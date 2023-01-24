Black Radish
No reviews yet
2591 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Airmail
Bourbon Mash
2oz Bourbon .5oz Chambord .5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lemon 5 Blackberries Muddled Shake/Rocks/Skewered Blackberry
Empress Gin Sour
French Seventy-Five
Gooseberry Margarita
Mocktail
New York Sour
PV&J
Specialty Cocktail
Tropical Mojito
Division Bell
Margarita
2oz Tequila .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lime Juice .25oz Agave Syrup Shake / Salt Rimmed Rocks / Lime Wedge
Mexican Firing Squad
2oz Tequila .75oz Grenadine Syrup .75oz Lime juice 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters Shake / Collins / Top with Soda / Lime Wedge
Mezcal Negroni
Naked and Famous
.75oz Mezcal .75oz Yellow Chartreuse .75oz Aperol .75oz Lime Shake / Coupe / Lime Wedge
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
1.5oz Reposado Tequila .5oz Mezcal .25oz Agave Syrup 2 Dashed Mole Bitters Stir / Rocks / Orange Peel
Paloma
Ultima Palabra
Black Manhattan
2oz Rye 1oz Averna 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Brandied Cherry
Boulevardier
1. oz Bourbon 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Stir / Rocks with Large Cube / Orange Peel
Gold Rush
2oz Bourbon .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Honey Syrup Shake / Rocks / Lemon Wedge
Improved Whiskey Cocktail
2oz Bourbon (Or Any Spirit) .25oz Luxardo 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir / Absinthe Rinsed Rocks / Lemon Peel
Manhattan
2oz Rye 1oz Sweet Vermouth 2 Dashed Angostura Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Brandied Cherry
New York Sour
2oz Rye .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Shake / Rocks / Float of Red Wine / Lemon Wedge
Old Fashioned
2oz Bourbon or Rye .25oz Demerara Syrup 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters 1 Dash Orange Bitters Stir / Rocks Glass / Orange Peel
Paper Plane
.75oz Bourbon .75oz Aperol .75oz Amaro Nonino .75oz Lemon Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel
Sazerac
2oz Rye .25oz Rich Simple Syrup 3 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Stir / Chilled Small Whisky Glass Washed with Absinthe / Lemon Peel
Vieux Carre
1oz Rye 1oz Cognac 1oz Sweet Vermouth .25oz Benedictine 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters 2 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Stir / Coupe / Lemon Peel
Whiskey Sour
2oz Rye .75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice Egg White Reverse Dry Shake / Sour / 3 Drops of Angostura Bitters Floated on Top of Foam
Brandy Alexander
1oz Cognac 1oz Creme de Cacao 1oz Heavy Cream Shake / Coupe / Nutmeg
Pisco Sour
2oz Pisco .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Egg white Reverse Dry Shake / Sour / 3 drops Amargo Chuncho Bitters
Sidecar
Champs Elysees
Army Navy
2oz Gin .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Orgeat 2 Dashes Angostura Shake / Coupe / Lemon Wedge
Aviation
2 oz Gin .75 oz Split between Luxardo & Creme De Yvette .75 oz Lemon Juice Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel
Bee's Knees
2oz Gin .75oz Honey Syrup .75oz Lemon Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel
Clover Club
2oz Gin .75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice 1 Egg White 4 Raspberries Reverse Dry Shake / Coupe / Raspberry
Corpse Reviver #2
.75oz Gin .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lillet Blanc .75oz Lemon Shake / Absinthe Rinsed Coupe / Lemon Peel
