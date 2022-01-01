Bella Notte
$$
3715 Nicholasville RD
Lexington, KY 40503
Primi Piatti
Fried Calamari
hand breaded & served w/ warm marinara, dill shallot & chipotle aioli
Fresh Mozzarella Fritto
hand breaded fior di latte mozzarella w/ warm marinara, basil pesto oil
Zucchini Fritto
fresh zucchini "fries" w/ chipotle aioli
Fritto Misto
combination of fried calamari, fior di latte mozzarella & zucchini "fries" served w/ dill shallot, chipotle aioli & marinara sauces
Fresh Caprese
fresh fior di latte mozzarella w/ roma tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, evoo & balsamic reduction
Meatballs al Forno
topped w/ arrabiata sauce & baked w/ mozzarella & provolone, served w/ housemade ciabatta bread
Bella Bruschetta Trio
three grilled breads, two topped w/ roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, parmesan & balsamic reduction & one topped w/ warm gorgonzola & pistachio honey
Fresh Soups & Salads
Spicy Tomato Basil Soup
w/ chicken, bacon & sun-dried tomatoes
Butternut Squash Soup
Chopped Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed to order w/ Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & garlic toasted croutons
House Salad
fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, garlic toasted croutons, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & parmesan w/ signature balsamic vinaigrette
Wood Grilled Salmon Salad
fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola, grilled asparagus, toasted pine nuts & our signature balsamic vinaigrette
Signature Pastas
Seafood Linguine
fresh fish, clams, shrimp & calamari w/ spicy arrabiata sauce, clam broth, grilled ciabatta bread & grilled lemon
Penne Gorgonzola
grilled chicken, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red chilies & gorgonzola cream sauce
Penne Fresco
grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh broccoli, garlic, basil, toasted pine nuts & lemon butter sauce
Chicken Parmesan
hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara
Rigatoni Crema
sausage, mushrooms & toasted garlic cream sauce w/ crushed red chilies, parmesan & chives
Baked Rigatoni Romano
crumbled sausage, spicy pork & pepperoni ragout, mozzarella & provolone, pickled fresno chilies & fresh basil
Penne Kalamata
grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce
Penne Spinachi
fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce
Penne La Bella
fresh asparagus, roma tomatoes, lemon juice, parsley & vodka cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo Classico
prepared in the Roman tradition w/ parmesan, nutmeg & parsley
Penne Pesto
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
Penne Arrabiata
marinara w/ crushed chilies, chili infused oil, basil & lemon juice
Spaghetti
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
Manicotti
cheese stuffed tubular pasta w/ choice of sauce
Homemade Lasagna
3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ choice of sauce
Ravioli
cheese filled pasta w/ choice of sauce
Wood-Fired Grill
Fresh Catch
always fresh, sustainably fished & line caught, cut in-house, grilled or signature spice blackened served w/ choice of side
Atlantic Salmon
fresh Atlantic salmon, cut in-house, grilled or signature spice blackened w/ choice of side
Salmon Oreganato
w/ capers, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, evoo & served w/ green beans almandine
Butcher Burger
grilled half pound hamburger w/ grilled pepper bacon from Stone Cross Farm, bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, diced roma tomatoes, crispy onions & smoky BBQ sauce on a fresh baked brioche bun served w/ choice of side
Filet Mignon
8 ounce in-house butchered center cut beef tenderloin, grilled w/ house marinade or signature spice blackened w/ buttermilk potato puree, prosciutto wrapped asparagus & onion ring
Petit Filet
4 ounce in-house butchered beef tenderloin, grilled w/ house marinade or signature spice blackened w/ buttermilk potato puree, prosciutto wrapped asparagus & onion ring
Bone-In Pork Chop
12 ounce shoulder chop from Stone Cross Farm, brined 24 hours & peppered w/ choice of side
Tuscan Meatloaf
veal, pork & ricotta meatloaf w/ spicy tomato jam & choice of side
