Black Radish

2591 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92104

Cocktails

Airmail

$15.00

Bourbon Mash

$15.00

2oz Bourbon .5oz Chambord .5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lemon 5 Blackberries Muddled Shake/Rocks/Skewered Blackberry

Empress Gin Sour

$15.00

French Seventy-Five

$15.00

Gooseberry Margarita

$15.00

Mocktail

$12.00

New York Sour

$15.00

PV&J

$15.00

Specialty Cocktail

$15.00

Tropical Mojito

$15.00

Division Bell

$17.00

Margarita

$15.00

2oz Tequila .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lime Juice .25oz Agave Syrup Shake / Salt Rimmed Rocks / Lime Wedge

Mexican Firing Squad

$15.00

2oz Tequila .75oz Grenadine Syrup .75oz Lime juice 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters Shake / Collins / Top with Soda / Lime Wedge

Mezcal Negroni

$17.00

Naked and Famous

$15.00

.75oz Mezcal .75oz Yellow Chartreuse .75oz Aperol .75oz Lime Shake / Coupe / Lime Wedge

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$17.00

1.5oz Reposado Tequila .5oz Mezcal .25oz Agave Syrup 2 Dashed Mole Bitters Stir / Rocks / Orange Peel

Paloma

$15.00

Ultima Palabra

$17.00

Black Manhattan

$17.00

2oz Rye 1oz Averna 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Brandied Cherry

Boulevardier

$15.00

1. oz Bourbon 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Stir / Rocks with Large Cube / Orange Peel

Gold Rush

$15.00

2oz Bourbon .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Honey Syrup Shake / Rocks / Lemon Wedge

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$17.00

2oz Bourbon (Or Any Spirit) .25oz Luxardo 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir / Absinthe Rinsed Rocks / Lemon Peel

Manhattan

$15.00

2oz Rye 1oz Sweet Vermouth 2 Dashed Angostura Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Brandied Cherry

New York Sour

$17.00

2oz Rye .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Shake / Rocks / Float of Red Wine / Lemon Wedge

Old Fashioned

$15.00

2oz Bourbon or Rye .25oz Demerara Syrup 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters 1 Dash Orange Bitters Stir / Rocks Glass / Orange Peel

Paper Plane

$19.00

.75oz Bourbon .75oz Aperol .75oz Amaro Nonino .75oz Lemon Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel

Sazerac

$17.00

2oz Rye .25oz Rich Simple Syrup 3 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Stir / Chilled Small Whisky Glass Washed with Absinthe / Lemon Peel

Vieux Carre

$17.00

1oz Rye 1oz Cognac 1oz Sweet Vermouth .25oz Benedictine 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters 2 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Stir / Coupe / Lemon Peel

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

2oz Rye .75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice Egg White Reverse Dry Shake / Sour / 3 Drops of Angostura Bitters Floated on Top of Foam

Brandy Alexander

$15.00

1oz Cognac 1oz Creme de Cacao 1oz Heavy Cream Shake / Coupe / Nutmeg

Pisco Sour

$15.00

2oz Pisco .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Egg white Reverse Dry Shake / Sour / 3 drops Amargo Chuncho Bitters

Sidecar

$17.00

Champs Elysees

$17.00

Army Navy

$15.00

2oz Gin .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Orgeat 2 Dashes Angostura Shake / Coupe / Lemon Wedge

Aviation

$17.00

2 oz Gin .75 oz Split between Luxardo & Creme De Yvette .75 oz Lemon Juice Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel

Bee's Knees

$15.00

2oz Gin .75oz Honey Syrup .75oz Lemon Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel

Clover Club

$17.00

2oz Gin .75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice 1 Egg White 4 Raspberries Reverse Dry Shake / Coupe / Raspberry

Corpse Reviver #2

$17.00

.75oz Gin .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lillet Blanc .75oz Lemon Shake / Absinthe Rinsed Coupe / Lemon Peel

Eastside

$15.00

2oz Gin .75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lime 3 Cucumber Slices 5-6 Mint Leaves Shake / Coupe / Mint & Cucumber

Last Word

$17.00

.75oz Gin .75oz Green Chartreuse .75oz Luxardo Maraschino .75oz Lime Shake / Coupe / Brandied Cherry

Martinez

$17.00

1.5oz Old Tom Gin 1.5oz Sweet Vermouth Bar Spoon Luxardo 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Orange Peel

Negroni

$15.00

1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Stir / Rocks with Big Cube / Orange Peel

Vesper

$17.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

1.5oz Amaretto .75oz Bourbon .75oz Lemon Bar Spoon Demerara ½ Egg white Shake / Rocks / Lemon Wedge & Brandied Cherry