Eastside
2oz Gin .75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lime 3 Cucumber Slices 5-6 Mint Leaves Shake / Coupe / Mint & Cucumber
Last Word
.75oz Gin .75oz Green Chartreuse .75oz Luxardo Maraschino .75oz Lime Shake / Coupe / Brandied Cherry
Martinez
1.5oz Old Tom Gin 1.5oz Sweet Vermouth Bar Spoon Luxardo 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Orange Peel
Negroni
1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Stir / Rocks with Big Cube / Orange Peel
Vesper
Amaretto Sour
1.5oz Amaretto .75oz Bourbon .75oz Lemon Bar Spoon Demerara ½ Egg white Shake / Rocks / Lemon Wedge & Brandied Cherry
Aperol Spritz
Carajillo
Grasshopper
1oz Creme De Cacao 1oz Creme De Menthe 1oz Heavy Cream Shake / Rocks / No Garnish
Trinidad Sour
1.5oz Angostura Bitters .5oz Rye .75oz Orgeat .75oz Lemon Juice Shake / Coupe / Lemon Peel
Airmail
1.5oz Aged Rum .75oz Honey Syrup .75oz Lime Shake/Coupe/Top with Sparkling/Lime Wedge
Daiquiri
2oz White Rum .75oz Lime juice .75oz Simple Syrup Shake / Coupe / Lime Wedge
Dark n' Stormy
2oz Goslings Black Rum .75oz Simple Syrup .5oz Ginger Syrup .75oz Lime Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Shake / Collins / Lime Wedge & Candied Ginger
Jungle Bird
1.5oz Blackstrap Rum .75oz Campari 1.5oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lime juice Shake / Rocks / Pineapple Wedge
Mai Tai
2 oz Aged Rum .5 oz Cointreau .5 oz Orgeat 1 oz Lime Juice Whip shake / Rocks / Lime Wheel & Mint Bouquet
Penicillin
Rob Roy
2oz Scotch 1oz Sweet Vermouth 3 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Stir / Nick & Nora / Lemon Twist
Rusty Nail
2oz Scotch .75oz Drambuie 2 Dashes Orange Bitters Stir / Rocks / Orange Peel
Blood & Sand
Black Russian
2 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua Build / Rocks / No Garnish
Cosmopolitan
1.5oz Citrus Vodka 1oz Cranberry Juice .75oz Cointreau .5oz Lime Shake / Coupe / Orange Peel
Dirty Shirley
Grey Hound
2oz Vodka 4oz Grapefruit Juice Build / Rocks / Lime Wheel
Kamakaze
Lemon Drop
1.5 oz Vodka .5oz Cointreau .1oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Shake / Sugar Rimmed Coupe / Lemon Peel
Moscow Mule
2oz Vodka .75oz Simple Syrup .5oz Ginger Syrup .75oz Lime Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Shake / Splash of Soda / Collins / Lime Wheel
Vesper
2oz vodka .75oz gin .5oz Lillet Blanc 1 Dash Orange Bitters Stir / Coupe / Lemon Peel
White Russian
2oz Vodka 1oz Kahlua .75oz Heavy Cream Build / Rocks / No Garnish
Buffalo Trace
El Jimador
Plantation
Remy Martin VSOP
St. George Gin
Dickel Rye
Titos
Wine
Adrien Renoir Champagne Grand Cru
Cavicchioli '1928' Prosecco
Crémant de Loire
Ultraviolet
Carboniste Sea Urchin
2021 Brigo, Lambrusco di Grasparossa, ‘Balotta’, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Greogorio Brigo is a young man from the countryside north of Modena. Growing up on the farm he learned hard work early in his life helping his grandfather and father in their daily routine. He was also exposed to a lot of cool Lambrusco. Greogorio was an agronomist and consultant for several farms around the Modena and Bologna area but in 2021 he decided to follow his dream: produce his very own Lambrusco. He stopped selling his grapes to the massive production cooperative wineries and committed himself to creating his own small production wines. All of his experience farming, and living in the region, guided the vision of his Lambrusco to represent the spirit of this land, devoted to friendship, sharing, party and happiness. Balotta means "chatting with some friends."
Liwa Sauvignon Blanc
Mark Haisma Saint Peray
Pence Ranch
Jolie-Laide Rose
Matthiasson 2021 Chardonnay, Linda Vista
Golden Delicious apples, yellow peaches, musk melon, and honey on the nose and through to the palate, the medium acidity is balanced by pleasant fleshiness, finishing very clean with a hint of minerality. Refreshing and with moderate alcohol, this wine is all about pleasure, begging to be drunk up, with some oysters or a roast chicken and a big smile. The vines were originally planted in 1989, and we’re proud to take our turn caring for them as the vineyard reaches a true maturity.
2020 Orixe Sotelo, Rosé en Flor, Napa Valley, California
Tasting notes: The Rosé en Flor is inspired by the legendary bottlings of the Lopez de Heredia Rosado from Rioja Spain. This is not your average Rose. The Orixe Sotelo Rose en Flor holds aromas of nectarines and raspberries, layered with more savory elements of macadamia nut and mushrooms. On the palate the wine is filling and deeply textured, but still carriers plenty of acidity.
2019 Alessandro Tofanari, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy
Alssandro, a native Tuscan, started his winery project in 2001. He found the perfect plot of land nearly 10 years earlier, but it took years of convincing the owner to sell him Podere La Castellaccia outside of the famous Tuscan hill town of San Gimignano. Locally, Alessandro is known as the patron saint of Vernaccia as he finds very old neglected vineyards and nurtures the old vines back to life . Along with his wife Simona they have championed this often overlooked whitegrape varietal
2021 En Cavale, Skin Ferment White Wine, Contra Costa, California
blended from Sauvignon Blanc (50%), Chenin Blanc (30%), and Verdelho (20%), all fermented on their skins for about three weeks.
2018 Le Grappin, 1er Cru, Les Gravieres
Vineyard From a 40 year old parcel of Chardonnay on Argovian white limestone, a rarity in Santenay, where the Bajocian red soil of the Côte de Nuits, which reappears in Chassagne to the north, reigns supreme. Argovian marl, terre blanche, is the classic soil for Chardonnay in Burgundy, and these vines were planted at a time when Santenay vineyards were almost entirely Pinot Noir. A forward thinking viticulteur indeed!
2018 Le Grappin St Aubin
4 barrels made From a small vineyard above and west of the village of Saint Aubin as the aspects starts facing south-westerly. The fruit from the top is more mineral and acid driven, with grapes lower down giving richer, riper, fruit-driven character. Being westerly facing and tucked up towards the Hautes-Côte de Beaune, this is a late ripening site with old vines delivering classic Saint Aubin aromatics, flavours and verve.
Ashes & Diamonds Cab Savignon Bottle
Ashes & Diamonds Cabernet Franc Bottle
Cain Cuvée
Corkage
Roblet Monnot Pinot Noir Bottle
2020 Thomas Santamaria ‘Tranoi’ Rouge, VDF, Corisca, France
Grenache Noir, Sangiovese Thomas is the 6th generation to take over the estate, which, over the years, has acquired 30 hectares of vines across the Oletta, Olmeta-di-Tuda, and St.-Florent communes on the island of Corsica planted in schist and limestone soils. Much like their neighbors at Clos Marfisi, previous generations had farmed in the traditional ways, and never gave into outside pressure in regards to using herbicides and pesticides, which unfortunately became common in the 1970s. Thomas has begun to take that a step further. He maintains strict organic farming principles, and is looking at biodynamic treatments as well as following the lunar cycle for all vineyard work.
2021, Scar of the Sea, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, California
2021 Idlewild 2021, Red Wine ‘The Bird’, Piedmont Red Blend, North Coast, California
The 2021 is based in Barbera that is blended with Dolcetto, Freisa, Nebbiolo, and Grignolino to achieve the balance desired from this Piedmontese inspired blend. The fruit comes from Fox Hill Vineyard, Lost Hills Ranch, and our new (yet to be named) site in Russian River Valley. Fox Hill lends depth, Lost Hills balances with vibrancy and bright aromatics, and the Russian River site gives a core of fresh fruit and spice. In the end, Mendocino is on display with high the wine cohesive.
2019 Pierre Borel, Cabernet Franc, Loire Valley
2018 Cascina Roccalini Nebbiolo Barbaresco
2021 Le Machine, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, California
Wine Pairing
Spirits
Adictivo Añejo
Azuñia Black Extra Añejo
Corazon Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Del Maguey Chichicapa
El Jimador Blanco
El Jolgorío Mezcal
Herradura Reposado
José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo
Noble Coyote Espadín Mezcal
Noble Coyote Tobla Mezcal
Siete Leguas Blanco
Tapatio Blanco 110
Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo
Amaro Angeleno
Averna
Braulio
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Meletti
Montenegro
Nonino
Ramazotti
Blanton's Bourbon
Dickel Rye
E H Taylor Single Barrel
E H Taylor Small Batch
Heaven's Door Bourbon
Jack Daniel's Tennesse Whiskey
Kentucky Owl Rye
Makers 46
Russels Reserve 6 Year
Templeton 10yr Rye
Templeton 4yr Rye
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
Whistle Pig 6yr Piggyback Rye
Remy Martin Cognac 1738
Remy Martin Cognac VSOP
St. George Brandy
Croft Ruby Port
Croft Tawny Port 10yr
Graham's Six Grapes Port
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Empress 1908 Gin
Hendrick's Gin
Nikka Coffey Gin
Plymouth Navy Strength Gin
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
St. George Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Tanqueray Ten
The Botanist Islay Gin
Grey Whale Gin
Suntory Toki
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Benedictine
BnB Benedictine & Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Chareau
Cointreau
Cremè de Violette
Disaronno
Giffard Abricot Du Rossillon
Green Chartreuse
Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur
Licor 43
Luxardo Maraschino
Pimm's
Plymouth Sloe Gin
Ricard Absinthe
Sipsmith Sloe Gin
St. Germain
Vita Divine Creme de Menthe
7 Caves Jasmin Rum
7 Caves Orange Rum
Appleton Jamaican Rum
Dr. Bird Jamaican Rum
Flor de Caña White Rum
Hamilton 86 Demerara Rum
Hamilton Navy Strength Rum
Malahat Spiced Rum
Neisson Agricole Rhum
Papa Pilar Dark Rum
Plantation 3 Star White Rum
Plantation 5 Year Rum
Plantation Pineapple Rum
Balvenie 12yr Double Wood
Famous Grouse Blended Scotch
Highland Park 12 Year
Highland Park 18 Year
Jameson
Limavady Single Malt Whiskey
Macallan 18yr
Port Charlotte 10 Heavy Peat Single Malt
Red Breast 12 Year Irish Whiskey
Slane
Talisker 10
The Glenrothes Speyside Single Malt
Chopin Family Reserve
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Reyka
Tito's
N/A
Bar Snacks
Dinner
Amuse Bouche
Ahi Crudo
Bread
Cone Cabbage
Lobster
Pork Belly
Shellfish
Castelfranco Salad
Lobster Bisque
Duck
Filet Mignon
Mushroom Ragu
Mushroon Ragu with Truffle
Special Entree
Swordfish
Wild Boar
Ice Cream Duo
Mignardise
Apple Delight
Sorbet
Chocolate Cake
Prix Fixe
Prix Fixe
Wine Pairing
Ahi Crudo PF
Cone Cabbage PF
Lobster PF
Pork Belly PF
Shellfish PF
Wagyu Meatball PF
Orzo & Leek
Orzo & Leek with Truffle
Cone Cabbage
Lobster Bisque PF
Castelfranco Salad PF
Duck PF
Filet Mignon PF
Mushroom Ragu PF
Mushroom Ragu with Truffles PF
Special Entree PF
Swordfish PF
Wild Boar PF
Ice Cream Duo PF
Mignardise
Apple Delight PF
Sorbet PF
Chocolate Cake PF
Vanilla Cake PF
French Fries PF
Fresh Oysters 4 PF
Fresh Oysters 6 PF
Mini Burger PF
The Cheese PF
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2591 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104