Chicken Marsala
wood fire grilled chicken breasts over fettuccine w/ mushroom marsala cream sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
layered w/ fresh sage leaves & La Quercia prosciutto, wood fire grilled & served w/ creamy parmesan orzo pasta, grilled asparagus & roma tomatoes
Piccata Classico
floured & lightly fried Chicken, served w/ capellini pasta & caper lemon butter sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
Tiramisu
espresso & brandy soaked ladyfingers w/ sweetened mascarpone mouse, dusted w/ cocoa
Panna Cotta
light & creamy vanilla custard w/ strawberries, cocoa & caramel syrup drizzle
GF Chocolate Torte
w/ imported Amarena cherries & balsamic syrup
Espresso Cake
Layered Cake Special
Sides/Extras
DD Beverages
Wine
Diora Pinot Noir
Rascal Pinot Noir
La Crema Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
H3 Columbia Merlot
Sin Zin Alexander Valley
Antinori Sangiovese
Brancaia Red Blend
Tenuta Chianti
Gascon Malbec
W. Hill Cabernet
Mercer Cabernet
Louis Martini Cabernet
Black Stallion Cabernet
Adesso Sweet Red
Zen Of Zin
Chateau Michelle Riesling
Mezzacorona Rose
Allegro Moscato
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Prophecy Sauv Blanc
Honig Sauv Blanc
J. Lohr Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Stonestreet Chardonnay
Ruffino Prosecco
Caposaldo Moscato
Taittinger Brut
White Zin
Rive Della Chiesa
La Crema Chardonnay
Daou Rose
Ca' Del Sarto PG
Nivole Moscato Sparkling
Frogs Leap Chardonnay
Bonterra
Condoni
Carafe Blonde Sangria
Seasonal
Large Order Menu
Half Pan Caprese
fresh fior di latte mozzarella w/ roma tomatoes, fresh basil, basil oil, evoo & balsamic reduction
Half Pan Bruschetta
three grilled breads, two topped w/ roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, parmesan & balsamic reduction & one topped w/ warm gorgonzola & pistachio honey
Half Pan Meatballs
15 of our 3oz meatballs in marinara sauce
Half Pan House Salad
fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, garlic toasted croutons, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & parmesan w/ signature balsamic vinaigrette
Half Pan Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed to order w/ Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & garlic toasted croutons
Quart Tomato Basil Soup
w/ chicken, bacon & sun-dried tomatoes
Half Pan Chicken
Half Pan Shrimp
Half Pan Vegetables
Half Pan Fettuccine Alfredo
prepared in the Roman tradition w/ parmesan, nutmeg & parsley
Half Pan Penne Spinachi
fresh spinachi, chopped walnuts & gorgonzola cream sauce
Half Pan Penne La Bella
fresh asparagus, roma tomatoes, lemon juice, parsley & vodka cream sauce
Half Pan Penne Pesto
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
Half Pan Penne Arrabiata
marinara w/ crushed chilies, chili infused oil, basil & lemon juice
Half Pan Rigatoni Crema
sausage, mushrooms & toasted garlic cream sauce w/ crushed red chilies, parmesan & chives
Half Pan Rigatoni Romano
crumbled sausage, spicy pork & pepperoni ragout, mozzarella & provolone, pickled fresno chilies & fresh basil
Half Pan Penne Gorgonzola
grilled chicken, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red chilies & gorgonzola cream sauce
Half Pan Penne Fresco
grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh broccoli, garlic, basil, toasted pine nuts & lemon butter sauce
Half Pan Chicken Parmesan
hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara
Half Pan Penne Kalamata
grilled chicken, kalamata olives, chives, toasted pine nuts & butter sauce
Half Pan Spaghetti Marinara
an Italian classic staple w/ marinara sauce
Half Pan Spaghetti Meat Sauce
an Italian classic staple w/ meat sauce
Half Pan Lasagna Marinara
3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ marinara sauce
Half Pan Lasagna Meat Sauce
3 layers of herbs & cheeses w/ meat sauce
Half Pan Penne Chicken Marsala
wood-fire grilled chicken, mushrooms, shallots, marsala rosemary sauce
Half Pan Buttermilk Potato Puree
Half Pan Sautéed Green Beans
Half Pan Sautéed Broccoli
Half Pan Grilled Asparagus
Half Pan Brussel Sprouts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh. Local. Seasonal. since 1996
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington, KY 40503