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Carajillo

$15.00

Grasshopper

$17.00

1oz Creme De Cacao 1oz Creme De Menthe 1oz Heavy Cream Shake / Rocks / No Garnish

Trinidad Sour

$21.00

1.5oz Angostura Bitters .5oz Rye .75oz Orgeat .75oz Lemon Juice Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel

Airmail

$15.00

1.5oz Aged Rum .75oz Honey Syrup .75oz Lime Shake/Coupe/Top with Sparkling/Lime Wedge

Daiquiri

$15.00

2oz White Rum .75oz Lime juice .75oz Simple Syrup Shake / Coupe / Lime Wedge

Dark n' Stormy

$15.00

2oz Goslings Black Rum .75oz Simple Syrup .5oz Ginger Syrup .75oz Lime Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Shake / Collins / Lime Wedge & Candied Ginger

Jungle Bird

$17.00

1.5oz Blackstrap Rum .75oz Campari 1.5oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lime juice Shake / Rocks / Pineapple Wedge

Mai Tai

$17.00

2 oz Aged Rum .5 oz Cointreau .5 oz Orgeat 1 oz Lime Juice Whip shake / Rocks / Lime Wheel & Mint Bouquet

Penicillin

$17.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

2oz Scotch 1oz Sweet Vermouth 3 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Lemon Twist

Rusty Nail

$15.00

2oz Scotch .75oz Drambuie 2 Dashes Orange Bitters Stir / Rocks / Orange Peel

Blood & Sand

$15.00

Black Russian

$15.00

2 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua Build / Rocks / No Garnish

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

1.5oz Citrus Vodka 1oz Cranberry Juice .75oz Cointreau .5oz Lime Shake / Coupe / Orange Peel

Dirty Shirley

$15.00

Grey Hound

$15.00

2oz Vodka 4oz Grapefruit Juice Build / Rocks / Lime Wheel

Kamakaze

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

1.5 oz Vodka .5oz Cointreau .1oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Shake / Sugar Rimmed Coupe / Lemon Peel

Moscow Mule

$15.00

2oz Vodka .75oz Simple Syrup .5oz Ginger Syrup .75oz Lime Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Shake / Splash of Soda / Collins / Lime Wheel

Vesper

$17.00

2oz vodka .75oz gin .5oz Lillet Blanc 1 Dash Orange Bitters Stir / Coupe / Lemon Peel

White Russian

$15.00

2oz Vodka 1oz Kahlua .75oz Heavy Cream Build / Rocks / No Garnish

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

El Jimador

$13.00

Plantation

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

St. George Gin

$13.00

Dickel Rye

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Wine

Adrien Renoir Champagne Grand Cru

$140.00+

Cavicchioli '1928' Prosecco

$13.00+

Crémant de Loire

$13.00+

Ultraviolet

$13.00+

Carboniste Sea Urchin

$60.00

2021 Brigo, Lambrusco di Grasparossa, ‘Balotta’, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

$45.00+

Greogorio Brigo is a young man from the countryside north of Modena. Growing up on the farm he learned hard work early in his life helping his grandfather and father in their daily routine. He was also exposed to a lot of cool Lambrusco. Greogorio was an agronomist and consultant for several farms around the Modena and Bologna area but in 2021 he decided to follow his dream: produce his very own Lambrusco. He stopped selling his grapes to the massive production cooperative wineries and committed himself to creating his own small production wines. All of his experience farming, and living in the region, guided the vision of his Lambrusco to represent the spirit of this land, devoted to friendship, sharing, party and happiness. Balotta means "chatting with some friends."

Liwa Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Mark Haisma Saint Peray

$25.00+

Pence Ranch

$16.00+

Jolie-Laide Rose

$20.00+
Matthiasson 2021 Chardonnay, Linda Vista

Matthiasson 2021 Chardonnay, Linda Vista

$80.00

Golden Delicious apples, yellow peaches, musk melon, and honey on the nose and through to the palate, the medium acidity is balanced by pleasant fleshiness, finishing very clean with a hint of minerality. Refreshing and with moderate alcohol, this wine is all about pleasure, begging to be drunk up, with some oysters or a roast chicken and a big smile. The vines were originally planted in 1989, and we’re proud to take our turn caring for them as the vineyard reaches a true maturity.

2020 Orixe Sotelo, Rosé en Flor, Napa Valley, California

2020 Orixe Sotelo, Rosé en Flor, Napa Valley, California

$69.00

Tasting notes: The Rosé en Flor is inspired by the legendary bottlings of the Lopez de Heredia Rosado from Rioja Spain. This is not your average Rose. The Orixe Sotelo Rose en Flor holds aromas of nectarines and raspberries, layered with more savory elements of macadamia nut and mushrooms. On the palate the wine is filling and deeply textured, but still carriers plenty of acidity.

2019 Alessandro Tofanari, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy

2019 Alessandro Tofanari, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy

$45.00

Alssandro, a native Tuscan, started his winery project in 2001. He found the perfect plot of land nearly 10 years earlier, but it took years of convincing the owner to sell him Podere La Castellaccia outside of the famous Tuscan hill town of San Gimignano. Locally, Alessandro is known as the patron saint of Vernaccia as he finds very old neglected vineyards and nurtures the old vines back to life . Along with his wife Simona they have championed this often overlooked whitegrape varietal

2021 En Cavale, Skin Ferment White Wine, Contra Costa, California

$16.00+

blended from Sauvignon Blanc (50%), Chenin Blanc (30%), and Verdelho (20%), all fermented on their skins for about three weeks.

2018 Le Grappin, 1er Cru, Les Gravieres

2018 Le Grappin, 1er Cru, Les Gravieres

$160.00

Vineyard From a 40 year old parcel of Chardonnay on Argovian white limestone, a rarity in Santenay, where the Bajocian red soil of the Côte de Nuits, which reappears in Chassagne to the north, reigns supreme. Argovian marl, terre blanche, is the classic soil for Chardonnay in Burgundy, and these vines were planted at a time when Santenay vineyards were almost entirely Pinot Noir. A forward thinking viticulteur indeed!

2018 Le Grappin St Aubin

2018 Le Grappin St Aubin

$145.00

4 barrels made From a small vineyard above and west of the village of Saint Aubin as the aspects starts facing south-westerly. The fruit from the top is more mineral and acid driven, with grapes lower down giving richer, riper, fruit-driven character. Being westerly facing and tucked up towards the Hautes-Côte de Beaune, this is a late ripening site with old vines delivering classic Saint Aubin aromatics, flavours and verve.

Ashes & Diamonds Cab Savignon Bottle

$169.00

Ashes & Diamonds Cabernet Franc Bottle

$123.00

Cain Cuvée

$18.00+

Corkage

$20.00

Roblet Monnot Pinot Noir Bottle

$190.00

2020 Thomas Santamaria ‘Tranoi’ Rouge, VDF, Corisca, France

$55.00+

Grenache Noir, Sangiovese Thomas is the 6th generation to take over the estate, which, over the years, has acquired 30 hectares of vines across the Oletta, Olmeta-di-Tuda, and St.-Florent communes on the island of Corsica planted in schist and limestone soils. Much like their neighbors at Clos Marfisi, previous generations had farmed in the traditional ways, and never gave into outside pressure in regards to using herbicides and pesticides, which unfortunately became common in the 1970s. Thomas has begun to take that a step further. He maintains strict organic farming principles, and is looking at biodynamic treatments as well as following the lunar cycle for all vineyard work.

2021, Scar of the Sea, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, California

$70.00

2021 Idlewild 2021, Red Wine ‘The Bird’, Piedmont Red Blend, North Coast, California

$50.00

The 2021 is based in Barbera that is blended with Dolcetto, Freisa, Nebbiolo, and Grignolino to achieve the balance desired from this Piedmontese inspired blend. The fruit comes from Fox Hill Vineyard, Lost Hills Ranch, and our new (yet to be named) site in Russian River Valley. Fox Hill lends depth, Lost Hills balances with vibrancy and bright aromatics, and the Russian River site gives a core of fresh fruit and spice. In the end, Mendocino is on display with high 􏰀􏰁􏰂 􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰇􏰅􏰁􏰈􏰉 􏰀􏰁􏰂 􏰀 􏰊􏰈􏰋􏰌 􏰍􏰄􏰈􏰀􏰉􏰀􏰁􏰇 􏰋􏰎􏰉􏰇􏰏􏰐􏰏􏰇􏰌 􏰆􏰑􏰏􏰄􏰈 􏰒􏰎􏰉􏰉􏰏􏰀􏰁 􏰒􏰏􏰊􏰈􏰋 􏰓􏰀􏰄􏰄􏰈􏰌 􏰔􏰄􏰄􏰉 􏰏􏰁 􏰇􏰑􏰈 􏰕􏰀􏰍􏰉 􏰇􏰅 􏰖􏰀􏰗􏰈 the wine cohesive.

2019 Pierre Borel, Cabernet Franc, Loire Valley

$69.00

2018 Cascina Roccalini Nebbiolo Barbaresco

$20.00+

2021 Le Machine, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, California

$48.00+

Wine Pairing

$45.00

Beer

Juice Maze

$7.00

Stone Delicious

$7.00

Thorn Street Barrio Lager

$7.00

Spirits

Adictivo Añejo

$18.00

Azuñia Black Extra Añejo

$23.00

Corazon Blanco

$13.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$25.00

El Jimador Blanco

$13.00

El Jolgorío Mezcal

$17.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

$53.00

Noble Coyote Espadín Mezcal

$23.00

Noble Coyote Tobla Mezcal

$26.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Tapatio Blanco 110

$18.00

Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo

$65.00

Amaro Angeleno

$15.00

Averna

$13.00

Braulio

$15.00

Cynar

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Meletti

$13.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Nonino

$13.00

Ramazotti

$13.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$32.00

Dickel Rye

$13.00

E H Taylor Single Barrel

$48.00

E H Taylor Small Batch

$32.00

Heaven's Door Bourbon

$16.00

Jack Daniel's Tennesse Whiskey

$13.00

Kentucky Owl Rye

$32.00

Makers 46

$17.00

Russels Reserve 6 Year

$16.00

Templeton 10yr Rye

$32.00

Templeton 4yr Rye

$14.00

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon

$17.00

Whistle Pig 6yr Piggyback Rye

$20.00

Remy Martin Cognac 1738

$14.00

Remy Martin Cognac VSOP

$17.00

St. George Brandy

$16.00

Croft Ruby Port

$10.00

Croft Tawny Port 10yr

$15.00

Graham's Six Grapes Port

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$14.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$14.00

Hendrick's Gin

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$17.00

Plymouth Navy Strength Gin

$15.00

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$15.00

St. George Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray Ten

$15.00

The Botanist Islay Gin

$14.00

Grey Whale Gin

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Benedictine

$11.00

BnB Benedictine & Brandy

$14.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chareau

$14.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cremè de Violette

$11.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Giffard Abricot Du Rossillon

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

$11.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$12.00

Ricard Absinthe

$16.00

Sipsmith Sloe Gin

$11.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Vita Divine Creme de Menthe

$11.00

7 Caves Jasmin Rum

$15.00

7 Caves Orange Rum

$15.00

Appleton Jamaican Rum

$13.00

Dr. Bird Jamaican Rum

$16.00

Flor de Caña White Rum

$13.00

Hamilton 86 Demerara Rum

$14.00

Hamilton Navy Strength Rum

$16.00

Malahat Spiced Rum

$15.00

Neisson Agricole Rhum

$14.00

Papa Pilar Dark Rum

$15.00

Plantation 3 Star White Rum

$13.00

Plantation 5 Year Rum

$16.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$17.00

Famous Grouse Blended Scotch

$13.00

Highland Park 12 Year

$18.00

Highland Park 18 Year

$65.00

Jameson

$13.00

Limavady Single Malt Whiskey

$16.00

Macallan 18yr

$65.00

Port Charlotte 10 Heavy Peat Single Malt

$16.00

Red Breast 12 Year Irish Whiskey

$23.00

Slane

$13.00

Talisker 10

$15.00

The Glenrothes Speyside Single Malt

$16.00

Chopin Family Reserve

$30.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Reyka

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

N/A

Coffee

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Juice

$6.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Squirt Bottle

$4.00

Still Water Bottle

$6.00

NON #3

$16.00+

Bar Snacks

French Fries

$19.00

Fresh Oysters 4

$19.00

Fresh Oysters 6

$27.00

Mini Burger

$19.00

The Cheese

$15.00

Dinner

Amuse Bouche

Ahi Crudo

$23.00

Bread

$3.00

Cone Cabbage

$19.00

Lobster

$29.00

Pork Belly

$21.00

Shellfish

$29.00

Castelfranco Salad

$17.00

Lobster Bisque

$19.00

Duck

$37.00

Filet Mignon

$51.00

Mushroom Ragu

$32.00

Mushroon Ragu with Truffle

$89.00

Special Entree

$47.00

Swordfish

$39.00

Wild Boar

$35.00

Ice Cream Duo

$13.00

Mignardise

Apple Delight

$15.00

Sorbet

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe

$89.00

Wine Pairing

$45.00

Ahi Crudo PF

Cone Cabbage PF

Lobster PF

Pork Belly PF

Shellfish PF

Wagyu Meatball PF

Orzo & Leek

Orzo & Leek with Truffle

$57.00

Cone Cabbage

Lobster Bisque PF

Castelfranco Salad PF

Duck PF

Filet Mignon PF

$11.00

Mushroom Ragu PF

Mushroom Ragu with Truffles PF

$57.00

Special Entree PF

$10.00

Swordfish PF

Wild Boar PF

Ice Cream Duo PF

Mignardise

Apple Delight PF

Sorbet PF

Chocolate Cake PF

Vanilla Cake PF

French Fries PF

Fresh Oysters 4 PF

Fresh Oysters 6 PF

$7.00

Mini Burger PF

The Cheese PF

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2591 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Black Radish image
Black Radish image
Black Radish image

