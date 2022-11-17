  • Home
  • /
  • Freeland
  • /
  • Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD - 21603 Middletown Road
Main picView gallery

Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD 21603 Middletown Road

review star

No reviews yet

21603 Middletown Road

Freeland, MD 21053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

APPS

Crab Dip Bread Bowl

$15.00

Our famous Creamy Crab Dip served in a Bread Bowl with Bread Chips, topped with Cheese & Old Bay

Crab Pretzel

$17.00

One of our best selling items! Jumbo baked Pretzel loaded with our famous Creamy Crab Dip, Shredded Cheese, & Old Bay

Loaded Crab Dip

$11.00

Your choice of Fries, Tater Tots, or Potato Skins; topped with our famous Creamy Crab Dip, Shredded Cheese, & Old Bay

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Six deep-fried breaded Mozzarella Sticks, accompanied by a side of house-made Marinara Sauce

Pickle Chips

$7.00

Pickle Chips deep-fried to a golden crisp, served with a side of house-made Ranch

Pretzel - plain

$7.50

Jumbo baked Pretzel

SOUP

Cream of Crab

$10.00

Made-from-scratch Creamy Crab Soup that's loaded with Crab Meat, surrounding a scoop of our house-made Mashed Potatoes, a sprinkle of Old Bay is the "cherry" on top of this hearty dish!

French Onion Brisket

$8.00

A twist on the traditional! Braised Brisket with French Onion, served with Croutons & Provolone

SALAD

Chef Trio

$16.00

Fresh Garden Blend topped with Flat Iron Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Hard-boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Chicken House

$11.00

Fresh Garden Blend, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Croutons

House

$7.00

Fresh Garden Blend, Shredded Cheese, & Croutons

Shrimp House

$13.00

Fresh Garden Blend, Shredded Cheese, Shrimp, & Croutons

SANDWICH

Avocado Sandwich

$9.50

Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Avocado

Big Easy Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of Meat topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Jalapenos, our Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, & Tomato

Chzburger

$8.00

Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato

Chzburger w/Bacon

$10.00

Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

Cheeseburg Sub

$8.00

Burger cooked to your liking, topped with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll. Served with Chips.

Chesapeake Burger

$15.00

Your choice of Meat topped with our Grilled Crab Cake, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato

Crab Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & our Creamy Crab Dip

SPECIALTIES

Bourbon Melt

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Bacon, & BBQ Sauce inside a Grilled Cheese!

Bourbon Tenderloin Sub

$9.00

Bourbon Tenderloin Sub with Sweet Peppers, AuJus BBQ Sauce, and Provolone Cheese. Served with Chips.

Brisket Reuben

$9.00

Slow-cooked Corned Beef Brisket with traditional spices, Sauerkraut, Provolone Cheese, & Thousand Island Dressing on grilled Rye Bread

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, & BBQ Sauce folded into a crispy Tortilla; served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Slettuce, Tomato, & drizzled witih our house-made Ranch

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Our house-made Crab Cake, Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato, served on a Brioche Roll

Crab Cake Tacos

$15.00

Our house-made Crab Cake, Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato on three Soft-Shell Tacos, drizzled with Old Bay Ranch

French Dip Sub

$9.00

Beef Brisket marinated in our house-made French Onion Soup, Caramelized Onions, topped with Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll

Gyro

$9.50

Lamb Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onions, Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a handmade Pita Bread

Haddock Po-Boy

$10.00

Haddock Fillet in a Sub Roll topped with Lettuce and Tomato, served with a side of Remi and Chips!

