Anthony's Boathouse 19

Food

Appetizers - Boathouse

Fresh Dungeness Crab Dip

$19.00

fresh Dungeness crab, artichoke hearts, parmesan cheese, onion

Cheese Curds

$12.00

tempura batter, homemade pepper jelly

Steamed Clams

$19.00

garlic, white wine, butter, crushed red pepper, fresh herbs

Grilled Garlic Bread

$9.00

herb roasted garlic, shaved parmesan

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

hand cut strips, sweet onions, jalapenos, tarter sauce

Mini Cheeseburgers - Two

$14.00

angus beef, Boathouse sauce, carmelizied onion, tomato

Fried Pickles

$8.00

bread & butter pickles, ancho chile ranch dressing

Wild Salmon Dip

$12.00

cream cheese, lemon, baguette

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Soups & Salads - Boathouse

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Weeds

$7.00

seasonal greens, croutons, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Pear Salad

$10.00

arcadian greens, grilled bartlett pears, candied cashews, blue cheese crumbles, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$17.00

glazed chicken breast, asian vegetables, cucumber, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, sesame soy dressing, sesme seeds

Dungeness Crab & Prawn Louie

$31.00

old bay spice prawns, dungeness crab, asparagus, boiled egg, avocado, kalamato olives, tomato, romaine hearts, house louie dressing

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$19.00

marinated ahi, asian slaw, cucunber, sesame dressing, chile sauce

Cup of Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$12.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Cup of Tomato Soup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$8.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Salmon Salad with Strawberry

$26.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Burgers Sandwich Tacos

All American Burger

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, boathouse sauce

Wild Salmon BLT

$25.00

wild salmon, applewood smoked bacon, tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato

Smokehouse Burger

$20.00

applewood smoked bacon, smoked mozzarella, buttermilk, onion strings, chiptole bbq sauce, nayo, lettuce, tomato

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Chargrilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, grilled onion mayo and our secret sauce. Served with French fries

N'awlins Po'Boy

$18.00

gulf prawns, souther slaw, remoulade, grilled rustic roll

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.00

beer battered alaskan cod, tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato, pub bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$15.00

smoked mozzarella, cheddar, american & provolone

Boathouse Prime Rib Dip

$23.00

roasted prime rib, horseradish cream cheese, crispy onion strings, grilled rustic roll, rosemary jus

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

citrus marinated mahi, salsa mayo, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tomato, santa fe flour tortillas

Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco & Chowder

$16.00

Wild Salmon Tacos

$21.00

spicy seared, salsa mayo, cabbage, santa fe tortillas

Wild Salmon Tacos & Chowder

$18.00

Chicken Burger

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, boathouse sauce

Smokehouse Chicken Burger

$20.00

applewood smoked bacon, smoked mozzarella, buttermilk, onion strings, chiptole bbq sauce, nayo, lettuce, tomato

Big Plate Fish Fry

Macaroni & Cheese

$18.00

elbow macaroni, american, chedddar & pepper jack cheese, bourbon infused carmelized onions, bacon, herbed crumbs

Louisiana Style Jambalaya

$24.00

blackened chicken, andouille sausage, gulf prawns, jasmine rice, spicy cajun sauce

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$21.00

oven roasted prawns with garlic butter, fresh lemon, topped with gremolata

Wild Salmon Plate

$28.00

chargrilled with sun-dried tomato-basil butter, smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Grilled Royal Ranch New York Strip Steak

$38.00

smashed potatoes, seared roma tomatoes, seasoned steak butter

Royal Ranch Prime Top Sirloin

$25.00

grilled to your liking, smashed potatoes

Alaskan Cod & Chips 3 Pieces

$23.00

Alaskan Cod & Chips 2 Pieces

$19.00

Calamari & Chips

$21.00

Prawns & Chips

$21.00

Combo Fry: Cod, Calamari, Prawns

$25.00

slaw, french fries, tarter sauce

Pan Fried Oyster

$24.00

fresh yearling oysters, pan fried until golden brown

Blackened Rockfish

$21.00

Copper Sockeye Salmon Chargrilled

$38.00

Fresh Copper River Sockeye salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Filet Mignon

$42.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

St Louis Rib Dinner

$36.00

blackened chicken, andouille sausage, gulf prawns, jasmine rice, spicy cajun sauce

Early Dinners Boathouse

SS Clam Chowder

SS Caesar Salad

SS Salmon Dip

SS Tomato Soup

SS Scampi Prawns

$26.00

SS Poke Salad

$26.00

SS Blackened Rockfish

$26.00

SS Top Sirloin

$26.00

SS Burnt Cream

SS Brownie

Sides BT

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side 2pc Bacon

$3.00

Side Chicken Cold

$6.00

Side Chicken Hot

$6.00

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crostini

$3.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Polenta

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Prawn Chilled

$7.00

Side Scallop 1 ea

$4.00

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$3.50

Side Tempura Prawn

$2.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Raspberry Lemonade

Beer

7 Seas Amber Ale

$8.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Manny's Pale Ale

$8.00

Tacoma, WA

Narrows IPA

$7.00

Tacoma, WA

Narrows Lager

$8.00

Tacoma, WA

Rueben's IPA

$9.00

Tacoma, WA

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$7.00

Everett, WA

Silver City Porter

$8.00

Tacoma, WA

Wet Coast Moving Day IPA

$8.00

Tacoma, WA

Beer Sampler

$9.50

Growler

$16.00

Growler Refill

$16.00

7 Seas Cutter Amber Ale LRG

$10.00

Georgetown Manny's Pale Ale LRG

$11.00

Narrows IPA LRG

$10.00

Narrows Lager 22oz

$11.00

Rueben's Crushable IPA LRG

$11.00

Scuttlebutt Pale Ale LRG

$10.00

Silver City Panther Lake Porter LRG

$11.00

Wet Coast Moving Day IPA LRG

$11.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Kaliber Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Crabby's Ginger Beer

$6.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.50

Rainer

$6.50

Tieton Bourbon Peach

$7.00

Elemental Blood Orange

$8.00

2 Town Blackberry

$8.00Out of stock

2 Town Apple Crisp

$8.00

Tieton Bourbon Peach LRG

$10.00

Elemental Blood Orange LRG

$11.00

2 Town Blackberry LRG

$11.00

2 Town Apple Crisp LRG

$11.00

Cider Sampler

$9.50

Liquor

Blantons

$17.00

Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00

Buffalo

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Early Times

$8.50

Four Roses

$12.00

Fremont Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

MacNaugton's

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Hennessey VS

$12.50

Christian Bros

$8.50

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation

$9.50

Montego Bay

$8.50

Bacardi Light

$9.50

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Kraken Black Spice

$9.00

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Casamingo Anejo

$14.00

Casamingo Blanca

$13.00

Casamingo Resposado

$14.50

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanca

$14.00

Don Julio Resposado

$14.00

Cuervo 1800 Coconut

$10.00

Milgro

$8.00

Tanteo

$13.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Mandarin

$9.50

Absolute Pear

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$9.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.50

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Firefly

$9.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$9.50

Pearl Vodka

$8.50

Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka

$8.50

Titos

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Dorda Double Chocolate

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

St Germain

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Aperol

$10.00

Godiva Dark

$10.00

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Domain Canton Ginger

$11.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Ballantines

$8.50

Dewars

$10.00

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.50

Menu Cocktails

Blackberry Mai Tai

$11.50

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Boathouse Coffee

$9.50

Boathouse Margarita

$10.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon Manhattan

$12.00

Coconut Margarita

$12.00

French 75

$10.00Out of stock

A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.

Gertie's Lemonade

$9.50

Lemon Meringue Pie

$9.50

Limoncello Martini

$9.50

Margarita Diablo

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry

Sour Gin Sling

$9.00

Sparkling Pear Martini

$14.00Out of stock

The Skinny Grapefruit

$11.00

Wagner's Bloody Mary

$11.50

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Strawberrillini

$11.00Out of stock

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Blackberry Cosmo

$10.50

Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka

$9.00

Blackberry Lime Mule

$9.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$9.50Out of stock

Bloody Maria

$9.50Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Bumbleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Campari Spritzer

$9.50

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cran Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka

$8.50

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Crantini

$12.00

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot B Brandy

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Huck Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Huckleberry Daiquiri

$11.50

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Huckleberry Mojito

$10.50

Huckleberry Nehi

$10.00

Huckleberry Rumtini

$9.00

Huckleberry Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.50

Mango Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Peach Cosmo

$10.50

Peach Daiquiri

$10.50

Peach Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Peach Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Peachy Drop

$10.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Ruby Red and Tonic

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00

Strawberrillini

$11.00Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass

$11.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$8.50

Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass

$9.00

Pinot Gris Solena

$11.00

Pinot Noir Foris

$10.00

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Rose Barnard Griffin Rose Glass

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass

$8.50

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$8.50Out of stock

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.00

Red Blend Barnard Griffin

$9.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars

$68.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$32.00

Syrah Amavi Cellars

$64.00

Pinot Noir Foris

$40.00

Red Blend Barnard Griffin

$36.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41

$65.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$34.00

Pinot Gris Solena

$34.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$32.00

Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$34.00

Domaine Mumm Brut Prestige

$68.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label

$125.00

Schramsberg "Blanc de Blanc"

$82.00

Happy Hour

HH Food Boathouse

HH Cup Chowder

$6.00

HH Caesar Salad

$6.00

HH Calamari

$12.00

HH Mahi Taco

$8.00

HH Manila Clams

$12.00

HH Onion Strings

$7.00

HH Salmon Dip

$9.00

HH Liquor Boathouse

HH Heritage Vodka

$5.50

HH Early Times

$5.50

HH Seagram's Gin

$5.50

HH Pancho Villa

$5.50

HH Montego Bay

$5.50

HH Ballantines

$5.50

HH Boathouse Margarita

$7.00

HH Brownsugar Manhattan

$12.00

HH Gertie's Lemonade

$7.00

HH Skinny Grapefruit

$7.00

HH Wine Boathouse

HH Cabernet Sauvignon by Buried Cane Glass

$6.50

HH Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$6.50

HH Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$6.50

HH Red Blend Barnard Griffin

$6.50

HH Red Diamond Merlot Glass

$6.50

HH Riesling Ste Michelle

$6.50

HH Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$6.50

HH Beer Boathouse

HH Scuttlebutt Pale Ale

$5.50

HH Narrows IPA

$5.50

HH 22oz Scuttlebutt Pale Ale

$8.50

HH 22oz Narrows IPA

$8.50

HH Tieton Bourbon Peach

$5.50

HH Elemental Blood Orange

$5.50

HH 22oz Tieton Bourbon Peach

$8.50

HH 22oz Elemental Blood Orange

$8.50

HH BT Bud Light

$3.50

HH BT Coors Light

$3.50

HH BT Rainer

$3.50

Desserts

Desserts Boathouse

Strawberry Sorbet

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Strawberry Jar Pie BT

$9.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$10.00

sweet cream ice cream, housemade buttery caramel sauce, salted pretzels

Strawberry Shake

$10.00

chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, brownie

Triple Chocolate Shake

$10.00

chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, brownie

Edson's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

creamy peanut butter, chocolate ganache, chocolate wafer cookie crust

Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$10.00

fresh baked brownie, sweet cream ice cream, chocolate sauce & caramel, whipped cream

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Mini Sundae

$5.50

Sm Ice Cream

$4.00

Gluten Free Sorbet

$9.00

B Day Sundae

Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.

9001 South 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98466

