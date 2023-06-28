Anthony's Boathouse 19
9001 South 19th Street
Tacoma, WA 98466
Food
Appetizers - Boathouse
Fresh Dungeness Crab Dip
fresh Dungeness crab, artichoke hearts, parmesan cheese, onion
Cheese Curds
tempura batter, homemade pepper jelly
Steamed Clams
garlic, white wine, butter, crushed red pepper, fresh herbs
Grilled Garlic Bread
herb roasted garlic, shaved parmesan
Crispy Calamari
hand cut strips, sweet onions, jalapenos, tarter sauce
Mini Cheeseburgers - Two
angus beef, Boathouse sauce, carmelizied onion, tomato
Fried Pickles
bread & butter pickles, ancho chile ranch dressing
Wild Salmon Dip
cream cheese, lemon, baguette
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Soups & Salads - Boathouse
Classic Caesar
Large Caesar Salad
Weeds
seasonal greens, croutons, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette
Grilled Pear Salad
arcadian greens, grilled bartlett pears, candied cashews, blue cheese crumbles, white balsamic vinaigrette
Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
glazed chicken breast, asian vegetables, cucumber, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, sesame soy dressing, sesme seeds
Dungeness Crab & Prawn Louie
old bay spice prawns, dungeness crab, asparagus, boiled egg, avocado, kalamato olives, tomato, romaine hearts, house louie dressing
Hawaiian Poke Salad
marinated ahi, asian slaw, cucunber, sesame dressing, chile sauce
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Cup of Tomato Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Tomato Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Salmon Salad with Strawberry
Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.
Burgers Sandwich Tacos
All American Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, boathouse sauce
Wild Salmon BLT
wild salmon, applewood smoked bacon, tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato
Smokehouse Burger
applewood smoked bacon, smoked mozzarella, buttermilk, onion strings, chiptole bbq sauce, nayo, lettuce, tomato
Impossible Burger
Chargrilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, grilled onion mayo and our secret sauce. Served with French fries
N'awlins Po'Boy
gulf prawns, souther slaw, remoulade, grilled rustic roll
Crispy Fish Sandwich
beer battered alaskan cod, tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato, pub bun
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
smoked mozzarella, cheddar, american & provolone
Boathouse Prime Rib Dip
roasted prime rib, horseradish cream cheese, crispy onion strings, grilled rustic roll, rosemary jus
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
citrus marinated mahi, salsa mayo, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tomato, santa fe flour tortillas
Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco & Chowder
Wild Salmon Tacos
spicy seared, salsa mayo, cabbage, santa fe tortillas
Wild Salmon Tacos & Chowder
Chicken Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, boathouse sauce
Smokehouse Chicken Burger
applewood smoked bacon, smoked mozzarella, buttermilk, onion strings, chiptole bbq sauce, nayo, lettuce, tomato
Big Plate Fish Fry
Macaroni & Cheese
elbow macaroni, american, chedddar & pepper jack cheese, bourbon infused carmelized onions, bacon, herbed crumbs
Louisiana Style Jambalaya
blackened chicken, andouille sausage, gulf prawns, jasmine rice, spicy cajun sauce
Roasted Scampi Prawns
oven roasted prawns with garlic butter, fresh lemon, topped with gremolata
Wild Salmon Plate
chargrilled with sun-dried tomato-basil butter, smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Grilled Royal Ranch New York Strip Steak
smashed potatoes, seared roma tomatoes, seasoned steak butter
Royal Ranch Prime Top Sirloin
grilled to your liking, smashed potatoes
Alaskan Cod & Chips 3 Pieces
Alaskan Cod & Chips 2 Pieces
Calamari & Chips
Prawns & Chips
Combo Fry: Cod, Calamari, Prawns
slaw, french fries, tarter sauce
Pan Fried Oyster
fresh yearling oysters, pan fried until golden brown
Blackened Rockfish
Copper Sockeye Salmon Chargrilled
Fresh Copper River Sockeye salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Filet Mignon
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
St Louis Rib Dinner
blackened chicken, andouille sausage, gulf prawns, jasmine rice, spicy cajun sauce
Early Dinners Boathouse
Sides BT
Side 1/4 Avocado
Side 2pc Bacon
Side Chicken Cold
Side Chicken Hot
Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz
Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz
Side Crostini
Side Fries
Side Mashed
Side Polenta
Side Rice
Side Prawn Chilled
Side Scallop 1 ea
Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz
Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz
Side Silver Salmon 4oz
Side Slaw
Side Tempura Prawn
Side Veg
Side Guacamole
Drinks
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Chocolate Milk
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Sparkling Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Lemonade
Refill Raspberry Lemonade
Beer
7 Seas Amber Ale
Mt. Vernon, WA
Manny's Pale Ale
Tacoma, WA
Narrows IPA
Tacoma, WA
Narrows Lager
Tacoma, WA
Rueben's IPA
Tacoma, WA
Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale
Everett, WA
Silver City Porter
Tacoma, WA
Wet Coast Moving Day IPA
Tacoma, WA
Beer Sampler
Growler
Growler Refill
7 Seas Cutter Amber Ale LRG
Georgetown Manny's Pale Ale LRG
Narrows IPA LRG
Narrows Lager 22oz
Rueben's Crushable IPA LRG
Scuttlebutt Pale Ale LRG
Silver City Panther Lake Porter LRG
Wet Coast Moving Day IPA LRG
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Kaliber Non Alcoholic
Crabby's Ginger Beer
Blue Moon
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Stella Artois
Ginger Beer
Coors Light
Rainer
Tieton Bourbon Peach
Elemental Blood Orange
2 Town Blackberry
2 Town Apple Crisp
Tieton Bourbon Peach LRG
Elemental Blood Orange LRG
2 Town Blackberry LRG
2 Town Apple Crisp LRG
Cider Sampler
Liquor
Blantons
Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon
Buffalo
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Vanilla
Dry Fly Whiskey
Early Times
Four Roses
Fremont Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
MacNaugton's
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Rye
Hennessey VS
Christian Bros
Seagram's Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Aviation
Montego Bay
Bacardi Light
Capt Morgan
Malibu Rum
Myers Rum
Pyrat XO
Kraken Black Spice
Pancho Villa
Cuervo Gold
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Patron Silver
Casamingo Anejo
Casamingo Blanca
Casamingo Resposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanca
Don Julio Resposado
Cuervo 1800 Coconut
Milgro
Tanteo
Heritage Batch 12 Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Mandarin
Absolute Pear
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Orange
Dry Fly Vodka
Firefly
Grey Goose
Ketel One
New Amsterdam
Pearl Vodka
Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka
Titos
Kahlua
Rumplemintz
Bailey's Irish Cream
Limoncello
Frangelico
Dorda Double Chocolate
Cointreau
St Germain
Drambuie
Tia Maria
Aperol
Godiva Dark
Amaretto Disarrono
Chambord
Tuaca
Grand Marnier
Domain Canton Ginger
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Ballantines
Dewars
MaCallan 12 yr.
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Monkey Shoulder
Menu Cocktails
Blackberry Mai Tai
Blueberry Lemon Drop
Boathouse Coffee
Boathouse Margarita
Brown Sugar Bourbon Manhattan
Coconut Margarita
French 75
A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.
Gertie's Lemonade
Lemon Meringue Pie
Limoncello Martini
Margarita Diablo
Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
Negroni
Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.