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.00

Thin sliced Sirloin Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mexican Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Pepper Jack Cheeses on a Sub Roll

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.00

A combination of Shrimp, Scallops, our Creamy Crab Dip, Shredded Cheese, & Old Bay folded into a crispy Tortilla

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.00

Four deep-fried breaded Chicken Tenders, served with Fries

Fish 'n Chips Basket

$13.00

Deep-fried Beer Battered Haddock, served with Fries

Oyster Basket

$9.50

Homestyle, lightly-battered Oysters fried up crispy & crunchy! Served with Fries

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

One dozen deep-fried Shrimp, served with Fries and a side of Sweet Chili Sauce

ENTREES

BBQ Ribs - FULL Rack

$21.00

Full Rack of our perfectly seasoned slow-cooked Ribs, glazed in our BBQ Sauce & served with your choice of one side

BBQ Ribs - HALF Rack

$15.00

Half Rack of our perfectly seasoned slow-cooked Ribs, glazed in our BBQ Sauce & served with your choice of one side

Brisket Dinner

$11.00

Deliciously Smoked Brisket, served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Penne Pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, served with Garlic Bread

Crab Cake Dinner - DOUBLE

$28.00

Made-from-scratch Crab Cakes, filled with Chunky Crab Meat, served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cake Dinner - SINGLE

$18.00

Made-from-scratch Crab Cake filled with chunky Crab Meat, served with your choice of two sides

Flat Iron Steak

$17.00

10 oz Flat Iron seasoned with Montreal Seasoning, cooked to your liking & served with your choice of two sides

Hawaiian Salmon

$15.00

Bits of Ham and Piineapple mixed with our BBQ Sauce, served with your choice of two sides

Meatloaf over Mash

$11.00

Seafood Alfredo

$16.00

Penne Pasta tossed in a house-made Alfredo Sauce, with Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops; served with Garlic Bread

Smoked Pork Chop

$12.00

Tender Smoked Pork Chop, served with your choice of two sides.

LEAN & GREEN

Avocado Salsa Salmon

$12.00

8 oz Salmon baked with Olive Oil & Garlic Salt, topped with Avocado & Salsa. Enjoyed over Jasmine Rice

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

One dozen Sweet Chili Shrimp, Slaw, and Avocado

Grilled Fajita Bowl

$9.50

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions & Green Peppers, on a bed of Lettuce and Tomatoes

WINGS

5 Wings

$6.25

10 Wings

$11.00

15 Wings

$15.25

20 Wings

$19.00

25 Wings

$22.50

30 Wings

$26.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza. Try of of our topping options!

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

SIDES

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.75

Caesar Side Salad

$3.75

Carrots

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$3.75

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Green Beans

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Parmesan Garlic Asparagus

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

White Jasmine Rice

$3.75

KIDS

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Shredded Cheese folded into a Crispy Tortilla. Served with Fries & a small drink

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

2 Chicken Tenders & Fries, served with a small drink

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Cheese & Fries, served with a small drink

Hotdog

$4.00

Hotdog & Fries, served with a small drink

Pizza

$5.00

Pita Bread topped with Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, served with a small drink

DESSERT

Boston Cream Bomb

$5.00

Choc Truffle Bomb

$5.00

PB Choc Cake

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll - SLICE

$3.50

Pumpkin Roll - WHOLE

$15.00

Pumpkin ChzCake

$6.00

Butterscotch w/Straw Topping ChzCake

$6.00

PB Cup ChzCake

$6.00

Daily Special

Fried Chicken 4pc

$12.00

Fried Chicken 8pc

$23.00

Fried Chicken 12pc

$33.00

Fried Chicken 16pc

$42.00

Steamed Shrimp

Thursday Special

Smoked Meat Sandwich

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21603 Middletown Road, Freeland, MD 21053

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New Freedom Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17308 S Susquehanna Trail New Freedom, PA 17349
View restaurantnext
Seven Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.0 • 226
14 E. Franklin St. New Freedom, PA 17349
View restaurantnext
Glenville Station Pub and Grub - 7945 Glenville Rd
orange star4.6 • 116
7945 Glenville Rd Glenville, PA 17329
View restaurantnext
Mason Dixon Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 929
3 Old Farm Lane Shrewsbury, PA 17361
View restaurantnext
LunaZul
orange star4.0 • 66
841 S Main St Suite E Hampstead, MD 21074
View restaurantnext
Snickerdoodles - 903 S MAIN ST
orange starNo Reviews
903 S MAIN ST Greenmount, MD 21074
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Freeland
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston