/ Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & garlic toasted croutons

Quart Tomato Basil Soup

$18.00

w/ chicken, bacon & sun-dried tomatoes

Half Pan Chicken

$20.00

Half Pan Shrimp

$30.00

Half Pan Vegetables

$10.00

Half Pan Fettuccine Alfredo

$80.00

prepared in the Roman tradition w/ parmesan, nutmeg & parsley

Half Pan Penne Spinachi

$85.00

fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce

Half Pan Penne La Bella

$90.00

fresh asparagus, roma tomatoes, lemon juice, parsley & vodka cream sauce

Half Pan Penne Pesto

$80.00

creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese

Half Pan Penne Arrabiata

$65.00

marinara w/ crushed chilies, chili infused oil, basil & lemon juice

Half Pan Rigatoni Crema

$85.00

sausage, mushrooms & toasted garlic cream sauce w/ crushed red chilies, parmesan & chives

Half Pan Rigatoni Romano

$85.00

crumbled sausage, spicy pork & pepperoni ragout, mozzarella & provolone, pickled fresno chilies & fresh basil

Half Pan Penne Gorgonzola

$90.00

grilled chicken, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red chilies & gorgonzola cream sauce

Half Pan Penne Fresco

$85.00

grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh broccoli, garlic, basil, toasted pine nuts & lemon butter sauce

Half Pan Chicken Parmesan

$85.00

hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara

Half Pan Penne Kalamata

$85.00

grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce

Half Pan Spaghetti Marinara

$60.00

an Italian classic staple w/ marinara sauce

Half Pan Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$70.00

an Italian classic staple w/ meat sauce

Half Pan Lasagna Marinara

$75.00

3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ marinara sauce

Half Pan Lasagna Meat Sauce

$85.00

3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ meat sauce

Half Pan Penne Chicken Marsala

$85.00

wood-fire grilled chicken, mushrooms, shallots, marsala rosemary sauce

Half Pan Buttermilk Potato Puree

$20.00

Half Pan Sautéed Green Beans

$20.00

Half Pan Sautéed Broccoli

$20.00

Half Pan Grilled Asparagus

$25.00

Half Pan Brussel Sprouts

$25.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Local. Seasonal. since 1996

Website

Location

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington, KY 40503

Directions