Rye Speakeasy
Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry
Sour Gin Sling
Sparkling Pear Martini
The Skinny Grapefruit
Wagner's Bloody Mary
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
Rhuby Drop
Rhubarb Mojito
Rhubarb Mai Tai
Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Straw Basil Mojito
Straw Hard Seltzer
Strawberrillini
Standard Cocktails
Almond Joy
Amaretto Sour
Angel Kiss
Appletini
B 52 Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
Bart Margarita
Beautiful
Berry Berry Drop
Berry Cosmo
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Berry Mai Tai
Black Russian
Blackberry Cosmo
Blackberry Hard Seltzer
Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka
Blackberry Lime Mule
Blackberry Mojito
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Tea
Brandy Alexander
Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic
Bumbleberry Hard Seltzer
Bumbleberry Rita
Cadillac Margarita
Campari Spritzer
Cape Cod
Champ Cocktail
Br Champ Kir
BR Champ Magnolia
Chocolate Martini
Cilantro Paloma
Classic Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Coffee Royale
Cosmopolitan
Cran Lemon Drop
Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka
Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer
Crantini
CremeSicle
Cuba Libre
Daquiri
Derby Iced Tea
Elder Manhattan
Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.
Espresso Martini
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Gin Fizz
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Apple Cider Toddy
Hot B Brandy
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Caramel Apple
Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss
Hot Oatmeal Cookie
Hot Toddy
Huck Lemonade W/Vodka
Huckleberry Daiquiri
Huckleberry Hard Seltzer
Huckleberry Mojito
Huckleberry Nehi
Huckleberry Rumtini
Huckleberry Sangria
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Fuzzy Navel
Key Lime Mart
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Limoncello Drop
Long Island
Lynchberg Lemonade
Grape Nehi
Mai Tai
Mango Daiquiri
Mango Martini
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Coffee
Midori Sour
Mimosa
NW Warmer
Old Fashioned
Oola Garden Cocktail
Paloma
Peach Bellini
Peach Cosmo
Peach Daiquiri
Peach Hard Seltzer
Peach Lemonade W/Vodka
Peach Margarita
Peach Schnapps
Peachy Drop
Peppermint Patty
Pina Colada
Pomegranate Martini
Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
Rhubarb Mai Tai
Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita
Rhubarb Mojito
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Rhuby Drop
Ruby Red and Tonic
Rusty Nail
Rye Speakeasy
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Smith & Kerns
Smith & Wesson
Sour Apple Pucker
Spanish Coffee
Sparkling Elderberry
Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade
Speakeasy Rye Manhattan
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Spritzer
Straw Basil Mojito
Straw Chi Chi
Straw Cosmo
Straw Daquiri
Straw Hard Seltzer
Straw Lime Hard Seltzer
Straw Marg
Straw Pina
Strawberrillini
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tia Maria
Tom Collins
Vanilla White Russian Martini
Very Chocolate Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Cadillac
White Russian
White Russiantini
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass
Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass
Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass
Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass
Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass
Pinot Gris Solena
Pinot Noir Foris
Riesling Ste Michelle Glass
Rose Barnard Griffin Rose Glass
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass
Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass
Merlot Red Diamond Glass
Red Blend Barnard Griffin
Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane
Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"
Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars
Merlot Red Diamond
Syrah Amavi Cellars
Pinot Noir Foris
Red Blend Barnard Griffin
Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane
Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates
Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
Pinot Gris Latah Creek
Pinot Gris Solena
Riesling Ste Michelle
Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin
Domaine Mumm Brut Prestige
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose
Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label
Schramsberg "Blanc de Blanc"
Happy Hour
HH Food Boathouse
HH Liquor Boathouse
HH Wine Boathouse
HH Beer Boathouse
Desserts
Desserts Boathouse
Strawberry Sorbet
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Jar Pie BT
Salted Caramel Shake
sweet cream ice cream, housemade buttery caramel sauce, salted pretzels
Strawberry Shake
chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, brownie
Triple Chocolate Shake
chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, brownie
Edson's Peanut Butter Pie
creamy peanut butter, chocolate ganache, chocolate wafer cookie crust
Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae
fresh baked brownie, sweet cream ice cream, chocolate sauce & caramel, whipped cream
Anthony's Burnt Cream
Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.
Hot Fudge Sundae
Mini Sundae
Sm Ice Cream
Gluten Free Sorbet
B Day Sundae
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.
9001 South 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98466