Black Radish

2021 Brigo, Lambrusco di Grasparossa, ‘Balotta’, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

$45.00 +

Greogorio Brigo is a young man from the countryside north of Modena. Growing up on the farm he learned hard work early in his life helping his grandfather and father in their daily routine. He was also exposed to a lot of cool Lambrusco. Greogorio was an agronomist and consultant for several farms around the Modena and Bologna area but in 2021 he decided to follow his dream: produce his very own Lambrusco. He stopped selling his grapes to the massive production cooperative wineries and committed himself to creating his own small production wines. All of his experience farming, and living in the region, guided the vision of his Lambrusco to represent the spirit of this land, devoted to friendship, sharing, party and happiness. Balotta means "chatting with some friends."